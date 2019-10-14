College soccer rankings: Arkansas cracks top 10 for first time ever in new women's top 25, Virginia still No. 1

Three newcomers in the top 10 highlight this week's United Soccer Coaches rankings. Arkansas, Duke and Wisconsin have all cracked the top 10 this week, as each team went undefeated over the weekend.

The Razorbacks made the largest jump, as their three-game winning streak, including a 6-1 obliteration of Mississippi State propelled them from No. 13 last week to No. 8 on Tuesday. This is the highest ranking in the United Soccer Coaches poll Arkansas has ever held. Duke had an impressive weekend as well, tying No. 3 North Carolina 0-0 and then beating then-No. 9 Clemson 4-1. The Badgers only had one match, a 1-0 win over Minnesota.

Highest ranking in the USC poll all-time. pic.twitter.com/0t5Ua1vQ1x — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) October 15, 2019

Elsewhere in the top 10 was the same top 4 teams as last week, No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Southern Cal. No. 5 BYU and No. 6 Florida State switched spots from last week after the Seminoles dropped a home game to Virginia on a last-minute header from the Hoos.

VIRGINIA REMAINS UNBEATEN: Here's how No. 1 Virginia handed Florida State its first ACC loss

Check out the full rankings below:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Virginia (19) 833 11-0-3 1 2 Stanford (14) 825 12-1-0 2 3 North Carolina (1) 778 12-1-1 3 4 Southern California 743 11-1-1 4 5 BYU 705 12-0-1 6 6 Florida State 671 11-3-0 5 7 South Carolina 600 11-1-1 7 8 Arkansas 586 11-2-1 13 9 Duke 572 7-1-5 11 10 Wisconsin 531 10-2-1 12 11 Georgetown 513 10-2-2 10 12 Memphis 488 13-1-1 8 13 Texas Tech 450 11-1-2 14 14 Louisville 404 11-1-1 16 15 Oklahoma State 350 10-1-3 18 16 UCLA 302 9-3-1 22 17 Clemson 291 8-4-1 9 18 Texas A&M 279 10-2-3 17 19 Michigan 193 11-3-1 NR 20 Santa Clara 175 8-5-1 24 21 UCF 146 8-2-2 23 22 Rutgers 133 10-2-2 21 23 Kansas 102 10-4-1 NR 24 Florida 93 9-5-0 19 25 Washington 77 8-3-2 NR

No. 1 Virginia and No. 5 BYU still remain the only two undefeated teams in Division I women's soccer, but they both have at least one tie under their belts. BYU seemingly has the easier path toward an undefeated regular season between the two, as the Cavaliers still have to navigate through a tough ACC that includes a match against No. 14 Louisville on Oct. 24.

TWO UNBEATENS LEFT: Meet the last two undefeated teams in Division I women's soccer

Elsewhere in the top 25, Michigan, Kansas and Washington broke into the rankings. This is the first time all season Washington has been ranked, as Michigan and Kansas have been in and out of the top 25 throughout the year. The Huskies are coming off of an undefeated weekend where they knocked off a pair of Arizona teams in Arizona State (1-0) and former No. 25 Arizona (3-2).

Biggest risers, biggest fallers

As far as risers go, no one had a bigger jump than Arkansas. The Razorbacks hopped from No. 13 to No. 8, and will now compete with South Carolina to determine who will be the queen of the SEC.

Although Arkansas lost to the Gamecocks earlier in the season 1-0, the Razorbacks have shown they have what it takes to knock off the nation's elite, as they are the only team to beat North Carolina this season. They beat them 2-0 back on Sept. 15.

Outside of the last week's rankings, Michigan made the largest jump hopping from the receiving votes section right outside the top 25, to No. 19. The Wolverines are riding a three game winning streak with victories over Nebraska (4-1), Illinois (4-1) and Northwestern (2-1). The next toughest opponent comes to town on Oct. 24 when No. 22 Rutgers visits Ann Arbor.

