College soccer: DIII women's bracket to be revealed Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET

The 2018 Division III women’s soccer championship bracket will be announced Monday, Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

Sixty-four teams will be awarded selections, including 43 automatic qualifiers via conference championships.

In addition, one team will be selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 20 berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

To be considered for an at-large bid, a school must have played at least 70 percent of their games against DIII in-region competitors or have been granted a waiver by the DIII Championships Committee.

Washington (Mo.) currently holds the top spot in the United Soccer Coaches ranking released Oct. 28. In the second spot is 2017 national champion Williams, followed by Messiah and Johns Hopkins.

The first and second rounds of the DIII women’s soccer tournament are scheduled for Nov. 9-11. Sectional contests will be played Nov. 16-18, and the semifinals are slated for Nov. 30. The national championship game will be played Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

First, second and sectional rounds will be played at host sites of participating schools. The 2018 DIII women’s soccer semifinals and championship game will take place at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.

