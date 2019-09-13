Women's soccer: Oklahoma State knocks off No. 6 Penn State in double OT

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Kim Rodriguez' golden goal in the 102nd minute lifted Oklahoma State to a 2-1 win over sixth-ranked Penn State Thursday night at Jeffrey Field.

With the victory, the Cowgirls' ran their winning streak to four as they remained undefeated on the season with a 5-0-1 mark.

The triumph marked OSU's fifth road win over a top-10 ranked team in program history and the first since the Cowgirls topped No. 8 Texas in Austin in 2017. The only higher-ranked opponent OSU has beaten on the road was Missouri in 2007.

Kim called game‼️ @kimberlyrod23 rises above to head in the golden goal lifting the Cowgirls to a 2-1 win over #8 Penn State.

Rodriguez and Jaci Jones combined for both OSU scores on the night in a game that saw the Cowgirls outshot by a 19-9 margin, while PSU held a slight 3-2 advantage on corner kicks.

Dani Greenlee also came up big for the Cowgirls as the junior goalie recorded six saves, one shy of her career high.

PSU (4-2-1) took the game's initial lead in the 23rd minute when Ally Schlegel headed in a Sam Coffey corner kick for her fifth goal of the season.

The Cowgirls would get the equalizer just over 10 minutes later. On a free kick near midfield, Rodriguez lofted the ball deep into the box, where it bounced around in traffic before deflecting off Jones' heel and into the net to make the score 1-1.

The goal was Jones' team-leading sixth of the season, which marks a career high for the senior. Her previous best came as a freshman in 2016 when she posted five.

In the second half, OSU's offensive attack heightened – after being outshot 12-4 prior to intermission, the Cowgirls had four shots to only three for PSU in the second 45 minutes. But despite several strong scoring chances, OSU could not find the back of the net as the game headed to overtime.

The first overtime period saw the Nittany Lions record four shots, but the OSU defense rose to the occasion, blocking three of those attempts.

That set the stage for the thrilling finish in the second overtime period. After Hannah Webb drove the ball down the field and off a PSU defender over the endline, Jones stepped up for the corner kick and delivered a ball into the box that Rodriguez leapt and headed past goalie Katherine Asman just 65 seconds into the second overtime to give the Cowgirls the victory. The goal was Rodriguez' first of the season.

OSU returns to action Sunday when the Cowgirls host Omaha at 1 p.m. at Neal Patterson Stadium.