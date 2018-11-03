College soccer: DII women's bracket to be revealed Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

The 2018 Division II women's soccer championship bracket will be announced Monday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com.

Fifty-six teams will receive bids, separated into 8 six-, seven- or eight-team regionals.

For first- and second-round competition, in regions with six berths, teams will be paired in their respective region with the No. 4 seed playing the No. 5 seed and the No. 3 seed facing the No. 6 seed Friday, Nov. 9. The winner of the No. 4/5 seed game will advance to play the No. 1 seed and the winner of the No. 3/6 seed game will take on the No. 2 seed on Sunday, Nov. 11. In regions with seven berths, the No. 2 seed will play the No. 7 seed in the first round. In regions with eight berths, the first-round matchups will also feature the No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed.

Early-round games will be played on campus of participating institutions and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each region will advance to third- and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 17-18, respectively.

The semifinals and championship game will be played Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The last four remaining teams will be reseeded before the semifinal round.

Central Missouri defeated Carson-Newman 5-3 in penalty kicks in the 2017 DII women's soccer national championship game. Central Missouri finished its championship season with a 26-0-0 record.

