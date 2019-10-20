No. 3 North Carolina avenges 2018 College Cup final loss, beats No. 5 Florida State 2-0

North Carolina was able to avenge its 2018 College Cup final defeat to Florida State Thursday night beating the Seminoles 2-0. The Tar Heels' two goals came on the back of Ru Mucherera and Brianna Pinto.

Both goals came on long balls. The first goal of the night, from Mucherera, was assisted by Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bombed it ahead. From there, Mucherera did all of the work, muscling through a Seminole defense that looked vulnerable all night. She was able to finish off the counter-attack by squeezing the ball into the bottom-right corner of the goal.

Second half goals from @Ru_Mucherera3 and @b_pinto9 lift Carolina to a 2-0 win over FSU!#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/IxQ5Z7Cphq — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 25, 2019

Pinto's goal came in a similar fashion just minutes later. After FSU decided to push up their defenders to create an opportunity of their own, a defensive clearance caught Florida State's backline off guard, allowing Pinto to break through and score the second goal for UNC.

The two successful counter-attacks came at a time where Florida State was starting to find some footing in a match that had previously been dominated by North Carolina. Outshooting the Seminoles 5-2 in the first half, the Tar Heels high-pressure defense was able to rattle Florida State on all-fronts, forcing numerous turnovers.

From the start of the second-half to about the 75-minute mark FSU found some offensive flow, accumulating two corners in the half and outshooting the Tar Heels 12-6.

After their mini-revenge tour, North Carolina has now solidified themselves as the team to beat in the ACC, as they sit four points over the next two teams, No. 1 Virginia and No. 5 Florida State. Carolina sits atop the conference, undefeated, with 22 points. UVA and FSU sit tied for second with 18 points.

Looking ahead, Florida State will stay in the state of North Carolina, as they'll travel to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest on Sunday, Oct. 27. As for North Carolina, well, they'll hope to keep their momentum moving in the positive direction when they host Virginia Tech, also on the 27th.

North Carolina 2, Florida State 0 | Final

The Tar Heels get their revenge behind two goals from Ru Mucherera and Brianna Pinto. North Carolina will remain undefeated in the ACC and expand their lead in the conference. FSU will play Wake Forest on Sunday and UNC will take on Virginia Tech. Check out the final stats below:

North Carolina 2, Florida State 0 | 84'

A chance from Carolina and Isabel Cox. Cox breaks away after a long clearance by Carolina but misses just left.

North Carolina 2, Florida State 0 | 82'

83' | CAROLINA GOAL!!! BRIANNA PINTO!!! Pinto dispossesses the Florida State defender and takes it herself!



UNC 2, FSU 0 — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 25, 2019

GOAL UNC! The Tar Heels capitalize off of an errant turnover from FSU's backline in the middle of the field. Brianna Pinto takes it away and dribbles down for the easy goal. UNC up 2-0.

North Carolina 1, Florida State 0 | 81'

Another chance for the Seminoles. This time the ball fell to Castellanos off of a cross, who mishits it right into the gloves of UNC's Cladia Dickey.

North Carolina 1, Florida State 0 | 80'

Florida State with a golden opportunity to tie up the match on the far post. Abby Newton with a tap in that goes just wide.

North Carolina 1, Florida State 0 | 75'

76' | CAROLINA GOAL!!! RU MUCHERERA!!! A gorgeous strike by the redshirt senior, assisted by Wubben-Moy!



UNC 1, FSU 0 — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 25, 2019

GOAL! UNC's Lotte Wubben-Moy sends a dime of a long ball to Ru Mucherera as she uses her strength to break away and put it into the bottom right corner of the goal. Carolina was able to relieve themselves from FSU's offensive pressure through the long-ball. North Carolina up 1-0 with 15-minutes to go.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 74'

UNC's Rachael Dorwalt dealt a yellow card after attempting to get to the ball after she was dished a pass after an errant turnover by the Noles.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 73'

Yujie Zhao to Nighswonger comes up just short for the Seminoles. Florida State has dominated possession as of late. They also lead UNC in shots 5-3 in the second half.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 70'

Florida State's Jenna Nighswonger misses wide left after a shot from outside the 18-yard box.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 68'

After spending some time in North Carolina's territory, FSU lets a Carolina attacker escape in Madison Schultz, but she is ruled offsides. That's 10 offsides for Carolina compared to none for Florida State.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 64'

It's FSU's turn at Carolina's door now. A corner kick resulted in a couple of shots for the Noles, but nothing comes of it.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 61'

Carolina is knocking at FSU's door. Two saves from FSU's Caroline Jeffers keeps two valiant efforts from Carolina including Bridgette Andrzejewski's first shot of the night. Andrzejewski leads the Tar Heels in game-winning goals with 3.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 60'

A through ball to FSU's Heather Payne results in a rare opportunity for the Noles, but the scored remains locked up 0-0. Carolina still leads FSU in shots 8-3.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 58'

A turnover in the middle of the field almost turned into an opportunity for Alessia Russo and the Tar Heels, but nothing comes of it.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 53'

Florida State's Gabby Carle is down on the field after a brief defensive lapse by the Noles. Isabel Cox's pressure forced Carle to slide and knock the ball away from Cox to save a potential goal.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 48'

Another ball off of the bar for Bianna Pinto. That marks UNC's 6th shot of the match. Still locked up 0-0.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 46'

UNC and FSU are underway in the second half as the first notable play in the half is another offsides by the Tar Heels. It is their 8th of the match.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | Halftime

The Seminoles and Tar Heels are all locked up at halftime in a rematch of 2018's College Cup final. Here are three takeaways from the 0-0 first half between No. 3 and No. 5:

North Carolina's press has outshined Florida State's possession strategy. Carolina leads the Noles in shots 5-2, as their press has created most of their opportunities in the first half.

