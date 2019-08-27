Women's college soccer rankings: Florida State leads, top 5 unchanged

Florida State remains on top of the United Soccer Coaches poll following the opening weekend of the women’s college soccer season. The Seminoles went to overtime with Wisconsin following a scoreless 90 minutes, edging the Badgers on a blast from defender Malia Berkely in the extra period.
😱UNREAL!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 25, 2019
The game winning shot by @millib13!🤩
🎥@accnetwork #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EDB7yVz75o
Here’s how the rest of the poll shapes out.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Previous
|Record
|1
|Florida State (26)
|836
|1
|2-0-0
|2
|North Carolina
|807
|2
|2-0-0
|3
|Stanford (5)
|789
|3
|2-0-0
|4
|UCLA (3)
|742
|4
|2-0-0
|5
|Southern California
|707
|5
|2-0-0
|6
|Virginia
|670
|9
|2-0-0
|7
|Penn State
|612
|6
|1-1-0
|8
|South Carolina
|576
|15
|2-0-0
|9
|Vanderbilt
|509
|17
|2-0-0
|10
|Duke
|467
|8
|1-1-0
|11
|Tennessee
|450
|10
|2-0-0
|12
|West Virginia
|430
|11
|1-1-0
|13
|Georgetown
|410
|7
|1-1-0
|14
|Brigham Young
|381
|NR
|2-0-0
|15
|Wisconsin
|359
|16
|1-1-0
|16
|Texas A&M
|333
|12
|1-0-1
|17
|North Carolina State
|315
|21
|1-1-0
|18
|Kansas
|286
|NR
|2-0-0
|19
|Santa Clara
|268
|13
|1-1-0
|20
|Memphis
|223
|20
|2-0-0
|21
|Baylor
|167
|14
|1-1-0
|22
|Pepperdine
|133
|NR
|1-0-1
|23
|Washington State
|101
|NR
|1-1-0
|24
|Texas
|80
|19
|1-1-0
|25
|Southern Methodist
|73
|NR
|2-0-0
North Carolina stayed put at No. 2 after a 2-0 win over then-No. 8 Duke while Stanford is not far behind the Tar Heels after beating two top-11 teams last week. UCLA and Southern California each won both of its matches to keep pace in the top 5. The Cardinal and Bruins received first-place votes in addition to FSU.
Georgetown and Duke became the first two top-10 teams to fall in 2019. The Hoyas dropped their first home match in over two years, a 3-1 loss to South Carolina while the Blue Devils were blanked in Chapel Hill. Duke and Georgetown are now ranked No. 10 and No. 13, respectively.
LOOKING BACK: Sunday's top scores cap opening weekend
Virginia jumped three spots to No. 6 after scoring 13 total goals in its first two matches, pushing Penn State down one spot. South Carolina surged into the top 10, settling in at No. 8 following wins over North Carolina State and William and Mary.
Biggest risers
In addition to the Gamecocks' seven-spot improvement, Vanderbilt rose from No. 17 to No. 9 after an 11-goal outburst over the course of the weekend.
Commodores move ⬆️ and into the top ten in both major polls this week. 😎#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/TEkU8Oqwld— Vanderbilt Soccer (@VandySoccer) August 27, 2019
Five new teams entered the rankings this week: Brigham Young (No. 14), Kansas (No. 18), Pepperdine (No. 22), Washington State (No. 23) and Southern Methodist (No. 25). The Waves enter the top 25 after not receiving votes in the preseason poll.
Dropped out
South Florida (18), Texas Tech (22), Wake Forest (23), LSU (24) and Virginia Tech (25).
Looking ahead
No. 1 Florida State heads to the West Coast for a two-game road trip with UCLA and Southern California on Aug. 29 and Sept. 1. FSU handled the Bruins 4-1 in Tallahassee a year ago and outlasted the Trojans in penalty kicks during the third round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.
Duke and Georgetown will be looking for redemption after dropping in the poll, going head-to-head to do so. The Hoyas come to Durham on Aug. 28 in another postseason rematch.
Capping the upcoming weekend is West Virginia at Virginia. The Mountaineers are coming off a 3-1 loss to Stanford and will try to slow down one of the top scoring offenses in Division I. The Cavaliers, who scored 13 goals over the opening weekend, host WVU in Charlottesville on Sept. 1.