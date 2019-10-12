DII women's soccer showcase: Preview, how to watch No. 5 Central Missouri vs. No. 24 Central Oklahoma

No. 24 Central Oklahoma visits No. 5 Central Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:05 p.m. ET in a big Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association match. You can watch the game as part of the DII women's soccer showcase.

Here's how you can watch the game live and what you need to know about each team.

Central Missouri vs. Central Oklahoma: How to watch

The Jennies host the Bronchos in a conference matchup on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET and can be watched as part of the DII showcase. You can stream live on the NCAA DII Twitter page or Facebook page.

Central Missouri vs. Central Oklahoma: Team preview

Central Missouri enters the match 9-1-1, one of two teams without a loss in the MIAA and tied atop the conference rankings with Emporia State. The Jennies are dominant at home, not only a perfect 5-0 this season, but haven't lost the past three seasons, going 41-0-1 in Warrensburg since 2016.

Central Oklahoma is right behind the Jennies in the standings. The Bronchos are 8-1-2 on the season and 3-1 in the MIAA. They are 2-0 on the road as well, so perhaps this is the team that can stir things up on the Jennies' turf.

The Jennies, as seemingly always, come in defensively strong, second in the MIAA with a 0.82 goals-against average. On the other side, Central Oklahoma comes in with the best scoring average in the conference, dropping 3.33 goals per game in net.

Central Missouri vs. Central Oklahoma: Who to watch

Central Missouri Central Oklahoma Makayla Toth, F: 11 goals, 5 assists, 27 points Asha Hall, F: 9 goals, 7 assists, 25 points Kassie Newsom, F: 5 goals, 4 assists, 14 points Kelsie Eason, MF: 9 goals, 6 assists, 24 points Haley Freeman, MF: 3 goals, 8 assists, 14 points Haley Post, F: 5 goals, 6 assists, 16 points Lindsey Johnson, GK: 9-1-1, 0.72 GAA, 0.822 save Kaitlyn Asher, GK: 6-1-2, 0.89 GAA, 0.758 save

