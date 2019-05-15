Bowling Green's Lauren Ashman named chair of NCAA DI Women's Soccer Committee

Bowling Green State University Senior Associate Athletics Director Lauren Ashman has been named Chair of the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. Ashman, who has been a member of the committee for each of the last two years, will serve as committee chair for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

"It is an honor to serve in a leadership role for the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee," said Ashman. "I look forward to working with my fellow committee members and NCAA staff to provide a tremendous championship experience for student-athletes while continuing to promote the game of women's soccer on a national level. Our committee is incredibly passionate about its work and we are excited about the upcoming 2019 season which will conclude with the Women's College Cup in San Jose, California."

The NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee is responsible for the organization and implementation of the national championship tournament, including the determination of the participants and creation of the bracket, as well as establishing playing rules and procedures for competition.

Ashman is wrapping up her fourth year at BGSU, having come to Northwest Ohio in July of 2015. As BGSU's Senior Associate A.D. and Senior Woman Administrator, she serves as sport supervisor for the Falcon women's basketball, swimming and diving and volleyball programs, in addition to women's soccer. Additionally, she provides administrative leadership for several areas of the athletics department, including Compliance, Student-Athlete Services, Strength and Conditioning and Sports Medicine. Ashman is also responsible for monitoring Title IX, departmental diversity and inclusion efforts and is a member of the Athletics Executive Staff.

Ashman was instrumental in the hiring of BGSU women's soccer coach Matt Fannon. Fannon has been named the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year in each of his first two seasons at the helm. After guiding the Falcons to the championship match of the MAC Tournament in 2017, Fannon led BGSU to the conference's regular-season and tournament titles in 2018.

She serves as a Title IX Deputy Coordinator on the campus of BGSU and is the departmental liaison with the Division of Student Affairs and Office of the Dean of Students. Ashman serves on various institutional committees, and represents BGSU through numerous MAC initiatives, including the MAC Infractions Committee, which she chairs.

Prior to BGSU, Ashman served as Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Student Services for two years at Ohio University. Her professional experience also includes two stints at Coastal Carolina University as well as a four-year stay at Hofstra University.

Ashman, a native of Latrobe, Pa., is a 2004 graduate of Slippery Rock University with a degree in Sport Management. She was recognized in April 2017 as the Slippery Rock University Sport Management Alumnus of the Year on the program's 40th anniversary.