UCLA will be rejoicing this week, as they were able to put a halt on their multi-week slide in the rankings. The Bruins were as high as No. 2 in the rankings earlier this season and one of the favorites to win the Pac-12 before falling all the way to No. 22 last week. The Bruins now sit at No. 16 and will finish their regular season with notable matches against No. 2 Stanford, No. 25 Washington and No. 4 USC.

On the schute side of this week's game of schutes and ladders, Clemson fell the furthest from No. 9 to No. 17 after losing both of their matches over the weekend, 1-0 vs. No. 14 Louisville and 3-1 against No. 9 Duke. The Tigers hope to climb back up this week. They take on Syracuse at home on Oct. 19.

Other notable fallers include Memphis who fell from No. 8 to No. 12 after tying East Carolina 1-1. The Tigers also beat Cincinnati over the weekend 3-0. Florida also fell from No. 19 to No. 24 after going 1-1 on the weekend — they lost to Ole Miss 2-3 on Thursday, but beat Kentucky 4-2 on Sunday.

Dropped out

Arizona (No. 25), Virginia Tech (No. 20) and Washington State (No. 15) have fallen out of this week's rankings.

Looking ahead

There's tons of action to look forward to this week in women's soccer, but none more than what is taking place in the Pac-12 this week. The battle for California is in full swing this week when No. 4 Southern Cal takes on Cal and No. 2 Stanford hosts No. 16 UCLA. The Cardinal sit atop the Pac-12 as the Bruins come into town and USC will be riding a four-game winning streak when they play Cal.

FAB 5: Meet the five most dominant offensive players so far this season

UCLA has been falling in the rankings as of late, but now have a three-game winning streak under their belt, with wins over Arizona State, Colorado and Utah before they head to the Bay Area to face the Cardinal.

In the ACC, No. 6 Florida State looks for a bounce-back win when they host Miami on Friday, Oct. 18. Its 1-0 loss to No. 1 Virginia will fuel the Noles toward what they hope will be an easy win. As for the Hoos, they'll look to keep rolling versus Notre Dame on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The marquee matchup in the ACC will be No. 9 Duke vs. No. 14 Louisville. The Blue Devils are coming off of one of their best matches of the year when they knocked off a then-No. 9 Clemson squad 3-1. Louisville is moving up the ranks as well. Despite tieing Notre Dame in their last match, the Cardinals have won four out of their last six with their only loss coming against North Carolina. Duke-Louisville will be Friday, Oct. 18.

All three of the ranked teams in the Big Ten will be in action this week. No. 10 Wisconsin will host both Iowa and Nebraska on Oct. 17 and 20 respectively, and No. 22 Rutgers will host Purdue and Indiana on the same dates. No. 19 Michigan will be riding a three game winning streak when they play Michigan State on Oct. 19. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a win versus Iowa and a tie against Nebraska. As for the Badgers, they are still undefeated in Big 10 play are riding a six-game winning streak. They beat Minnesota last week 1-0.

In the Big 12, No. 15 Oklahoma State will hope to maintain momentum after beating Texas last week when they take on West Virginia and Iowa State this week. The Cowgirls have been up and down in the national rankings and are second behind Texas Tech in the Big 12. As for the No. 13 Red Raiders, they'll only have one match this week versus TCU on Friday, Oct. 18.

The SEC features one of the top matches of the week when No. 8 Arkansas takes on No. 18 Texas A&M. The Razorbacks are on fire, as they have outscored their opponents 13-1 in their last three matches. The Aggies are 4-1-1 in conference-play and a win versus Arkansas would put them atop the western division standings.

Other matches include No. 24 Florida looking to bounce-back against Auburn after going 1-1 this past weekend. Queens of the SEC No. 7 South Carolina will face Tennessee this week. The Gamecocks are undefeated in conference play so far and are the highest nationally ranked team in the conference.

Elsewhere in the country, undefeated No. 5 BYU takes on St. Mary's on Oct. 18. No. 11 Georgetown visits Butler on Oct. 20 and No. 12 Memphis has the week off, as they'll prepare for their final stretch of the season starting on Oct. 24.