Meet the two undefeated teams left in DI women's soccer

There are only two remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams left in the NCAA Division I: No. 6 BYU and No. 1 Virginia.

Just a few weeks ago the Cougars and Cavaliers were joined by the likes of Southern Cal, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State and Central Michigan in the undefeated club. The unranked Chippewas even made it a couple more weeks unbeaten before dropping their first match of the year to Western Michigan on Oct. 4.

How did these two top-10 teams make it this far without a loss on their record? Let's find out as we track both Virginia's and BYU's progress throughout this season.

LATEST IN WOMEN'S SOCCER: Top 25 rankings | Scoreboard and schedule

Here's what Virginia's season looks like down the stretch:

No. 1 Virginia (13-0-3)

Last match: def. Louisville 3-0

Next match: vs. Boston College, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. ET | ACC Network Extra

Ties: NC State 0-0, Duke 0-0, Wake Forest 1-1.

The No. 1 team in the land has had quite the season thus far, as the Hoos have garnered 13 wins, three ties and no losses during a season where they faced three ranked non-conference opponents. The ACC hasn't been a cake-walk either, as all three of Virginia's ties have come in conference play.

ACC PLAY IN FULL-SWING: 5 things to know about the conference this year

The Cavaliers are currently 5-0-3 in a conference that features some of the best programs in the nation, including all-time championship leader North Carolina and defending national champion Florida State.

UVA has been lead by their extremely potent offense all year. The Cavs' offense has been in the top tier of the NCAA all year long. They have scored 48 goals all year (through Oct. 24), a stat backed up by their sensational freshman forward Diana Ordonez. She has clocked 13 goals on the season — a stat that leads the ACC.

The Hoos have experience winning matches against ranked teams, with victories over West Virginia, Penn State, Georgetown, Florida State, Louisville and Virginia Tech. Their most recent win came when they knocked off No. 12 Louisville 3-0 Thursday night.

Let's now take a look at the BYU Cougars and how they made this far without a loss:

GATORS JOIN THE PARTY: Top 3 remain the same and Florida cracks the top 25 in this week's rankings

No. 4 BYU (13-0-1)

Last match: def. Portland, 2-0

Next match: vs. San Diego, Oct. 26, 9 p.m. | BYU Sports Network

Ties: Santa Clara 2-2

BYU was on the brink of perfection until it traveled to Santa Clara on Oct. 5 and recorded its first tie of the season. The Cougars had to battle back after giving up a 2-0 deficit at the half, but thanks to goals from Ashton Brockbank and Cameron Tucker, they salvaged a 2-2 draw. It was something head coach Jennifer Rockwood said had to happen to make up for the defensive mistakes made in the first half

“The girls battled extremely hard and I thought we played very well,” Rockwood said after the match. “We were a bit unfortunate with a couple of defensive mistakes that led to their goals, but for the most part defensively we were very solid. I am just proud of the way we fought through.”

Although the Cougars have fallen short of perfection, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since 2003 when North Carolina went 27-0-0 to finish the season as national champion without a loss or a tie, they have bounced back nicely.

BYU trounced the Saint Mary's Gaels 8-0 at home on Friday, Oct. 18, and then blanked Portland, 2-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The Cougars have no currently ranked teams remaining on their schedule.