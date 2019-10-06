No. 3 North Carolina and No. 11 Duke tie 0-0 in a defensively dominated match

In what was anticipated to be a massive top-15 matchup with national and ACC implications between archrivals No. 3 North Carolina and No. 11 Duke ended in a defensively controlled 0-0 draw.

Both squads ramped up the pressure early in this match, as Duke found themselves with two shots on goal early. Carolina responded with the first corner kick of the match, but with no goals.

The early trend of no goals remained constant throughout the match as no shots on goal really challenged either goalkeeper. Duke's keeper, Brooke Heinsohn recorded 8 saves on the night, as Carolina rotated keepers at the half. Their first-half goalie, Marz Josephson had 2 saves and their second-half goalie, Claudia Dickey had just 1.

Throughout the match, it did feel like North Carolina was closing in on a goal as they dominated Duke on the stat sheet. The Tar heels outshot the Blue Devils 18-6 and had 5 more shots on goal than Duke did, 8-3.

This is the first tie for North Carolina all year as they are now 11-1-1. As for Duke, this is the third tie in four matches and fourth draw on the year. The Blue Devils are now 6-1-4.

UNC will be in action next this Sunday, Oct. 13 when they travel to Pittsburgh. Duke will host No. 9 Clemson for another top-15 matchup on the same date.

No. 11 Duke vs. No. 3 North Carolina: Score, updates

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | End of the second overtime

Although North Carolina had a few opportunities at the end of the match, they could not muster a goal. The match ends in a 0-0 draw. Full game stats are below 👇

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 7' 2OT

Alessia Russo with a decent look with a shot outside of the 18, but an easy save for Brooke Heinsohn.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 6' 2OT

Huge chance for Duke in the second overtime as Ella Stevens puts in a dime of a ball to Tess Boade but she puts it wide.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | End of the first OT

Duke and North Carolina are headed to double overtime, as neither team was able to get on the scoreboard. UNC is still outshooting the Blue Devils 15-5 and up on Duke 6-3 shots on goal.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 7' OT

Sophomore Rachel Jones almost gives the Tar Heels the win, but her shot is just wide. Momentum is all Carolina.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 4' OT

First shot of the overtime period from Andrzejewski is stopped by a diving Brooke Heinsohn.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 3' OT

First corner kick in overtime for UNC but Carolina is flagged offside after the initial clear by Duke.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | End of regulation

Duke had a couple of opportunities to end the half due to their defensive pressure -- a corner and a freekick -- but couldn't sneak one past Carolina's goalkeeper Claudia Dickey. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels are heading to overtime. UNC still leads in shots and shots on goal, 12-5 and 5-3 respectively but will be tested in extra time as this is their first OT match of the season.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 85'

After an opportunity for Duke, they are still scoreless in Durham with five minutes left in regulation. UNC has been knocking at the door all half but hasn't really been able to get a clean look.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 77'

Duke's Sarah Piper issued the first yellow card of the night after fouling Carolina's Andrzejewski. The free-kick from the Tar Heels results in nothing as the Blue Devils' backline defense holds strong.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 74'

Still scoreless in Durham, as North Carolina continues to control most of the possession. Physicality is ramping up on both sides though.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 68'

Duke's Delaney Graham, a defender from Atlanta, Georgia is down after a leg-to-leg collision with Carolina's Julia Dorsey. Graham exits the game, before quickly coming back in.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 65'

Opportunity for the Tar Heels from just outside the eighteen due to a Duke foul. The dangerous freekick by Alessia Russo blasts into the wall, as the play turns out to be scoreless.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 55'

It has been all Carolina here in the second half. Alessia Russo blasts one from outside but Duke's goalkeeper Brooke Heinsohn is there with her 5th save.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 53'

North Carolina's Rachel Jones blasts one from outside the 18 -- forces a corner for UNC, but the kick curves out of bounds.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 45'

Duke and North Carolina kick the second half off both looking for their first goal. Both defenses were high-pressure in the first half, looking for some counter-attack opportunities. Let's see if they'll keep up the press in the second 45.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | Halftime

All squared away at halftime, as Duke and UNC end the first half with no goals each. The Tar Heels have had more chances at goal though, as they lead the Blue Devils 7-3 in shots.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 37'

Duke with their third shot off of the head of Caitlin Cosme. Carolina's Josephson makes her second save of the night.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 32'

Duke's Mia Gyau exits the game with an injury.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 32'

North Carolina's Ru Mucherera intercepts the ball in Duke's territory and fires off a shot straight into the hands of the Blue Devils' goalkeeper.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 24'

Duke's Marykate McGuire with the shot from outside the 18 is just wide. UNC's Alessia Russo responds with a long shot of her own. Misses high. Still locked up 0-0 in Durham.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 23'

Tar Heels are starting to ramp up the pressure but Duke has responded well. They have forced their first corner of the match.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 11'

UNC's Andrzejewski cuts into Duke's defense but is bodied by Duke's Sarah Piper to force the Carolina corner. Another corner, another solid defensive stand by the Blue Devils.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 7'

Carolina now handling Duke's pressure, as they forced the first corner kick of the match. The attempt was denied by Duke's defense.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | 4'

Duke's high pressure is paying off. They already have two shots on goal, both saved by Carolina's goalkeeper Marz Josephson.

