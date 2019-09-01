TRENDING:

STATS

Oklahoma tops Houston

Week 1 scores

Women's soccer: USC beats No. 1 FSU in OT

Vote: College hoops team of the decade

soccer-women-d1 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | September 1, 2019

Women's soccer: USC scores OT golden goal, hands No. 1 Florida State its second straight loss

Women's soccer players to watch for 2019

Behind three points from Tara McKeown, No. 5 Southern California edged No. 1 Florida State 3-2 in overtime, handing the defending national champion Seminoles their second consecutive defeat this week.

McKeown turned upfield in the 98th minute, shielding the ball from two defenders before threading a pass to an unmarked Penelope Hocking for the golden goal.

FSU returned to Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Sunday looking to salvage a road trip, two days after a 2-1 loss to No. 4 UCLA. Instead, it met the high-paced attack of USC, an offense the Seminoles quelled during their 2018 NCAA tournament via penalty kicks.

NOLES LOSE TWO STRAIGHT: No. 4 UCLA upsets No. 1 Florida State Thursday night

But McKeown and the Trojans wouldn't be stifled in the first meeting since their postseason showdown. The junior broke out downfield in the opening minute, collecting a through ball at her feet just beyond the 18-yard box before a few additional touches and a left-footed shot across the net and into the lower right corner. USC had its lead just 34 seconds into the match.

The Trojans' multi-dimensional, diverse offense had broken through a stifling Seminole defense. 

However, the defending champions would not be relinquished by a lone goal. Jenna Nighswonger equalized in the 11th minute with her first career goal. The freshman was left unmarked inside the box, providing ample time to get a shot off. Trojans' keeper Anna Smith appeared to be screened on the shot, giving her minimal time to react.

McKeown answered yet again in the 18th minute. The Trojans' offensive catalyst established position and tracked the ball, creating separation from the defense to put a forceful header into the upper left corner. The tally marked her sixth goal of the year, giving her back-to-back braces.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Get to know these 7 players on preseason top 25 teams

The breakneck pace of the match gradually settled into a stalemate that lasted beyond the first half. Then Florida State's Deyna Castellanos drew the contest level once again in the second half. After keeping possession through a challenge, the senior navigated upfield and launched a curling shot from her left foot that would not be contested.

From there, the stage was set for McKeown's game-winning setup and another upset in the early weeks of the 2019 season.

Florida State and USC return home as the Trojans prepare for Northern Arizona while the Seminoles host Florida next. Both matches are scheduled for on Sept. 6.

College football rankings: Here is who has been No. 1 in the AP preseason poll most often and how they finished

The 2018 defending champion Clemson Tigers were announced as preseason No. 1 in the first AP Top 25 of the new 2019 season. The last team to start and end the season at No. 1 was the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.
READ MORE

7 schools with the most women's basketball national championships

UConn has more DI women's college basketball titles than any other program. Here's a look at the seven women’s basketball teams that have won two or more national championships.
READ MORE

6 early volleyball matches to watch to start the 2019 season

We scoured team schedules to select six of the most interesting matchups to start off the 2019 women's volleyball season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners