College soccer: DIII women's championship bracket released for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2018 Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.
Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2018 championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.
Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 9 and 10 or 10 and 11. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites November 16 and 17 or 17 and 18. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals November 30 and December 1, at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts.
Williams College is the defending national championship, having defeated the University of Chicago 1-0 in last year’s championship game.
Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (43):
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Penn State Erie, the Behrend College
|American Rivers Conference
|Loras
|American Southwest Conference
|Hardin-Simmons
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Christopher Newport
|Centennial Conference
|Swarthmore
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|College of Staten Island
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Colonial Sates Athletic Conference
|Centenary (New Jersey)
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|New England
|Empire 8
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Saint Joseph's (Maine)
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Mount St. Joseph
|Landmark Conference
|Susquehanna
|Liberty League
|William Smith College
|Little East Conference
|Western Connecticut State
|Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference
|Westfield State
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Adrian
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Messiah
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Misericordia
|Midwest Conference
|Knox
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|St. Thomas (Minnesota)
|New England Collegiate Conference
|Lesley
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Middlebury
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|MIT
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|TCNJ
|North Atlantic Conference
|U. of Maine, Farmington
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Wooster
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|Penn State Berks College
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Dominican (Illinois)
|Northwest Conference
|Puget Sound
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Otterbein
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Lynchburg
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Grove City
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Westminster (Missouri)
|Skyline Conference
|Farmingdale State
|Southern Athletic Association
|Centre College
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Occidental
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Trinity (Texas)
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|SUNY Geneseo
|University Athletic Association
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Northwestern-St. Paul
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Piedmont
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
Pool B Berth (1):
Cabrini
Pool C Berths (20):
Amherst
Arcadia
Brandeis
Bridgewater (Virginia)
University of Chicago
Emory
Hope
Ithaca
Johns Hopkins
New York University
University of Rochester
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rowan
Scranton
Tufts
Vassar
Virginia Wesleyan
Wartburg
Wheaton (Illinois)
Williams
Log on to NCAA.com for more information regarding the 2018 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.
