2019 Women's College Cup: Dates, times, everything to know for soccer championship

The 2019 Division I Women’s College Cup will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 8, in Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California.
Here is the full schedule:
|Game
|Teams
|Date
|Time
|Location
|TV
|Semifinal #1
|TBD vs. TBD
|Friday, Dec. 6
|4 p.m.
|Avaya Stadium (San Jose)
|TBD
|Semifinal #2
|TBD vs. TBD
|Friday, Dec. 6
|6: 30 p.m.
|Avaya Stadium (San Jose)
|TBD
|Championship
|TBD vs. TBD
|Sunday, Dec. 8
|5 p.m.
|Avaya Stadium (San Jose)
|TBD
*All times are Pacific time. All times, events, and locations are subject to change
In last year’s championship, Florida State took down North Carolina 1-0 in Cary, North Carolina. It was the Seminoles’ second title in program history, and denied the Tar Heels’ what would have been their 22nd.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Women's College Cup:
How does the Women’s College Cup work?
The Women's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I women’s soccer championship tournament.
There are 333 women’s soccer teams in Division I that are eligible for competition in the tournament.
Of those 333, 64 will make the championship’s tournament field. The teams that qualify for the tournament field are split into two categories:
- 31 conference champions automatically receive invites to the tournament.
- 33 at-large teams are selected by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.
The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 11 during the selection show.
That same week, the tournament starts, with the first round taking place from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17.
What is the full schedule for the Division I women’s soccer tournament?
Here is the schedule for the 2019 tournament:
|Event
|Date
|Location
|Selection Show
|Monday, Nov. 11
|N/A
|First round
|Friday, Nov. 15 — Sunday, Nov. 17
|TBD
|Second round
|Friday, Nov. 22 — Sunday, Nov. 24
|TBD
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Nov. 29, Saturday, Nov. 30
|TBD
|College Cup: Semifinal 1
|Friday, Dec. 6
|Avaya Stadium (San Jose)
|College Cup: Semifinal 2
|Friday, Dec. 7
|Avaya Stadium (San Jose)
|College Cup: Championship
|Sunday, Dec. 8
|Avaya Stadium (San Jose)
How do I get tickets for the Women's College Cup?
You can buy tickets to the 2019 Women's College Cup right now by following this link.
Who has won the most national championships in women’s soccer history?
In 1982, North Carolina won the inaugural women’s soccer national championship, and carried that momentum through the rest of the century, capturing 16 of the first 19 titles in the sport. UNC has won five more since turn of the century, but are currently in the midst of their longest title drought in history, going six years without a championship since their last title in 2012.
In total, only 12 schools have won a championship, with none other than North Carolina and Notre Dame having won more than two:
|School
|Championships
|North Carolina
|21
|Notre Dame
|3
|Florida State
|2
|Stanford
|2
|Southern California
|2
|Portland
|2
|Penn State
|1
|UCLA
|1
|Santa Clara
|1
|Florida
|1
|George Mason
|1
Here is the full list of every champion since the tournament’s inception in 1982:
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|TEAM (RECORD)
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Florida State (20-4-3)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|Cary, N.C.
|2017
|Stanford (23-1-0)
|3-2
|UCLA
|Orlando, Fla.
|2016
|Southern California (19-4-2)
|3-1
|West Virginia
|San Jose, Calif.
|2015
|Penn State (22-3-2)
|1-0
|Duke
|Cary, N.C.
|2014
|Florida State (23-1-1)
|1-0
|Virginia
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|2013
|UCLA (22-1-3)
|1-0 (OT)
|Florida State
|Cary, N.C.
|2012
|North Carolina (15-5-3)
|4-1
|Penn State
|San Diego, Calif.
|2011
|Stanford (25-0-1)
|1-0
|Duke
|Kennesaw, Ga.
|2010
|Notre Dame (21-2-2)
|1-0
|Stanford
|Cary, N.C.
|2009
|North Carolina (23-3-1)
|1-0
|Stanford
|Texas A&M
|2008
|North Carolina (25-1-2)
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|Cary, N.C.
|2007
|Southern California (20-3-2)
|2-0
|Florida State
|Texas A&M
|2006
|North Carolina (27-1)
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|Cary, N.C.
|2005
|Portland (23-0-2)
|4-0
|UCLA
|Texas A&M
|2004
|*Notre Dame (25-1-1)
|1-1 (2 ot, pk)
|UCLA
|Cary, N.C.
|2003
|North Carolina (27-0)
|6-0
|Connecticut
|Cary, N.C.
|2002
|Portland (20-4-2)
|2-1 (2 ot)
|Santa Clara
|Austin, Texas
|2001
|Santa Clara (23-2)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|SMU
|2000
|North Carolina (21-3)
|2-1
|UCLA
|San Jose State
|1999
|North Carolina (24-2)
|2-0
|Notre Dame
|San Jose State
|1998
|Florida (26-1)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|UNC Greensboro
|1997
|North Carolina (27-0-1)
|2-0
|Connecticut
|UNC Greensboro
|1996
|North Carolina (25-1)
|1-0 (2 ot)
|Notre Dame
|Santa Clara
|1995
|Notre Dame (21-2-2)
|1-0 (3 ot)
|Portland
|North Carolina
|1994
|North Carolina (25-1-1)
|5-0
|Notre Dame
|Portland
|1993
|North Carolina (23-0)
|6-0
|George Mason
|North Carolina
|1992
|North Carolina (25-0)
|9-1
|Duke
|North Carolina
|1991
|North Carolina (25-0)
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|North Carolina
|1990
|North Carolina (24-0)
|6-0
|Connecticut
|North Carolina
|1989
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Colorado College
|North Carolina State
|1988
|North Carolina (18-0-3)
|4-1
|North Carolina State
|North Carolina
|1987
|North Carolina (23-0-1)
|1-0
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts
|1986
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Colorado College
|George Mason
|1985
|George Mason (18-2-1)
|2-0
|North Carolina
|George Mason
|1984
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Connecticut
|North Carolina
|1983
|North Carolina (19-1)
|4-0
|George Mason
|UCF
|1982
|North Carolina (19-2)
|2-0
|UCF
|UCF
*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.
Where will future college cups be held?
The college cup’s schedule is planned through the 2021 season:
|WOMEN'S COLLEGE CUP DATES AND SITES
|Year
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Host
|2019
|San Jose, Calif.
|Avaya Stadium
|Dec 6 & 8
|West Coast Conference and San Jose Sports Authority
|2020
|Cary, N.C.
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|Dec 4 & 6
|Campbell and Town of Cary
|2021
|San Jose, Calif.
|Avaya Stadium
|Dec 3 & 5
|West Coast Conference and San Jose Sports Authority