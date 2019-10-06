Spectacular second-half header puts No. 3 North Carolina women's soccer over No. 8 Clemson

CHAPEL HILL — Bridgette Andrzejewski's diving header off a Lotte Wubben-Moy free kick in the 55th minute proved to be the difference as No. 3 North Carolina outlasted No. 8 Clemson 1-0 Saturday evening at Dorrance Field. Andrzejewski's fifth goal of the year was her third game-winner of the 2019 campaign and the second in as many contests for the senior from Lutherville, Md. With the victory, Carolina improves to 11-1 and 4-0 in the ACC, while the Tigers drop to 8-2-1 and 2-2 in league play.

The night's lone goal was set up by a spectacular individual effort from defender Maycee Bell. The freshman center back pounced on a Clemson turnover and carried the ball nearly 50 yards, shedding a defender in a run through the midfield before being fouled near the penalty area. Wubben-Moy took the ensuing free kick and delivered an inch-perfect cross to the head of Andrzejewski, who buried the chance past Tiger goalie Sandy MacIver into the lower right part of the frame.

Clemson had the upper hand in the opening spell of the game with midfielder Caroline Conti forcing UNC's Marz Josephson into an early save in the fifth minute. The Tigers had a pair of dangerous corner kicks inside the first 10 minutes, but both times Josephson was able to get hands to the ball and prevent a shot on goal.

Isabel Cox had Carolina's first good chance of the night, shooting just wide of the left post in the 18th minute. A flurry in front of the goalmouth with less than 15 minutes left in the opening half nearly produced the game's first goal, but video review confirmed the on-field call that Rachel Jones' effort off the post did not cross the goal line.

The Tar Heels' best chance of the opening 45 came late in the half when Aleigh Gambone got free behind the Clemson back line but fired a shot that caromed off the right post.

Mariana Speckmaier put a shot on frame in the first 30 seconds after the break to force Claudia Dickey into a comfortable save, but the Tigers were unable to produce another shot on goal the rest of the night.

The win was Carolina's 10th shutout of the year, and the Tar Heels have yet to allow a goal in conference play. UNC has also not conceded in six games at Dorrance Field in 2019, extending a run of shutouts on the former site of Fetzer Field to 11 games dating back to October of 2016, the last season before construction began on the new Soccer and Lacrosse Stadium.

Next up for the Tar Heels is a visit to archrival Duke on Thursday, Oct. 10. Carolina defeated the Blue Devils 2-0 in a non-conference matchup in Chapel Hill on Aug. 25.