Florida vs. Florida State women's soccer: preview, how to watch

Check out the best women's soccer plays of the week

After a tough road trip to California, where the Florida State and Florida lost to two top-5 opponents (UCLA and Southern California), the Gators and No. 6 Seminoles are looking for a win. Both enter the Sunshine Showdown with the same 2-2 record. For FSU, being back home means time to recuperate and get back on the victory trail. Since Mark Krikorian took over the program in 2005, the 'Noles are 155-13-9 at home.

Florida is in need of a win, too, but it might not happen in Tallahassee, where the Seminole Soccer Complex is hoping for a sellout.

The two teams last met a year ago in Tallahassee, where FSU prevailed 1-0 in front of the third-largest home crowd in program history (3,379).

The Gators lead the head-to-head series 13-12. This will be their third top-10 opponent in eight days, a span of consecutive games that has happened only three times in program history. In 1998, when Florida won its first national championship, three top-10 opponents were featured in their title run (quarterfinal, semifinal, and final matches). Last season, the Gators went 0-2-1 against No. 2 UCLA, No. 7 Southern California and No. 3 FSU in three consecutive games.

Florida

Tale of the Tape Florida State

Unranked Ranking No. 6 Becky Burleigh,

25th season at Florida

416-122-36 at Florida Coach Mark Krikorian,

15th season at FSU

260-62-30 at FSU 7-10-4 (4-4-2 SEC) 2018 record 20-4-3 None 2018 NCAA tournament National champion 21 NCAA tournament appearances 19 1 NCAA championships 2 Madison Alexander, 6 Returning goal scorer from 2018 Deyna Castellanos, 10 Cassidy Lindley, 5 Returning assists leader from 2018 Deyna Castellanos, 8 vs. UCF,

6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 8 Next match vs. Samford,

1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 8

When Deanne Rose finds the back of the net, Florida seems to win. The junior forward leads the team with three goals on the season, two against Florida Atlantic (3-2 win) and one against former-No. 18 South Florida (2-0 win).

The 'Noles have their own playmaker in Deyna Castellanos. The senior forward has two goals on the season, which leads the team. Her first against TCU cemented the 2-0 season opener victory, and the other came against USC. FSU lost that match, 3-2.

Florida-Florida State women's soccer: How to watch, TV channel

The rivalry is set for Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. ET will be featured on ACC Network Extra. Radio listeners in Gainesville can listen on ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.

Florida-Florida state women's soccer history

The last time these two teams met, the match was scoreless heading into the 88th minute until FSU's Kristen McFarland put away the match's lone goal, rebounding Castellanos' shot on goal. The 'Noles outshot Florida, 23-3, and Brooke Bollinger earned a save on each Gator shot.

Here's a look at the complete series history: