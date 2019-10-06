No. 11 Duke vs. No. 3 North Carolina women's soccer: preview, history, how to watch

The Tobacco Road Rivalry doesn't just live an die with men's basketball, it's also alive and well within the world of women's soccer. Although North Carolina has dominated this series, this week's match will be a rematch of two top-15 squads who played each other earlier this season.

Duke, who trails the all-time series 3-41-2, has had an impressive year so far with a record of 6-1-4, with notable wins over LSU and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' most recent match resulted in a 0-0 tie against Virginia Tech. The Hokies join No. 10 Georgetown, NC State and No. 1 Virginia as teams who remained even against Duke. Their only loss has come against no team other than North Carolina.

UNC ESCAPES: Brilliant header puts Carolina over Clemson

Duke faced the Tar Heels in an early-season tournament, where the Blue Devils also took on La Salle. Losing 2-0 to North Carolina, Duke will be seeking vengeance against the best women's soccer program of all-time.

Carolina is currently 11-1 and is fresh off of a top 10 win. They knocked off then-No. 8 Clemson 1-0 on October 5. The Tar Heels are trying to redeem their 2018 season where they fell short of winning the National Championship, losing to Florida State in the College Cup finals.

✌️ chances to see us at home this week!!#GoDuke 🔵😈⚽️ https://t.co/80UDvHMSUq — Duke Women's Soccer (@DukeWSOC) October 7, 2019

UNC is led by a trio of players who are really the engine to their offense. Brianna Pinto, Bridgette Andrzejewski and Alessia Russo combine for 18 goals and 34 points of the season this far with Pinto netting 7, Andrzejewski netting 5 and Russo scoring 6. With those three being the scoring engine, forward-minded defender Lois Joel has been the catalyst as she leads the team with 6 assists on the season so far.

DUke TALE OF THE TAPE North Carolina No. 11 Ranking No. 3 Robbie Church, 19th season at Duke 241-123-52 all-time at Duke Coach Anson Dorrance 43rd season at UNC, 40th season as women's coach 858-75-40 all-time as UNC women's coach 6-1-4 Current Record 11-1-0 16-4-2 2018 record 21-4-2 Lost in the round of 16 2018 NCAA tournament Lost in final 23 NCAA tournament appearances 37 0 NCAA championships 28 Ella Stevens & Marykate McGuire, 6 Current top goalscorer this season Brianna Pinto, 7 Ella Stevens & Mackenzie Pluck, 4 Current assists leader this season Lois Joel, 6 vs. Clemson,



1:00 p.m. ET



Sunday, Oct. 13 Next match at Pittsburgh,



1:00 p.m. ET



Sunday, Oct. 13

A win for the Blue Devils will put them even closer to the top of the ACC. Currently held down by Florida State and North Carolina, who are each 4-0 in conference play, Duke will try and climb closer to the top as they sit tied for fifth with Clemson and Notre Dame. Duke has one win and three ties in conference play thus far.

ACC PLAY IN FULL-SWING: 5 things to know about the conference this year

As for the Tar Heels, they'll look to remain in the top tier of the conference, along with Florida State and No. 1 in the country Virginia. Although UVA is 2-0-2 in the conference, they still remain the lone undefeated team in the ACC.

A win versus their in-state rival won't only mark as a case of redemption for Duke, it will be a first-hand example of the Blue Devils' ability to compete with anyone in the ACC, let alone a team with as much offensive firepower as the Tar Heels. North Carolina is scoring 2.75 goals per game, second in the ACC with a total of 33 goals on the season, a stat that puts them in the top five in the entire NCAA.

UNC will travel to Pittsburgh on Oct. 13 after they face the Blue Devils, as Duke will have another test against Clemson. The Tigers are 8-2-1 and in the top-10 in this week's rankings. Duke will host Clemson on Oct. 13.

Duke-North Carolina women's soccer: How to watch, follow live

Duke versus North Carolina will take place in Durham, North Carolina on Thursday, October 10 at 7 pm ET. The match can be watched on ACC Network and streamed at espn.com/watch. You can also follow live via Duke and North Carolina's women's soccer Twitter pages.

GATORS JOIN THE PARTY: Top 3 remain the same and Florida cracks the top-25 in this week's rankings

Duke-North Carolina women's soccer history

It has been all Tar Heels throughout this all-time series, as North Carolina leads 41-3-2. Although the series has traditionally been lopsided, Duke has found some of their success in the past five years winning once in 2015 and tieing once in 2016. The series dates back to 1989 and Duke didn't get their first victory over North Carolina until 1994. The Blue Devils hope to come away from Thursday night's match with a W, which would end a 3-game skid against the Tar Heels.