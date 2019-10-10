College soccer: No. 16 Louisville holds off No. 9 Clemson for a 1-0 victory

In case you missed it.....Check out Callie McKinney's game winning goal to defeat No. 9 Clemson at Lynn Stadium!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/w9AtrHO4qx — Louisville Women's Soccer (@ULWomensSoccer) October 10, 2019

Callie McKinney's goal early in the first half proved to be the game-winner as the No. 16 University of Louisville women's soccer team held off No. 9 Clemson for a 1-0 victory on Thursday night at Lynn Stadium.With the win, the Cardinals improve to 11-1 on the season and 4-1 in ACC play. The Tigers fall to 8-3-1 on the year and 2-3 in conference play.The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead in the third minute. A corner kick from Allison Whitfield found McKinney on the right side of the penalty box, who sent a header into the upper left corner of the far post for her first goal of the season.



The Cardinals had a few chances to double their lead throughout the remainder of the first half, but could not get past Clemson goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, who concluded the match with three saves. Heading into the break, the Cardinals held a 5-2 advantage in shots over the Tigers.



It was back-and-forth between Louisville and Clemson in the second half. The Cardinals' best chance to extend their lead came in the 87th minute as Whitfield sent a pass to Emina Ekic inside the box, but her shot was blocked by a Tiger defender.

Despite the Tigers out-shooting Louisville 8-2 in the second half, the Cardinals recorded their seventh shutout of the season as Gabby Kouzelos made four saves between the posts.



The Cardinals travel to South Bend, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 13 to take on Notre Dame for a 1 p.m. match at Alumni Stadium.