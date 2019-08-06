The top 5 returning women's soccer goal scorers for the 2019 season

Former SMU and Florida star Danielle Fotopoulos stands as the NCAA's all-time leading career goal scorer in Division I women's soccer after tallying 118 in 92 matches before the turn of the century. We may never see that record broken due to the incomparable, defensive playing style of today's competition, but there's a handful of offensive threats currently contending to dominate the modern era.

Going into the 2019 season, only five active players sit with 33 career goals or more in DI women's soccer and we take a look at the bunch striving to ink their names in the annals of collegiate athletics history.

With South Florida's Evelyne Viens leading the pack with 48 scores, Raimee Sherle of Boise State trails closely behind with 45. So the order could shuffle during the season.

Evelyne Viens, South Florida, 57 games — 48 goals

At a glance, Viens might appear to be a predominant finisher with the ball at her feet, but few can score goals and help out elsewhere around the pitch like she can. For USF, the forward has also been as consistent as it gets, scoring in double digits in each of her three collegiate seasons while adding 20 career assists. The moment the Canadian playmaker laced up her boots for the Bulls, she proved to be an instant, clutch contributor — Viens went two-for-two in penalty kick opportunities as a freshman.

The nation's active career goal leader opens the 2019 regular season on Aug. 22 in a matchup against Auburn in Tampa, Fla.

Raimee Sherle, Boise State, 63 games — 45 goals

Sherle was added to the Hermann Trophy watch list this August for good reason. As a three-year starter for Boise State, she's played a workhorse role for the Broncos on the way to logging over 5,000 minutes in 63 games. Sherle also obtained a 20-20-20 feat in appearances, starts and goals through the 2018 campaign. And the forward is a sharpshooter, challenging the opposing goalkeeper on over half of her shots.

Sherle and the Broncos travel to Idaho on Aug. 23 to start 2019.

Deyna Castellanos, Florida State, 59 games — 36 goals

She may not be the most prodigious active scorer in Division I women's soccer, but Castellanos is internationally recognized as one of the best players in the world; netting five tallies in the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, she was a FIFA Best Female Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist and FIFA Puskas Award Top 3 Finalist in 2017. The Seminoles' leading goal producer (10) last season is most notable for her ability to pepper the goalkeeper with shots, taking an NCAA-leading 114 while landing 55 on target.

Florida State goes head-to-head with TCU in Tallahassee on Aug. 22 to lead off the Castellanos' final year.

Tziarra King, NC State, 66 games — 35 goals

Driving home 10 goals and 26 total points last fall, King played the part of NC State's most productive offensive threat. She's notched 13 career assists with the Wolfpack and started in all of the program's matchups for three straight years. The reliable forward logged just shy of 2,000 minutes during the team's 2018 run.

King faces a busy schedule to begin the 2019 regular season and will endure a lengthy road trip for the squad's first four contests. NC State opens on Aug. 22 at South Carolina.

Ally Watt, Texas A&M, 70 games — 33 goals

Watt, the forward with the most collegiate caps (70) on this list, does it all, whether it's for school or for country. She registered two goals in the 2016 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup and sports the clutch gene for Texas A&M, adding 15 game-winning goals throughout her Aggies tenure. As one of the strongest forces in Division I soccer, Watt earned first team All-American honors via the United Soccer Coaches and finished as a Hermann Trophy Semifinalist last year.

Texas A&M and its offensive star take to the West Coast on Aug. 22 for the team's opening match at Santa Clara.

*These statistics were gathered using NCAA Statistics.