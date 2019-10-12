How Week 7 impacted the CFP race

All Top 25 results

Preview: No. 1 UVA vs. No. 5 Florida State women's soccer (1 ET)

4 ET: Minnesota-Wisconsin volleyball

soccer-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | October 12, 2019

DII women's soccer showcase: Preview, how to watch No. 5 Central Missouri vs. No. 24 Central Oklahoma

Chayse Richardson's acrobatic flip throw scores the game-winning goal

No. 24 Central Oklahoma visits No. 5 Central Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:05 p.m. ET in a big Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association match. You can watch the game as part of the DII women's soccer showcase.

Here's how you can watch the game live and what you need to know about each team.

DII WOMEN'S SOCCER: United Soccer Coaches top 25

Central Missouri vs. Central Oklahoma: How to watch

The Jennies host the Bronchos in a conference matchup on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET and can be watched as part of the DII showcase. You can stream live on the NCAA DII Twitter page or Facebook page

Central Missouri vs. Central Oklahoma: Team preview

Central Missouri enters the match 9-1-1, one of two teams without a loss in the MIAA and tied atop the conference rankings with Emporia State. The Jennies are dominant at home, not only a perfect 5-0 this season, but haven't lost the past three seasons, going 41-0-1 in Warrensburg since 2016. 

PRESEASON PREDICTIONS: 3 things that could happen in 2019

Central Oklahoma is right behind the Jennies in the standings. The Bronchos are 8-1-2 on the season and 3-1 in the MIAA. They are 2-0 on the road as well, so perhaps this is the team that can stir things up on the Jennies' turf. 

The Jennies, as seemingly always, come in defensively strong, second in the MIAA with a 0.82 goals-against average. On the other side, Central Oklahoma comes in with the best scoring average in the conference, dropping 3.33 goals per game in net. 

HISTORY: Active goal leaders | Programs with the most DII women's soccer titles

Central Missouri vs. Central Oklahoma: Who to watch

Central Missouri Central Oklahoma
Makayla Toth, F: 11 goals, 5 assists, 27 points Asha Hall, F: 9 goals, 7 assists, 25 points
Kassie Newsom, F: 5 goals, 4 assists, 14 points Kelsie Eason, MF: 9 goals, 6 assists, 24 points
Haley Freeman, MF: 3 goals, 8 assists, 14 points Haley Post, F: 5 goals, 6 assists, 16 points
   
Lindsey Johnson, GK: 9-1-1, 0.72 GAA, 0.822 save Kaitlyn Asher, GK: 6-1-2, 0.89 GAA, 0.758 save

DII NEWS: Top women's soccer stories | Follow the DII hub | Sign up for the DII newsletter

Peggy Martin becomes the winningest NCAA women's volleyball coach with win No. 1,349

Perry Martin, who helped make Central Missouri into a DII women's volleyball powerhouse, became the winningest coach in women's college volleyball history with a 3-2 win on Saturday.
READ MORE

DII football showcase: How to watch, scores, and stats

The 2019 DII football season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5. Here's what you need to know about the two DII football showcase games between Harding and Ouachita Baptist and Fort Hays State and Central Missouri.
READ MORE

These schools have the most DII baseball national championships

Let's take a look at the schools with the most DII baseball national championships.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships