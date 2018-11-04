College soccer: DI women's NCAA tournament bracket to be revealed Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Who are the top women's soccer players to watch this season?

The 2018 Division I women's soccer championship bracket will be announced Monday, Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com.

Thirty-one automatic bids will be handed out to conference champions while the remaining 31 schools will get at-large bids. The top 16 teams will be seeded in the 64-team bracket.

RELATED: View the 2018 interactive bracket | 2018 Women's College Cup info | Buy champ tickets

Defending champion Stanford checks in at No. 1 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll released on Oct. 28. The Cardinal clinched its fourth straight Pac-12 title on Friday. Southern California, North Carolina, Georgetown and Santa Clara round out the latest top five.

Stanford defeated fellow Pac-12 foe UCLA 3-2 in last year's championship match, marking the Cardinal's second national title in program history.

The 2018 DI women's soccer tournament kicks off the weekend of Nov. 9-11. Second and third rounds continue the following weekend from Nov. 16-18. The four national semifinalists will be determined in the quarterfinals on Nov. 23-24.

The Women's College Cup will then be hosted by WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on Nov. 30 (semifinals) and Dec. 2 (championship game).

MORE: Latest DI women's soccer news & highlights | Championship history