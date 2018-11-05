College soccer: DIII women's championship bracket released for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2018 Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2018 championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

RELATED: View the 2018 interactive bracket | Buy NCAA championship tickets

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 9 and 10 or 10 and 11. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites November 16 and 17 or 17 and 18. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals November 30 and December 1, at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts.

Williams College is the defending national championship, having defeated the University of Chicago 1-0 in last year’s championship game.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (43):

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State Erie, the Behrend College American Rivers Conference Loras American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport Centennial Conference Swarthmore City University of New York Athletic Conference College of Staten Island College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan Colonial Sates Athletic Conference Centenary (New Jersey) Commonwealth Coast Conference New England Empire 8 Stevens Institute of Technology Great Northeast Athletic Conference Saint Joseph's (Maine) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount St. Joseph Landmark Conference Susquehanna Liberty League William Smith College Little East Conference Western Connecticut State Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Adrian Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia Midwest Conference Knox Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Minnesota) New England Collegiate Conference Lesley New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ North Atlantic Conference U. of Maine, Farmington North Coast Athletic Conference Wooster North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State Berks College Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois) Northwest Conference Puget Sound Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Westminster (Missouri) Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Centre College Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Occidental Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo University Athletic Association Washington University in St. Louis Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse

Pool B Berth (1):

Cabrini

Pool C Berths (20):

Amherst

Arcadia

Brandeis

Bridgewater (Virginia)

University of Chicago

Emory

Hope

Ithaca

Johns Hopkins

New York University

University of Rochester

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rowan

Scranton

Tufts

Vassar

Virginia Wesleyan

Wartburg

Wheaton (Illinois)

Williams

Log on to NCAA.com for more information regarding the 2018 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.

MORE: Latest DIII women’s soccer news | Championship history