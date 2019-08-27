Women's college soccer rankings: Florida State leads, top 5 unchanged

Florida State remains on top of the United Soccer Coaches poll following the opening weekend of the women’s college soccer season. The Seminoles went to overtime with Wisconsin following a scoreless 90 minutes, edging the Badgers on a blast from defender Malia Berkely in the extra period.

Here’s how the rest of the poll shapes out.

Rank School Points Previous Record 1 Florida State (26) 836 1 2-0-0 2 North Carolina 807 2 2-0-0 3 Stanford (5) 789 3 2-0-0 4 UCLA (3) 742 4 2-0-0 5 Southern California 707 5 2-0-0 6 Virginia 670 9 2-0-0 7 Penn State 612 6 1-1-0 8 South Carolina 576 15 2-0-0 9 Vanderbilt 509 17 2-0-0 10 Duke 467 8 1-1-0 11 Tennessee 450 10 2-0-0 12 West Virginia 430 11 1-1-0 13 Georgetown 410 7 1-1-0 14 Brigham Young 381 NR 2-0-0 15 Wisconsin 359 16 1-1-0 16 Texas A&M 333 12 1-0-1 17 North Carolina State 315 21 1-1-0 18 Kansas 286 NR 2-0-0 19 Santa Clara 268 13 1-1-0 20 Memphis 223 20 2-0-0 21 Baylor 167 14 1-1-0 22 Pepperdine 133 NR 1-0-1 23 Washington State 101 NR 1-1-0 24 Texas 80 19 1-1-0 25 Southern Methodist 73 NR 2-0-0

North Carolina stayed put at No. 2 after a 2-0 win over then-No. 8 Duke while Stanford is not far behind the Tar Heels after beating two top-11 teams last week. UCLA and Southern California each won both of its matches to keep pace in the top 5. The Cardinal and Bruins received first-place votes in addition to FSU.

Georgetown and Duke became the first two top-10 teams to fall in 2019. The Hoyas dropped their first home match in over two years, a 3-1 loss to South Carolina while the Blue Devils were blanked in Chapel Hill. Duke and Georgetown are now ranked No. 10 and No. 13, respectively.

Virginia jumped three spots to No. 6 after scoring 13 total goals in its first two matches, pushing Penn State down one spot. South Carolina surged into the top 10, settling in at No. 8 following wins over North Carolina State and William and Mary.

Biggest risers

In addition to the Gamecocks' seven-spot improvement, Vanderbilt rose from No. 17 to No. 9 after an 11-goal outburst over the course of the weekend.

Commodores move ⬆️ and into the top ten in both major polls this week. 😎#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/TEkU8Oqwld — Vanderbilt Soccer (@VandySoccer) August 27, 2019

Five new teams entered the rankings this week: Brigham Young (No. 14), Kansas (No. 18), Pepperdine (No. 22), Washington State (No. 23) and Southern Methodist (No. 25). The Waves enter the top 25 after not receiving votes in the preseason poll.

Dropped out

South Florida (18), Texas Tech (22), Wake Forest (23), LSU (24) and Virginia Tech (25).

Looking ahead

No. 1 Florida State heads to the West Coast for a two-game road trip with UCLA and Southern California on Aug. 29 and Sept. 1. FSU handled the Bruins 4-1 in Tallahassee a year ago and outlasted the Trojans in penalty kicks during the third round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Duke and Georgetown will be looking for redemption after dropping in the poll, going head-to-head to do so. The Hoyas come to Durham on Aug. 28 in another postseason rematch.

Capping the upcoming weekend is West Virginia at Virginia. The Mountaineers are coming off a 3-1 loss to Stanford and will try to slow down one of the top scoring offenses in Division I. The Cavaliers, who scored 13 goals over the opening weekend, host WVU in Charlottesville on Sept. 1.