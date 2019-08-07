When does the 2019 women's soccer season start?

Relive Florida State's run to it's second College Cup title in school history

The 2019 DI women's soccer season begins Thursday, Aug. 22.

Florida State, the 2018 national champion, represents the No. 1 spot in this year's United Soccer Coach's preseason poll released on Aug. 6. The Seminoles endeavor to defend their title against TCU on the league's first day of regular season play.

GOALS: The top 5 returning women's soccer goal scorers for the 2019 season

Other marquee matchups across the NCAA take place throughout the opening weekend from Aug. 22-25. Here are some of the contests you should keep an eye on:

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard

*All rankings obtained from the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.

La Salle at No. 8 Duke, 4 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.

TCU at No. 1 Florida State, 7 p.m. | Tallahassee, Fla.

No. 7 Georgetown at James Madison, 7 p.m. | Harrisonburg, Va.

Fordham at No. 10 Tennessee, 7 p.m. | Knoxville, Tenn.

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 13 Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m. | Santa Clara, Calif.

No. 5 Southern California at Hawaii, 1 a.m. | Honolulu

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard

No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Penn State, 7 p.m. | State College, Penn.

UC Irvine at No. 9 Virginia, 7 p.m. | Charlottesville, Va.

Iowa State at No. 4 UCLA, 10 p.m. | Los Angeles

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard

No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 1 Florida State, 2 p.m. | Tallahassee, Fla.

Oregon at No. 13 Santa Clara, 4 p.m. | Santa Clara, Calif.

No. 8 Duke at No. 2 North Carolina, 6 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.

No. 4 UCLA at Long Beach State, 9 p.m. | Long Beach, Calif.

No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 11 West Virginia, 12 p.m. | State College, Penn.

Going into the fall, Florida State and North Carolina represent the ACC with the top-two preseason rankings. Stanford, UCLA and Southern California follow with the next three spots to form 2019's top five. Below is the full United Soccer Coaches 2019 preseason poll which was released on Tuesday, Aug. 6:

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS PREVIOUS 2018 RECORD 1 Florida State (33) 870 1 20-4-3 2 North Carolina 821 2 21-4-2 3 Stanford (1) 808 2 21-1-2 4 UCLA 748 5 17-3-2 5 Southern California 700 6 17-2-3 6 Penn State (1) 678 8 18-6-1 7 Georgetown 676 4 21-1-3 8 Duke 619 10 16-4-2 9 Virginia 571 11 16-5-1 10 Tennessee 501 7 16-3-3 11 West Virginia 482 14 15-4-4 12 Texas A&M 477 13 17-5-1 13 Santa Clara 447 12 17-3-2 14 Baylor 417 9 20-6-0 15 South Carolina 383 17 14-6-1 16 Wisconsin 283 15 14-4-4 17 Vanderbilt 274 16 16-4-1 18 South Florida 188 19 15-4-0 19 Texas 180 20 13-5-3 20 Memphis 142 23 17-4-0 21 North Carolina State 140 22 11-7-4 22 Texas Tech 102 24 14-5-3 23 Wake Forest 100 25 9-9-2 24 LSU 78 18 13-7-4 25 Virginia Tech 76 21 11-8-3