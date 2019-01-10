2019 NWSL Draft results: Stanford claimed the most first-round picks. Here’s a complete list of the selections

Just over a month out from the women’s college soccer national championship, the top players in the nation were selected to start their professional careers in the NWSL. The 2019 NWSL Draft was held in Chicago with the first pick going to the Chicago Red Stars.

Stanford, which fell to current national champion Florida State in the semifinals, claimed more first-round picks than any other program — three total, including Tierna Davidson as the first overall pick.

This draft is even more special than usual as we’re heading into a World Cup summer. The players selected today will have a chance to compete on the sport’s biggest stage in France starting on June 7.

Here’s a full list of today’s draft choices, listed by college programs with the most picks.

2019 NWSL College Draft

Stanford

1. Tierna Davidson, Midfielder/Defender — Chicago Red Stars

3. Jordan DiBiasi, Midfielder — Washington Spirit

7. Tegan McGrady, Defender — Washington Spirit

North Carolina

6. Julia Ashley, Defender — Sky Blue FC

8. Dorian Bailey, Forward/Midfielder — Washington Spirit

32. Alex Kimball, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — Utah Royals FC

Northwestern

26. Kayla Sharples, Defender — Chicago Red Stars

30. Marisa Viggiano, Midfielder — Orlando Pride

33. Hannah Davison, Defender — Chicago Red Stars

West Virginia

20. Bianca St. Georges, Forward/Defender — Chicago Red Stars

22. Grace Cutler, Forward/Midfielder — Houston Dash

Southern California

5. Leah Pruitt, Forward — North Carolina Courage

12. Ally Prisock, Defender — Houston Dash

Pepperdine

9. Hailey Harbison, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — North Carolina Courage

23. Michelle Maemone, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — Utah Royals FC

Penn State University

24. Emily Ogle, Midfielder — Portland Thorns FC

27. Madeline Nolf, Defender — Utah Royals FC

A Nittany Lion with @ThornsFC? Sounds familiar. 🦁🌹



• Elizabeth Ball

• Britt Eckerstrom

• Mallory Weber#WeAre #BuiltForGlory pic.twitter.com/cSOTZItd9n — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) January 10, 2019

UCLA

2. Hailie Mace, Forward/Defender — Sky Blue

Clemson

4. Sam Staab, Midfielder/Defender — Washington Spirit

Butler

10. Paige Monaghan, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — Sky Blue FC

Baylor

11. Julia James, Midfielder/Defender — Sky Blue FC

Mississippi

13. CeCe Kizer, Forward/Midfielder — Houston Dash

Colorado College

14. Lauren Milliet, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — North Carolina Courage

Santa Clara

15. Maria Sanchez, Forward/Midfielder — Chicago Red Stars

Virginia

16. Betsy Brandon, Midfielder — Houston Dash

Wake Forest

17. Bayley Feist, Midfielder — Washington Spirit

Bayley Feist became the third Deacon drafted in the last two years, and the highest Wake Forest selection since 2011.



INFO: https://t.co/YzvTCAyhdo — Wake Women's Soccer (@WakeWSoccer) January 10, 2019

Duke

18. Kayla McCoy, Forward — Houston Dash

Georgetown

19. Kyra Carusa, Forward/Midfielder — Sky Blue FC

Oregon

21. Jazmin Jackson, Defender — Houston Dash

Colorado

25. Erin Greening, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — Orlando Pride

University of Florida

28. Kaylan Marckese, Goalkeeper — Sky Blue FC

Rutgers

29. Kenie Wright, Midfielder/Defender — Sky Blue FC

Minnesota

31. April Bockin, Forward — Chicago Red Stars

Notre Dame

34. Sabrina Flores, Midfielder/Defender — Sky Blue FC

Loyola Chicago

35. Jenna Szczesny, Forward — Chicago Red Stars

Florida State

36. Kaycie Tillman, Forward/Midfielder — North Carolina Courage