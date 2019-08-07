When does the 2019 women's soccer season start?

The 2019 DI women's soccer season begins Thursday, Aug. 22.
Florida State, the 2018 national champion, represents the No. 1 spot in this year's United Soccer Coach's preseason poll released on Aug. 6. The Seminoles endeavor to defend their title against TCU on the league's first day of regular season play.
Other marquee matchups across the NCAA take place throughout the opening weekend from Aug. 22-25. Here are some of the contests you should keep an eye on:
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard
*All rankings obtained from the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
- La Salle at No. 8 Duke, 4 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.
- TCU at No. 1 Florida State, 7 p.m. | Tallahassee, Fla.
- No. 7 Georgetown at James Madison, 7 p.m. | Harrisonburg, Va.
- Fordham at No. 10 Tennessee, 7 p.m. | Knoxville, Tenn.
- No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 13 Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m. | Santa Clara, Calif.
- No. 5 Southern California at Hawaii, 1 a.m. | Honolulu
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard
- No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Penn State, 7 p.m. | State College, Penn.
- UC Irvine at No. 9 Virginia, 7 p.m. | Charlottesville, Va.
- Iowa State at No. 4 UCLA, 10 p.m. | Los Angeles
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard
- No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 1 Florida State, 2 p.m. | Tallahassee, Fla.
- Oregon at No. 13 Santa Clara, 4 p.m. | Santa Clara, Calif.
- No. 8 Duke at No. 2 North Carolina, 6 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.
- No. 4 UCLA at Long Beach State, 9 p.m. | Long Beach, Calif.
- No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 11 West Virginia, 12 p.m. | State College, Penn.
Going into the fall, Florida State and North Carolina represent the ACC with the top-two preseason rankings. Stanford, UCLA and Southern California follow with the next three spots to form 2019's top five. Below is the full United Soccer Coaches 2019 preseason poll which was released on Tuesday, Aug. 6:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
TOTAL POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
2018 RECORD
|1
|Florida State (33)
|870
|1
|20-4-3
|2
|North Carolina
|821
|2
|21-4-2
|3
|Stanford (1)
|808
|2
|21-1-2
|4
|UCLA
|748
|5
|17-3-2
|5
|Southern California
|700
|6
|17-2-3
|6
|Penn State (1)
|678
|8
|18-6-1
|7
|Georgetown
|676
|4
|21-1-3
|8
|Duke
|619
|10
|16-4-2
|9
|Virginia
|571
|11
|16-5-1
|10
|Tennessee
|501
|7
|16-3-3
|11
|West Virginia
|482
|14
|15-4-4
|12
|Texas A&M
|477
|13
|17-5-1
|13
|Santa Clara
|447
|12
|17-3-2
|14
|Baylor
|417
|9
|20-6-0
|15
|South Carolina
|383
|17
|14-6-1
|16
|Wisconsin
|283
|15
|14-4-4
|17
|Vanderbilt
|274
|16
|16-4-1
|18
|South Florida
|188
|19
|15-4-0
|19
|Texas
|180
|20
|13-5-3
|20
|Memphis
|142
|23
|17-4-0
|21
|North Carolina State
|140
|22
|11-7-4
|22
|Texas Tech
|102
|24
|14-5-3
|23
|Wake Forest
|100
|25
|9-9-2
|24
|LSU
|78
|18
|13-7-4
|25
|Virginia Tech
|76
|21
|11-8-3