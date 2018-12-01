DIII women's soccer championship: Williams defends national title with win in PKs over Middlebury

Williams is national champion in DIII women's soccer for the second straight year after defeating Middlebury 1-1 (3-2 in penalty kicks) Saturday night in Greensboro, North Carolina. The win gives the Ephs their third national title in the past four years.

Williams got on the board first with a goal from Aspen Pierson just under 28 minutes into the first half. The game was tied up late in the second half with just over 10 minutes remaining when a Williams defender scored on her own net, kicking the ball off the goalkeeper a few yards out in the box.

Two slates of extra time ended without scores, and the championship final went into penalty kicks. After three successful PK attempts from Williams' Victoria Laino, Aspen Pierson and Rain Condie, Ephs goalkeeper Olivia Barnhill stopped a final Middlebury attempt to break the deadlock and secure the win.

BRACKET: 2018 interactive bracket

Williams finished the season with a 19-1-4 record while Middlebury fell to 19-2-3.

Here were all the results and final stats from the national semifinals and championship game in the DIII women's soccer tournament:

DIII women's soccer championship:

Williams' title is the program's third in four years. Last year, the Ephs topped Chicago 1-0 to win the national championship.

MORE: Championship history

2018 DIII women's soccer championship: Path to the national title

Williams