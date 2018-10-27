soccer-women-d1 flag

Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | October 28, 2018

Here's where every member on the USWNT roster played college soccer

NCAA Photos dunn UNC Crystal Dunn is one of six former Tar Heels on the current USWNT roster.

Earlier this month, the United States women's national team captured the the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship with a 2-0 win over Canada. The national team will now participate in two friendlies, in Portugal and Scotland respectively, before closing out the calendar year.

Earning individual honors at the CONCACAF tournament were Cal alumna Alex Morgan, who took home the Golden Boot award, and former Santa Clara Bronco Julie Ertz, who won the Golden Ball. 

Ertz and Morgan aren't the only former NCAA student-athletes represented on the USWNT roster. Twenty-two of the 24 players on the active roster played Division I women's soccer.

Six players hail from UNC — most of any school — while three played at Virginia and one at Florida State, making the ACC the most represented conference on the USWNT roster with 10. The Pac-12 boasts five soccer alumnae on the list, while the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and West Coast Conference also each have at least one representative on the national team.

Three players on the active roster transferred during their collegiate careers. This list notes the schools where each player finished her career. 

MORE: United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Ranking

Here is a breakdown of NCAA colleges represented by the USWNT roster:

NAME SCHOOL

Danielle Colaprico

Virginia

Abby Dahlkemper

 UCLA

Crystal Dunn

North Carolina

Emily Fox

 North Carolina

Adrianna Franch

Oklahoma State

Ashlyn Harris

 North Carolina

Tobin Heath

 North Carolina

Lindsey Horan

 N/A

Julie Ertz

 Santa Clara

Rose Lavelle

 Wisconsin

Carli Lloyd

 Rutgers

Allie Long

 North Carolina

Merritt Mathias

 Texas A&M

Jessica McDonald

 North Carolina

Samantha Mewis

 UCLA

Alex Morgan

 California

Alyssa Naeher

 Penn State

Christen Press

 Stanford

Mallory Pugh

 N/A

Megan Rapinoe

 Portland

Becky Sauerbrunn

 Virginia 

Casey Short

 Florida State

Emily Sonnett

 Virginia 

Andi Sullivan

 Stanford

ALSO: The 9 best places to watch college soccer