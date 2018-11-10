Women's soccer: Hofstra advances to NCAA tournament second round with 4-1 win over No. 22 Boston College

Newton, MA - Sabrina Bryan scored two goals and Lucy Porter had a goal and an assist as Hofstra knocked off 22nd-ranked and fourth-seeded Boston College, 4-1, in the first round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Friday night at Newton Soccer Field. The Pride advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where it will face Wisconsin, a 3-0 winner at Memphis, in Palo Alto, California.



Hofstra improved to 16-5-1 with its seventh straight win. The Pride is also unbeaten in their last eight games (7-0-1). Boston College ends its season with a record of 14-5-1.

Boston College had more early opportunities as the Eagles had six shots in the first 15 minutes compared to one for the Pride. But Hofstra keeper Jenna Borresen was up to the challenge as she turned away both of Boston College's two shots on goal in the early going.



But the Pride's first attempt on goal resulted in a score as Jenn Buoncore dribbled in from the left side and sent a pass in front of the goal to Lucy Porter, who slid a shot past Alexis Bryant for the 1-0 Hofstra lead. The goal was Porter's 11th of the season. Buoncore's assist increased her program single season record to 14.

The Eagles had an excellent chance in the 57th minute as Olivia Vaughn's shot hit the cross bar and was cleared out by keeper Ashley Wilson. Boston College also had several other good chances in the box, but Kayla Duran's shot hit the side of the net and Mia Karras's shot went wide left.

Hofstra got the insurance goal it needed in the 71st minute as Porter played a through ball to Sabrina Bryan and the sophomore converted the shot for her team-best 12th goal of the season with 19:29 remaining. Bryan was not finished as she scored an unassisted goal 4:23 later, dribbling in from the right side and putting her 13th goal into the upper left corner of the net for a 3-0 lead. It was her third brace of the season.

The Eagles would not go quietly as Vaughn scored off a pass from Gaby Carreiro at the 76:24 mark to make it a two-goal game. But Hofstra squashed any thoughts of an Eagles comeback at the 82:29 mark as Lucy Shepherd headed in a long free kick off the foot of Jordan Littleboy to make it 4-1. The goal was Shepherd's fourth of the season.



Wilson made five saves in goal in 67:11 of action for the Pride. Borresen had two saves in 22:49 before leaving the game after a collision with a Boston College player on a loose ball. Bryant did not make a save in net for the Eagles.

