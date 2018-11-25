NCAA women’s soccer championship: Live updates, scores and highlights from the 2018 College Cup

The 2018 DI women’s soccer College Cup will be held in Cary, North Carolina with the semifinals starting Nov. 30 and the championship match set for Dec. 2.

No. 1 North Carolina will look to earn a bid to the championship game for the 26th time in program history when they take on the unbeaten Hoyas in the first semifinal match at WakeMed Soccer Park. The second semifinal game will feature the defending national champions Stanford against the 2018 ACC champions and 2014 national champions Florida State.

Follow below for the latest updates and highlights from the 2018 Women's College Cup.

Here is the schedule for the DI women's College Cup semifinals and championship game:

MATCHUP DATE/TIME No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Georgetown November 30 at 5 p.m. ET No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 1 Florida State November 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET Championship game December 2 at 1 p.m. ET

North Carolina (20-3-1) advanced to the semifinals after a tightly-contested match against UCLA that went to penalty kicks. The Tar Heels' goalie Samantha Leshnak currently leads the country with the lowest goals against average at .307, but the keeper that ranks second in this statistical measure, Georgetown's Arielle Schechtman, will be facing off against North Carolina in a quest to help her team win the championship bid. In the quarterfinals, The Hoyas shutout Baylor, 3-0 behind goals from Kyra Carusa, Paula Germino-Watnick and Kelly Livingstone to smoothly advance to the semfinals. Carusa currently leads the Hoyas in assists this season with 12 and ranks second in points with 32, while senior Caitlin Ferrell tops the team with 39 points.

Stanford, which holds the nation's highest season total for goals scored this year, also shutout its competition in the quarterfinals, beating Tennessee 2-0 to advance to the College Cup. The Cardinal finished first in the United Soccer Coaches ranking at the end of the regular season, while Florida State finished fifth. Florida State's strongest offensive force comes from Deyna Castellanos, who leads the team in points with 26. The junior forward has scored 15 game-winning goals in her career, including the recent goal against Penn State in the quarterfinals that elevated her to team to the College Cup. The battle between Stanford's defensive and all-round balanced offense will be a challenge for the Castellanos and the Seminoles, but with two No. 1 seeds battling for a ticket to the finals, this is a can't-miss game.