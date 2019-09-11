Week 3 women's soccer preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

Week 3 features five top 25 matchups and several upset opportunities for unranked teams. Here's a look at all the top games this week, how to watch them and where each team is ranked.

Women's soccer Week 3 preview: Top games

All times are ET.

SCOREBOARD: Live updates, scores for every game

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 10 BYU | 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 | BYU TV | Listen

Heading into Thursday, Texas A&M (4-0-2) and BYU (4-0) look to stay undefeated. The Aggies carry a five-game shutout streak — the program's second-longest in history — at the hands of freshman keeper Shantel Hutton. Her five-game shutout streak is a school record by a freshman.

The Cougars have their own star players, sporting MAC Hermann Trophy candidates Elise Flake and Mikayla Colohan and defensive fiend Sabrina Davis, who kept last week's 2-0 shutout over Utah intact. The video below illustrates her impeccable skills.

Both teams have only met once in history. The Aggies shut out the Cougars last year, 2-0.

No. 24 Colorado at No. 6 Florida State | 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 | ACC Network

The Seminoles stay in Tallahassee over the weekend to play Colorado and Villanova, finishing a three-game home stand. Last week, FSU (4-2-0) faced Samford and scored their first six-goal game since 2015.

Colorado (6-0) has clinched four shutout wins and a 2-1 win over then-No. 24 Texas. Led by freshman phenom Roo Yarnell-Williams, who's scored three goals in her first six collegiate games, the Buffaloes embark on their first road test of the season. The pair of teams have faced each other once, occurring in the 2013 NCAA tournament in Tallahassee. FSU won and advanced to its ninth straight quarterfinals.

Wake Forest at No. 1 North Carolina | 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 | ACC Network Extra

North Carolina (6-0) is set to face in-state rival Wake Forest (5-0-1) Thursday after an overwhelming 8-0 victory over UNLV — the most goals scored in seven years for UNC (9-2 win vs. Illinois on Nov. 16, 2012). The Tar Heels have outscored their opponents 21-2 so far this season.

The Demon Deacons have experienced similar success this season, outscoring their opponents 12-1. Their first test of the season came against then-No. 19 Santa Clara on Aug. 28. They came out victorious, winning 2-1. The hardest task of all, however, comes Thursday night against the Tar Heels.

No. 22 Wisconsin at No. 5 UCLA | 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 | Listen

UCLA (4-1-0) faces its second top 25 team on Saturday, hosting Wisconsin (4-1-1). Both teams share one opponent so far this season: Florida State. UCLA beat the Seminoles 2-1 two weeks ago, and the Badgers forced their match against FSU into overtime, where the Seminoles won, 1-0.

The Badgers are led by Dani Rhodes and Cameron Murtha, as both have two goals on the season. UCLA counters with Jessie Fleming, Ashley Sanchez and Lucy Parker, among others.

The Bruins lead the all-time series 4-0.

No. 23 West Virginia at No. 15 Georgetown | 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 | Big East Digital Network

Georgetown (3-2-1) continues its five-game home slate against rival West Virginia (2-2-1). It will send Paulo Germino-Watnick, the team's leading scorer with six points, onto the pitch after she earned a spot on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll. Freshman Julianne Vallerand leads the Mountaineers with seven points.

West Virginia fell from its previous ranking (No. 22) after tying No. 8 Penn State, 1-1. Before that, then-No. 6 Virginia dealt them a 4-1 loss. The Hoyas also fell to Virginia, 2-0, along with a 3-1 loss to then-No. 21 NC State.

2019 COLLEGE CUP: Everything you need to know for the soccer championship

The Sunday meeting will be the 23rd in series history. WVU leads 15-5-2 all-time, though the Hoyas won the most recent match last season (2-0).

No. 7 South Carolina at No. 20 Clemson | 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 | ACC Network

Clemson (5-0-1) enters Sunday's in-state rivalry match against South Carolina (5-0-0) with 14 goals scored, while allowing just two with the help of goalkeeper Sandy MacIver. Mariana Speckmaier leads the Tigers with five goals.

Dating back to 2016, South Carolina has been ranked in the top 25 for 40 straight weeks, which is the longest streak in program history. The Gamecocks' dominant defense has had a major role in that streak. They have a combined 238 career starts, with senior goalkeeper Mikayla Kreczonwski (70) leading the hunt. On the other side of the ball, senior forward Elexa Bahr's three game-winning goals streak ranks fourth in the country this season.

Over the past three meetings, South Carolina owns a 3-0 record.

In addition to UNC vs. Wake Forest, here are more must-see non-top-25 matches to watch:

Oklahoma State at No. 8 Penn State | 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 | Big Ten Network +

Notre Dame at No. 7 South Carolina | 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 | SEC Network

No. 9 Vanderbilt at Louisville | 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 | ACC Network

Women's soccer rankings: Week 3

There are several rankings to note as teams enter the pitch on Thursday. UCLA will be playing with a chip on its shoulder against Wisconsin after sliding from No. 2 to No. 5 in this week's rankings, while Colorado has a lot to prove in its game against Florida State. The Buffaloes enter the week as a newly ranked team. Can they keep the game close against a top-10 opponent?