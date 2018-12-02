Women's college soccer: Florida State beats North Carolina 1-0 for 2018 College Cup title

FSU defeats Stanford for a spot in the Women's Cup final

Florida State is the DI women's soccer national champion for the second time in school history after topping North Carolina 1-0 in the 2018 College Cup Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Dorosy netted the only goal of the game in the 60th minute off a lead pass from Deyna Castellanos that Dorosy tipped past UNC goalie Samantha Leshnak for the 1-0 lead. It was Dorosy's seventh goal of the year.

In a defensive affair, FSU narrowly edged UNC 3-2 in shots on goal. Seminoles goalie Caroline Jeffers recorded a championship game shutout with two saves in 90 minutes of action.

Sunday's win in Cary, North Carolina marks FSU's second national title since 2014. The Seminoles are now 2-2 all-time in the College Cup finals.

