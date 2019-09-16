TRENDING:

BRACKET PREDICTIONS

🏀 Projecting the 2020 NCAA tournament field

LATEST POLL

🏐 Nebraska is new No. 1 in volleyball poll

📊 3 new teams join AP football Top 25

soccer-women-d2 flag

Minnesota State Athletics | September 16, 2019

Minnesota State hands No. 1 Grand Valley State first regular season loss since 2017

David Faulkner | SPX Sports minnesota state soccer defeats grand valley state soccer Jenny Vetter scores her third goal of the season to give the Mavericks a 1-0 win.

Mankato, Minn. --- No. 25 Minnesota State battled all day and used late offense to take down No. 1 Grand Valley State 1-0 at The Pitch on Sunday afternoon.

The win improves the Mavericks record to a 3-0-0 undefeated record on the season and extends MSU's home unbeaten streak to 35 matches, dating back to Sept. 18, 2016. The Lakers fall to 3-1-0 with the loss after being selected in the preseason as the number one team in DII.

DII SOCCER RANKINGS | HUB

Grand Valley State dominated the first half, outshooting Minnesota State 15-2. Senior Alexa Rabune backstopped the Mavericks with five saves in the first half as she and the defensive back line kept the Mavericks in the match. The Mavericks mustered up a pair of shots on goal, but the teams went into the locker rooms scoreless after the first half.

The match remained scoreless up until the 85th minute when sophomore forward Jenny Vetter got in the box for a one-on-one with the Grand Valley State goalkeeper after a through ball from senior Dakota Wendell and poked it by her in the low, right hand corner to give the Mavericks a late 1-0 lead. Minnesota State followed up Vetter's third tally of the season with sound defensive play the next five minutes and held on for their third win of the season.

Rabune extends her career shutout count to 21 as a Maverick, moving her into second on the Maverick all-time list. She stopped eight shots in her third straight shutout of the 2019 season.

Even though the Lakers outshot the Mavericks 25-8 (8-5 on net) and led MSU on the corner kick margin 4-3, Minnesota State used the second half surge to defeat its second top five ranked team of the weekend after also defeating No. 4 Central Missouri on Friday.

Minnesota State will embark on its first true road match and begin NSIC play for the 2019 regular season, Friday at Winona State. The match is slated for a 6:00 p.m. start in Winona, Minn. The Mavericks will also travel to Fayette, Iowa to play Upper Iowa on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Head coach Brian Bahl, Rabune and Vetter commented following the win.

The longest current home winning streaks in DII football for the 2019 season

Southern Arkansas enters the 2019 DII football season winners of 17-straight home games. Here's the list of the longest current home winning streaks in DII.
READ MORE

5 DII football teams that can win their first national championship in 2019

Let’s take a look at a few DII football teams that could be hoisting the championship trophy in McKinney, Texas on Dec. 21 at the 2019 DII football championship.
READ MORE

The DII football preseason rankings are out. Here's what we learned

Valdosta State earned the top spot in the preseason DII football rankings. Let's take a look at how the first AFCA top 25 panned out for the coming 2019 DII football season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships