FOLLOW LIVE

No. 16 SMU battles Houston

Women's soccer: No. 3 UNC avenges 2018 College Cup final loss, beats No. 5 FSU

College football: Week 9 preview

soccer-women-d1 flag

California Athletics | October 18, 2019

Women's college soccer: California Golden Bears blank No. 4 USC Trojans 3-0

Check out the best women's soccer plays of the week

BERKELEY -  Friday nights are for the Bears! For the second time this season, the Cal women's soccer team knocked off a Top-10 opponent, this time beating No. 4 USC, 3-0, on Friday night at Edwards Stadium.

With the win, the Golden Bears (10-3-2, 2-2-2 Pac-12) snapped the Trojans (11-2-1, 4-2-0 Pac-12) four-game winning streak, handing USC its most lopsided loss of the year.

VIEWER'S GUIDE: These are the 5 women's college soccer games to watch this week

With Friday's win and a 2-1 win at No. 7 UCLA on September 27, Cal completed the sweep of its Los Angeles Pac-12 rivals for the first time since 1996.

Junior Luca Deza opened the scoring for the Bears in the 27th minute, finishing off a cross from senior striker Abi Kim.

Sophomore midfielder Paige Metayer doubled the Bears' lead shortly after halftime, converting off a corner kick from Mia Corbin.

And in the 82nd minute, junior Emma Westin iced the game off a rebound, pouncing on the second ball after a well-hit free kick by Deza.

DON'T MISS: 5 women's college soccer players with the most offensive impact right now

On the other end of the pitch, freshman goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made six saves on the afternoon as Cal became the first team to shutout the Trojans and their high-flying offense this season.

The clean sheet was the ninth of the year for the Golden Bears, the most by any team in the Pac-12.

College volleyball: Here are the top matchups to watch in Week 8

Michella Chester breaks down the top three volleyball games to watch in week eight.
READ MORE

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25: Alabama is new No. 1, Cal falls and SMU breaks in

In the AP top 25 Poll heading into Week 6, Alabama is the new No. 1, SMU is ranked for the first time since 1986 and Cal takes a big fall. Let's break it down.
READ MORE

Stanford vs. California volleyball: Preview, history, how to watch

No. 1 Stanford travels to match up against undefeated California for the Big Spike on Thursday. The Cardinal lead the all-time series, but the Golden Bears are up for their first big challenge this season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners