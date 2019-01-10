2019 NWSL Draft results: Stanford claimed the most first-round picks. Here’s a complete list of the selections

Just over a month out from the women’s college soccer national championship, the top players in the nation were selected to start their professional careers in the NWSL. The 2019 NWSL Draft was held in Chicago with the first pick going to the Chicago Red Stars.
Stanford, which fell to current national champion Florida State in the semifinals, claimed more first-round picks than any other program — three total, including Tierna Davidson as the first overall pick.
Making History.— Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) January 10, 2019
With the #1 pick in the 2019 @NWSL College Draft, the Chicago Red Stars select @tierna_davidson.#NWSLdraft | #mkot pic.twitter.com/VGS0F8UriC
This draft is even more special than usual as we’re heading into a World Cup summer. The players selected today will have a chance to compete on the sport’s biggest stage in France starting on June 7.
Here’s a full list of today’s draft choices, listed by college programs with the most picks.
2019 NWSL College Draft
Stanford
1. Tierna Davidson, Midfielder/Defender — Chicago Red Stars
3. Jordan DiBiasi, Midfielder — Washington Spirit
7. Tegan McGrady, Defender — Washington Spirit
Three Cardinal were drafted in the first 7 picks of the #NWSLdraft on Thursday.— Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) January 10, 2019
1. @tierna_davidson ➡️ @chiredstarsPR
3. @DiBiasiJordan ➡️ @WashSpirit
7. @teganmcgrady9 ➡️ @WashSpirit #GoStanford https://t.co/5Fl7mokUGg
North Carolina
6. Julia Ashley, Defender — Sky Blue FC
8. Dorian Bailey, Forward/Midfielder — Washington Spirit
32. Alex Kimball, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — Utah Royals FC
Northwestern
26. Kayla Sharples, Defender — Chicago Red Stars
30. Marisa Viggiano, Midfielder — Orlando Pride
33. Hannah Davison, Defender — Chicago Red Stars
West Virginia
20. Bianca St. Georges, Forward/Defender — Chicago Red Stars
22. Grace Cutler, Forward/Midfielder — Houston Dash
RELATED: Florida State beats North Carolina 1-0 for 2018 College Cup title
Southern California
5. Leah Pruitt, Forward — North Carolina Courage
12. Ally Prisock, Defender — Houston Dash
Pepperdine
9. Hailey Harbison, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — North Carolina Courage
23. Michelle Maemone, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — Utah Royals FC
Penn State University
24. Emily Ogle, Midfielder — Portland Thorns FC
27. Madeline Nolf, Defender — Utah Royals FC
A Nittany Lion with @ThornsFC? Sounds familiar. 🦁🌹— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) January 10, 2019
• Elizabeth Ball
• Britt Eckerstrom
• Mallory Weber#WeAre #BuiltForGlory pic.twitter.com/cSOTZItd9n
UCLA
2. Hailie Mace, Forward/Defender — Sky Blue
Clemson
4. Sam Staab, Midfielder/Defender — Washington Spirit
Butler
10. Paige Monaghan, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — Sky Blue FC
Baylor
11. Julia James, Midfielder/Defender — Sky Blue FC
RELATED: Here's where every member on the USWNT roster played college soccer
Mississippi
13. CeCe Kizer, Forward/Midfielder — Houston Dash
Colorado College
14. Lauren Milliet, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — North Carolina Courage
Santa Clara
15. Maria Sanchez, Forward/Midfielder — Chicago Red Stars
Virginia
16. Betsy Brandon, Midfielder — Houston Dash
Wake Forest
17. Bayley Feist, Midfielder — Washington Spirit
Bayley Feist became the third Deacon drafted in the last two years, and the highest Wake Forest selection since 2011.— Wake Women's Soccer (@WakeWSoccer) January 10, 2019
INFO: https://t.co/YzvTCAyhdo
Duke
18. Kayla McCoy, Forward — Houston Dash
Georgetown
19. Kyra Carusa, Forward/Midfielder — Sky Blue FC
Oregon
21. Jazmin Jackson, Defender — Houston Dash
Colorado
25. Erin Greening, Forward/Midfielder/Defender — Orlando Pride
University of Florida
28. Kaylan Marckese, Goalkeeper — Sky Blue FC
Congrats to @catarinamacario, the 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy winner!#NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/vpUejxUsmw— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) January 5, 2019
Rutgers
29. Kenie Wright, Midfielder/Defender — Sky Blue FC
Minnesota
31. April Bockin, Forward — Chicago Red Stars
Notre Dame
34. Sabrina Flores, Midfielder/Defender — Sky Blue FC
Loyola Chicago
35. Jenna Szczesny, Forward — Chicago Red Stars
Florida State
36. Kaycie Tillman, Forward/Midfielder — North Carolina Courage
Congrats to Kaycie Tillman on being selected by @TheNCCourage in the 2019 @NWSL Draft!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 10, 2019
STORY: https://t.co/WbbgrtWa9T