DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch

The DIII women's soccer semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 30. Washington-St. Louis will play Middlebury at 5 p.m. ET while Williams will meet Christopher Newport at 7:45 p.m. ET to determine who moves on to the 2018 championship game.
The winner of each semifinal game will meet at UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium for the championship at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 1.
Washington-St. Louis reached the semifinal by beating Wheaton 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Williams outscored William Smith in penalty kicks 1-1, Middlebury topped Misericordia 1-0, and Christopher Newport took a 1-0 victory over Lynchburg.
LIVE STREAM: Wash. (St. Louis)-Middlebury | Christopher Newport-Williams | 2018 interactive bracket
DIII women's soccer semifinals: Washington (St. Louis)-Middlebury and Williams-Christopher Newport
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Stats
|Watch live
|Wash-St. Louis vs. Middlebury
|Friday, Nov. 30
|5 p.m.
|Live stats
|Stream
|Williams vs. Christopher Newport
|Friday, Nov. 30
|7:45 p.m.
|Live stats
|Stream
|TBA vs. TBA (National championship)
|Saturday, Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|TBA
|TBA
Williams is going for its second consecutive championship and third in four years. Last year, the Ephs topped Chicago 1-0 to win the title. Washington-St. Louis took its first title in 2016. Middlebury and Christopher Newport will both be trying to reach their first-ever championship games.
MORE: Championship history
2018 DIII women's soccer championship: Path to the semifinals
Washington-St. Louis
- Defeated Westminster (Mo.), 5-0
- Defeated Illinois Wesleyan, 3-0
- Defeated Wisconsin-La Crosse, 3-0
- Defeated Wheaton (Ill.), 2-1
Middlebury
- Defeated Main-Farmington, 4-1
- Defeated Ithaca, 0-0
- Defeated Swarthmore, 2-0
- Defeated Misericordia, 1-0
Williams
- Defeated New England, 2-0
- Defeated Stevens Institute of Technology, 2-1
- Defeated TCNJ, 0-0
- Defeated William Smith, 1-1
Christopher Newport
- Defeated Staten Island, 10-1
- Defeated Scranton, 2-0
- Defeated Hope, 2-1
- Defeated Lynchburg, 1-0