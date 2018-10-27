Here's where every member on the USWNT roster played college soccer

Crystal Dunn is one of six former Tar Heels on the current USWNT roster.

Earlier this month, the United States women's national team captured the the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship with a 2-0 win over Canada. The national team will now participate in two friendlies, in Portugal and Scotland respectively, before closing out the calendar year.

Earning individual honors at the CONCACAF tournament were Cal alumna Alex Morgan, who took home the Golden Boot award, and former Santa Clara Bronco Julie Ertz, who won the Golden Ball.

Ertz and Morgan aren't the only former NCAA student-athletes represented on the USWNT roster. Twenty-two of the 24 players on the active roster played Division I women's soccer.

Six players hail from UNC — most of any school — while three played at Virginia and one at Florida State, making the ACC the most represented conference on the USWNT roster with 10. The Pac-12 boasts five soccer alumnae on the list, while the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and West Coast Conference also each have at least one representative on the national team.

Three players on the active roster transferred during their collegiate careers. This list notes the schools where each player finished her career.

Here is a breakdown of NCAA colleges represented by the USWNT roster:

NAME SCHOOL Danielle Colaprico Virginia Abby Dahlkemper UCLA Crystal Dunn North Carolina Emily Fox North Carolina Adrianna Franch Oklahoma State Ashlyn Harris North Carolina Tobin Heath North Carolina Lindsey Horan N/A Julie Ertz Santa Clara Rose Lavelle Wisconsin Carli Lloyd Rutgers Allie Long North Carolina Merritt Mathias Texas A&M Jessica McDonald North Carolina Samantha Mewis UCLA Alex Morgan California Alyssa Naeher Penn State Christen Press Stanford Mallory Pugh N/A Megan Rapinoe Portland Becky Sauerbrunn Virginia Casey Short Florida State Emily Sonnett Virginia Andi Sullivan Stanford

