NCAA women's soccer championship: 7 of the most remarkable stats from the semifinalists

CARY, North Carolina — The journey to the College Cup for Georgetown, North Carolina, Stanford and Florida State has included two penalty-kick games, an in-state battle, and 16 intense matches for the four teams. With the semifinals set to start at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, here are seven numbers that stand out this tournament:

3: The total number of goals given up by the Tar Heels through four games this tournament - the most by any semifinalist. But they have countered this by scoring 13 goals through their first four games — more than Georgetown, Florida State or Stanford.

4: The number of goals scored by Georgetown’s Paula Germino-Watnick, the most of any player this tournament. She has scored in three of Georgetown’s four NCAA tournament games, and her two goals against Duke on Nov. 18 mark the most recent time that a Hoya had a multi-point game.

5: The number of assists by North Carolina’s Julia Ashley, the most of any player.

9: The number of points scored by each of the tournament points leaders. North Carolina’s Ashley, Georgetown’s Kyra Carusa and Georgetown’s Paula Germino-Watnick are all tied through the first four games of the NCAA tournament.

12: The number of players who have tallied points for North Carolina this tournament, the most of any team in the College Cup. Not only have 12 players gotten a point, but seven of those players have at least one goal, which is also the most among the four College Cup teams. The Tar Heels bring the most balanced offense to Cary, and coach Anson Dorrance said this is one of his team’s greatest strengths.

38: The total shots on goal that Stanford has taken this tournament, the most of the four College Cup teams. The Cardinal have notched three more shots on goal than second-place Georgetown. The Cardinal have 86 total shots in the tournament.

380: The number of minutes played by Florida State's Malia Berkely, Caroline Jeffers, and Natalia Kuikka and North Carolina's Lotte Wubben-Moy during the course of the NCAA tournament. Each player has logged three 90-minute games and one 110-minute game.