Duke 0, North Carolina 0 | Kick off

We are underway here in Durham, North Carolina as No. 11 Duke hosts archrival No. 3 North Carolina. Starting lineups 👇

Pregame: No. 11 Duke vs. No. 3 North Carolina 6:30 p.m. ET | Everything you need to know

DUke TALE OF THE TAPE North Carolina No. 11 Ranking No. 3 Robbie Church, 19th season at Duke 241-123-52 all-time at Duke Coach Anson Dorrance 43rd season at UNC, 40th season as women's coach 858-75-40 all-time as UNC women's coach 6-1-4 Current Record 11-1-0 16-4-2 2018 record 21-4-2 Lost in the round of 16 2018 NCAA tournament Lost in final 23 NCAA tournament appearances 37 0 NCAA championships 28 Ella Stevens & Marykate McGuire, 6 Current top goalscorer this season Brianna Pinto, 7 Ella Stevens & Mackenzie Pluck, 4 Current assists leader this season Lois Joel, 6 vs. Clemson,



1:00 p.m. ET



Sunday, Oct. 13 Next match at Pittsburgh,



1:00 p.m. ET



Sunday, Oct. 13

Duke-North Carolina women's soccer: How to watch, follow live

Duke versus North Carolina will take place in Durham, North Carolina on Thursday, October 10 at 7 pm ET. The match can be watched on ACC Network and streamed at espn.com/watch. You can also follow live here and via Duke and North Carolina's women's soccer Twitter pages.

Preview: No. 11 Duke vs. No. 3 North Carolina

The Tobacco Road Rivalry doesn't just live an die with men's basketball, it's also alive and well within the world of women's soccer. Although North Carolina has dominated the series, Thursday's match vs. Duke will be a rematch of two top-15 squads who played each other earlier this season. The two kick off tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Duke, who trails the all-time series 3-41-2, has had an impressive year so far with a record of 6-1-4, with notable wins over LSU and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' most recent match resulted in a 0-0 tie against Virginia Tech. The Hokies join No. 10 Georgetown, NC State and No. 1 Virginia as teams who remained even against Duke. Their only loss has come against no team other than North Carolina.

UNC ESCAPES: Brilliant header puts Carolina over Clemson

Duke faced the Tar Heels in an early-season tournament, where the Blue Devils also took on La Salle. Losing 2-0 to North Carolina, Duke will be seeking vengeance against the best women's soccer program of all-time.

Carolina is currently 11-1 and is fresh off of a top 10 win. They knocked off then-No. 8 Clemson 1-0 on October 5. The Tar Heels are trying to redeem their 2018 season where they fell short of winning the National Championship, losing to Florida State in the College Cup finals.

UNC is led by a trio of players who are really the engine to their offense. Brianna Pinto, Bridgette Andrzejewski and Alessia Russo combine for 18 goals and 34 points of the season this far with Pinto netting 7, Andrzejewski netting 5 and Russo scoring 6. With those three being the scoring engine, forward-minded defender Lois Joel has been the catalyst as she leads the team with 6 assists on the season so far.

A win for the Blue Devils will put them even closer to the top of the ACC. Currently held down by Florida State and North Carolina, who are each 4-0 in conference play, Duke will try and climb closer to the top as they sit tied for fifth with Clemson and Notre Dame. Duke has one win and three ties in conference play thus far.

ACC PLAY IN FULL-SWING: 5 things to know about the conference this year

As for the Tar Heels, they'll look to remain in the top tier of the conference, along with Florida State and No. 1 in the country Virginia. Although UVA is 2-0-2 in the conference, they still remain the lone undefeated team in the ACC.

A win versus their in-state rival won't only mark as a case of redemption for Duke, it will be a first-hand example of the Blue Devils' ability to compete with anyone in the ACC, let alone a team with as much offensive firepower as the Tar Heels. North Carolina is scoring 2.75 goals per game, second in the ACC with a total of 33 goals on the season, a stat that puts them in the top five in the entire NCAA.

UNC will travel to Pittsburgh on Oct. 13 after they face the Blue Devils, as Duke will have another test against Clemson. The Tigers are 8-2-1 and in the top-10 in this week's rankings. Duke will host Clemson on Oct. 13.

GATORS JOIN THE PARTY: Top 3 remain the same and Florida cracks the top-25 in this week's rankings

Duke-North Carolina women's soccer history

It has been all Tar Heels throughout this all-time series, as North Carolina leads 41-3-2. Although the series has traditionally been lopsided, Duke has found some of their success in the past five years winning once in 2015 and tieing once in 2016. The series dates back to 1989 and Duke didn't get their first victory over North Carolina until 1994. The Blue Devils hope to come away from Thursday night's match with a W, which would end a 3-game skid against the Tar Heels.