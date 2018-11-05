soccer-women-d3 flag

NCAA.com | November 5, 2018

College soccer: DIII women's championship bracket released for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2018 Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2018 championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

RELATED: View the 2018 interactive bracket | Buy NCAA championship tickets

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 9 and 10 or 10 and 11. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites November 16 and 17 or 17 and 18. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals November 30 and December 1, at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts.

Williams College is the defending national championship, having defeated the University of Chicago 1-0 in last year’s championship game.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (43):

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State Erie, the Behrend College
American Rivers Conference Loras
American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons
Capital Athletic Conference  Christopher Newport
Centennial Conference  Swarthmore
City University of New York Athletic Conference College of Staten Island
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan
Colonial Sates Athletic Conference Centenary (New Jersey)
Commonwealth Coast Conference  New England
Empire 8 Stevens Institute of Technology
Great Northeast Athletic Conference  Saint Joseph's (Maine)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference  Mount St. Joseph
Landmark Conference  Susquehanna 
Liberty League William Smith College
Little East Conference  Western Connecticut State
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Westfield State 
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Adrian
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia
Midwest Conference  Knox 
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Minnesota)
New England Collegiate Conference  Lesley
New England Small College Athletic Conference  Middlebury
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference  TCNJ
North Atlantic Conference  U. of Maine, Farmington
North Coast Athletic Conference  Wooster
North Eastern Athletic Conference  Penn State Berks College
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference  Dominican (Illinois)
Northwest Conference  Puget Sound 
Ohio Athletic Conference  Otterbein 
Old Dominion Athletic Conference  Lynchburg
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City 
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Westminster (Missouri)
Skyline Conference  Farmingdale State 
Southern Athletic Association Centre College
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Occidental 
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas)
State University of New York Athletic Conference  SUNY Geneseo
University Athletic Association Washington University in St. Louis
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference  Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference  Piedmont
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse

Pool B Berth (1):
Cabrini 

Pool C Berths (20):
Amherst
Arcadia 
Brandeis 
Bridgewater (Virginia)
University of Chicago
Emory 
Hope 
Ithaca 
Johns Hopkins 
New York University
University of Rochester
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rowan
Scranton
Tufts 
Vassar 
Virginia Wesleyan 
Wartburg 
Wheaton (Illinois)
Williams

Log on to NCAA.com for more information regarding the 2018 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.

