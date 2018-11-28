soccer-women-d3 flag

Molly Sequin | NCAA.com | November 28, 2018

DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch

The DIII women's soccer semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 30. Washington-St. Louis will play Middlebury at 5 p.m. ET while Williams will meet Christopher Newport at 7:45 p.m. ET to determine who moves on to the 2018 championship game.

The winner of each semifinal game will meet at UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium for the championship at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Washington-St. Louis reached the semifinal by beating Wheaton 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Williams outscored William Smith in penalty kicks 1-1,  Middlebury topped Misericordia 1-0, and Christopher Newport took a 1-0 victory over Lynchburg. 

LIVE STREAM: Wash. (St. Louis)-Middlebury | Christopher Newport-Williams | 2018 interactive bracket

DIII women's soccer semifinals: Washington (St. Louis)-Middlebury and Williams-Christopher Newport

Game Date Time Stats Watch live
Wash-St. Louis vs. Middlebury Friday, Nov. 30 5 p.m. Live stats Stream
Williams vs. Christopher Newport Friday, Nov. 30 7:45 p.m. Live stats Stream
TBA vs. TBA (National championship) Saturday, Dec. 1 7 p.m. TBA TBA

Williams is going for its second consecutive championship and third in four years. Last year, the Ephs topped Chicago 1-0 to win the title. Washington-St. Louis took its first title in 2016. Middlebury and Christopher Newport will both be trying to reach their first-ever championship games.

2018 DIII women's soccer championship: Path to the semifinals

Washington-St. Louis

  • Defeated Westminster (Mo.), 5-0
  • Defeated Illinois Wesleyan, 3-0
  • Defeated Wisconsin-La Crosse, 3-0
  • Defeated Wheaton (Ill.), 2-1

Middlebury

  • Defeated Main-Farmington, 4-1
  • Defeated Ithaca, 0-0
  • Defeated Swarthmore, 2-0
  • Defeated Misericordia, 1-0 

Williams

  • Defeated New England, 2-0
  • Defeated Stevens Institute of Technology, 2-1
  • Defeated TCNJ, 0-0
  • Defeated William Smith, 1-1

Christopher Newport

  • Defeated Staten Island, 10-1
  • Defeated Scranton, 2-0
  • Defeated Hope, 2-1
  • Defeated Lynchburg, 1-0
 