Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | October 13, 2019

Meet the two undefeated teams left in DI women's soccer

Check out the top plays from women's soccer

There are only two remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams left in the NCAA Division I — No. 6 BYU and No. 1 Virginia.

It's just about the halfway point of the season but just a few weeks ago the Cougars and Cavaliers were joined by the likes of Southern Cal, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State and Central Michigan in the undefeated club. The unranked Chippewas even made it a couple more weeks unbeaten before dropping their first match of the year to Western Michigan on Oct. 4. 

How did these two top-10 teams make it this far without a loss on their record? Let's find out as we track both Virginia's and BYU's progress throughout this season.

LATEST IN WOMEN'S SOCCER: Top 25 rankings | Scoreboard and schedule

Here's what Virginia's season looks like down the stretch:

No. 1 Virginia (11-0-3)

Last match: def. No. 5 Florida State 1-0 (2OT)
Next match: vs. Notre Dame, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. ET | ACC Network 
Ties: NC State 0-0, Duke 0-0, Wake Forest 1-1. 

The No. 1 team in the land has had quite the season thus far, as the Hoos have garnered 11 wins, three ties and no losses during a season where they faced three ranked non-conference opponents. The ACC hasn't been a cake-walk either, as all three of Virginia's ties have come in conference play. 

ACC PLAY IN FULL-SWING: 5 things to know about the conference this year 

The Cavaliers are currently 3-0-3 in a conference that features some of the best programs in the nation, including all-time championship leader North Carolina and defending national champion Florida State. 

UVA has been lead by their extremely potent offense all year. The Cavs are currently third in the NCAA in total goals scored with 42 all year (through Oct. 13), a stat backed up by their sensational freshman forward Diana Ordonez. She has clocked 12 goals on the season — tied for fourth in the country. 

The Hoos have experience winning matches against ranked teams, with victories over West Virginia, Penn State, Georgetown and Virginia Tech, something they backed up even further Sunday afternoon when they knocked off No. 5 Florida State in Tallahassee in double overtime.

Let's now take a look at the BYU cougars and how they made this far without a loss:

GATORS JOIN THE PARTY: Top 3 remain the same and Florida cracks the top 25 in this week's rankings

No. 6 BYU (12-0-1)

Last match: def. Pacific 6-0
Next match: vs. Saint Mary's, Oct. 18, 9 p.m. ET | WCC Network
Ties: Santa Clara 2-2

BYU was on the brink of perfection until it traveled to Santa Clara on Oct. 5 and recorded its first tie of the season. The Cougars had to battle back after giving up a 2-0 deficit at the half, but thanks to goals from Ashton Brockbank and Cameron Tucker, they salvaged a 2-2 draw. It was something head coach Jennifer Rockwood said had to happen to make up for the defensive mistakes made in the first half

“The girls battled extremely hard and I thought we played very well,” Rockwood said after the match. “We were a bit unfortunate with a couple of defensive mistakes that led to their goals, but for the most part defensively we were very solid. I am just proud of the way we fought through.”

Although the Cougars have fallen short of perfection, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since 2003 when North Carolina went 27-0-0 to finish the season as national champion without a loss or a tie, they have bounced back nicely. 

Fresh off of a 2-0 weekend with commanding wins over Pepperdine (5-1) and Pacific (6-0), BYU is back in the winning column as it'll have a good chance of finishing the regular season unbeaten. The Cougars have no currently ranked teams remaining on their schedule. 

