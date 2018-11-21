NCAA DII women's soccer championship: Live updates, stats and highlights from the DII festival

Welcome to the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA DII women's soccer championship from the Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is your spot for live updates, highlights, scores, and analysis throughout the entire weekend.

Let's take a quick look at Thursday's semifinals matchups.

UC San Diego vs. Bridgeport, 5 p.m. ET WATCH

Both of these team are used to winning in 2018. The UC San Diego Tritons are 19-2-2 on the

season and captured the California Collegiate Athletic Association regular-season and

tournament titles for a third successive year. The Bridgeport Purple Knights (18-4-1) were

regular-season and tournament winners in the East Coast Conference.

The Tritons are coming off a dominant 5-0 victory over West Texas A&M in the quarters, as

fourth-year senior striker Megumi Barber registered her first career hat trick. She has six goals

during the Tritons’ five-match NCAA run. Fellow fourth-year senior Mary Reilly has 16 goals

on the season, seven of them game-winners. She led the CCAA in total points and shots taken for

the fourth consecutive year. Her career-best 114 shots are 46 more than the player behind her in

the CCAA, which happens to be Barber.

Bridgeport boasts an offensive stalwart of its own in Maegen Doyle, the No. 2 goal scorer in

Division II this year who netted her 26th goal of the season in the Purple Knights’ quarterfinal

upset of No. 1-seeded Bloomsburg.

Odds and ends: Here’s some festival trivia that may be relevant come Saturday. At the 2010 fall

sports festival in Louisville, UC San Diego and Grand Valley State squared off in the final, with

Grand Valley a 4-0 winner … If Bridgeport takes the crown, senior goalkeeper Jennifer

Wendelius will know how to promote it. The senior marketing major earned this year’s Elite 90

award for the highest GPA among the finalists in Pittsburgh.

Grand Valley State vs. Lee, 8 p.m. WATCH

These two programs are almost diametrically opposed when it comes to NCAA championship

experience – the Grand Valley State Lakers have five titles in the last decade while the Lee Lady

Flames are newbies to the semis.

But while Lee may be new to the semifinal scene, the Lady Flames aren’t unfamiliar with

success. They won an unprecedented four straight NAIA championships from 2008-11 and have

qualified for the NCAA tournament in all four years of postseason eligibility since becoming an

active member of Division II in 2015. In this year’s tourney, the Lady Flames burned previously

unbeaten West Florida in the second round and Columbus State in the quarterfinals. Coach Chris

Hennessey’s club features seven sophomores or freshmen in the starting lineup. Two of them –

freshmen Avery Engels and Lauren Weimer – tallied game-winning goals during the Lady

Flames’ march to the semis.

Grand Valley State is 24-0-1 on the year and is an offensive juggernaut, outscoring their three

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) tournament opponents 13-1 and piling up 20 goals through the first four games of the NCAA tournament. The Lakers have scored five or more goals in 11 matches, including their last one – a 6-1 demolition of defending champion Central Missouri in the quarters. Ava Cook tallied two goals in the first eight minutes of that

match and has 10 goals in the tournament. She’s the GLIAC leader in goals (23) and points (51)

and has led the Lakers to most goals scored in all of Division II with 96 and a 3.84 scoring

average, good for second in the nation.

Odds and ends: The Lady Flames were 1-3-1 in overtime during the regular season but have

registered three extra-session wins in the tournament … Grand Valley State coach Jeff Hosler in

only five seasons has led the Lakers to a pair of NCAA Championships, three NCAA title game

appearances and four trips to the Elite Eight. He holds an overall record of 112-9-5.

Four teams battled through the bracket and remain alive in the hunt for the 2018 title. Stay right here from opening kickoff to the final whistle for live updates, highlights, and analysis from the DII women's soccer championship.

The DII women’s soccer championship semifinals will see four new faces in 2018. While none of the teams heading to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the DII festival were amongst the final four teams last year, there is a long championship tradition amongst a couple of the teams still standing.

Grand Valley State returns to the semifinals once again as the hottest team in DII women’s soccer. The Lakers are unbeaten in 25 games in 2018, racking up 24 wins and playing to a draw way back on Sept. 16 against Ashland. This team is clicking offensively, sweeping through the GLIAC tournament by outscoring their opponents 13-1 before pouring on 20 goals through the first four games of the NCAA tournament.

They knocked off the reigning national champion Central Missouri Jennies 6-1 in the quarterfinals, ending the Jennies title defense and avenging their own quarterfinals loss to Central Missouri last year. The Lakers were reseeded as the No. 1 in Pittsburgh and deservedly so. No program has won more DII women’s soccer titles than the Lakers, most recently pulling off a three-peat from 2013-15.

The Lakers will take on the lowest seed to advance to the national semifinals, the Lee Flames. Lee was knocked out of the Gulf South Conference tournament but has since won four straight, emerging from the South Region as the No. 4 seed. The Flames stunned the Southeast’s No. 1 seed Columbus State 1-0 in the quarterfinals, becoming the first team to hand the Cougars a loss in 2018. Keeper Taylor Green posted the shutout against the No. 2 scoring offense in DII women’s soccer, the very same Cougars squad that scored seven goals through their first two games of the tournament.

For the second time in the past four seasons, the Bridgeport Purple Knights are heading to the national semifinals. They are a hot team as well, coming to Pittsburgh amid a seven-game winning streak. Bridgeport entered the NCAA tournament the No. 2 seed in the East and took down Stonehill, Saint Rose, and LIU Post in tightly-contested matches. Maegen Doyle, the No. 2 goal scorer in DII women’s soccer, started the second half of the quarterfinals off with her 26th goal of the season, putting the game out of reach and leading the Purple Knights to the upset over No. 1-seeded Bloomsburg. This has been quite the bounce-back season for Bridgeport, after finishing with a disappointing 8-8-1 record last year.

The Purple Knights will face off against the West’s No. 1 seeded UC San Diego. The Tritons are no strangers to the spotlight, winning the national championship in back-to-back years. But that was back in 2000 and 2001, and UC San Diego is in its best position since then to take home title No. 3.

The Tritons reached No. 1 earlier this season and hit a few speed bumps along the way. They lost their season finale to a very good Chico State team but have righted the ship since. UC San Diego swept its way through the CCAA tournament and now the NCAA tournament thus far. The Tritons played tight matches in their first two games, taking Western Washington to penalty kicks, but left little doubt they were semifinals-bound with a dominant 5-0 quarterfinals victory over West Texas A&M.

