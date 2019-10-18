Women's college soccer: California Golden Bears blank No. 4 USC Trojans 3-0

Check out the best women's soccer plays of the week

BERKELEY - Friday nights are for the Bears! For the second time this season, the Cal women's soccer team knocked off a Top-10 opponent, this time beating No. 4 USC, 3-0, on Friday night at Edwards Stadium.

With the win, the Golden Bears (10-3-2, 2-2-2 Pac-12) snapped the Trojans (11-2-1, 4-2-0 Pac-12) four-game winning streak, handing USC its most lopsided loss of the year.

With Friday's win and a 2-1 win at No. 7 UCLA on September 27, Cal completed the sweep of its Los Angeles Pac-12 rivals for the first time since 1996.



Junior Luca Deza opened the scoring for the Bears in the 27th minute, finishing off a cross from senior striker Abi Kim.

Sophomore midfielder Paige Metayer doubled the Bears' lead shortly after halftime, converting off a corner kick from Mia Corbin.



And in the 82nd minute, junior Emma Westin iced the game off a rebound, pouncing on the second ball after a well-hit free kick by Deza.

On the other end of the pitch, freshman goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made six saves on the afternoon as Cal became the first team to shutout the Trojans and their high-flying offense this season.

The clean sheet was the ninth of the year for the Golden Bears, the most by any team in the Pac-12.