Carolina leads the Noles in shots 5-2, as their press has created most of their opportunities in the first half. Florida State's offense has struggled. A team who has averaged around 19 shots per game, only has 2 so far. They started off the match controlling the pace, maintaining most of the possession, but then the Tar Heels started to ramp up the pressure -- something that has had FSU rattled ever since.

A team who has averaged around 19 shots per game, only has 2 so far. They started off the match controlling the pace, maintaining most of the possession, but then the Tar Heels started to ramp up the pressure -- something that has had FSU rattled ever since. UNC is inches away from being up 2-0. Shots from Brianna Pinto and Maycee Bell bounced off the post in the first half, but if the Tar Heels continue this level of pressure they'll have many more opportunities in the second.

No goals but plenty of action in a scoreless opening 45. Carolina with a 5-2 advantage in shots and all three corners in the half. #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/xDj4jsyc1S — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 24, 2019

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 42'

FSU's defense has been absolutely spooked by North Carolina's pressure and set pieces. This time, a long throw-in results in an error by FSU's defense that almost resulted in a goal for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 38'

Carolina has another golden opportunity after their press forced another turnover, but couldn't convert due to an offsides call. That's 8 for the Tar Heels on the match thus far.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 35'

Another offsides by the Tar Heels put their offsides count at 7 compared to FSU's 0.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 33'

North Carolina's pressure seems to have been diagnosed by the Seminoles, as they continue to hold consistent possession in UNC's half of the field. Still locked up at 0-0. Other than Zhao's shot earlier in the half, FSU's possession has not turned into anything dangerous.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 25'

Carolina with another corner, as FSU was able to clear the initial attempt. Alessia Russo had a chance at the top of the box but put it high. UNC leads FSU in shots 4-1.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 20'

Florida State survives Carolina's first corner kick, but just barely. Maycee Bell had a wide-open goal after the corner was cleared and put back into the box by UNC, but the ball bounces off of the right post. FSU breathes a sigh of relief as they have allowed 6 of their 8 goals allowed this season off of corner kick scenarios.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 17'

The Seminoles breakthrough Carolina's pressure for an opportunity for midfielder Yujie Zhao. Her shot misses just right of the post but has been the best look for the Noles all night.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 15'

Florida State's Jaelin Howell gets the yellow card for jersey pulling. The penalty turned into another opportunity for Carolina, but they come up short. The Tar Heels continue to apply lots of pressure.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 14'

Off the bar for North Carolina's Brianna Pinto after some high pressure from Isabel Cox. Still locked up at 0-0, but UNC is gaining some confidence with their high-pressure defense.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 13'

Forward Alessia Russo looked to escape on the breakaway for North Carolina but is ruled offsides.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 10'

A dangerous set-piece from FSU turns into more possession for the Seminoles. They have been keeping the ball in Carolina's half of the field for most of the match thus far.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | 5'

It has been all defense so far in the match. No shots yet, as the ball has found itself bouncing around the midfield so far.

North Carolina 0, Florida State 0 | Kick off

We are underway in Chapel Hill, as No. 5 Florida State visits No. 3 North Carolina in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's national championship. North Carolina sits atop the ACC with 19 points, with the Seminoles second in the conference with 18. Tar Heels start with the ball.

Pregame: No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Florida State 7 p.m. ET | Everything you need to know

We are minutes away from kickoff in Chapel Hill, where No. 3 North Carolina will battle No. 5 Florida State in a rematch of 2018's College Cup championship. Check out everything you need to know about the match tonight below 👇

North Carolina TALE OF THE TAPE FLORIDA STATE No. 3 Ranking No. 5 Anson Dorrance, 43rd season at UNC, 40th season as women's coach 860-75-41 all-time as UNC women's coach Coach Mark Krikorian 15th season at Florida State 270-63-30 all-time at Florida State 13-1-1 Current Record 12-3-0 21-4-2 2018 record 20-4-3 Lost in final 2018 NCAA tournament Won NCAA Championship 37 NCAA tournament appearances 19 28 NCAA championships 2 Brianna Pinto, 7 Current top goal-scorer this season Deyna Castellanos, 8 Lois Joel, 6 Current assists leader this season Deyna Castellanos, 8 vs. Virginia Tech,

3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 27 Next match at Wake Forest,

1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 27

North Carolina-Florida State women's soccer: How to watch, follow live

North Carolina versus Florida State will be played in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 pm ET. The match can be watched live on ACC Network and streamed at espn.com/watch. You can also follow along on this page, as we will be live-blogging the match as it happens.

Preview: No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Florida State

Regular season implications come to a head this week in the ACC, as four out of the top five teams in the conference all face each other. Along with No. 12 Louisville visiting Charlottesville to take on No. 1 Virginia, the ACC will feature a rematch of last year's national championship when defending national champ No. 5 Florida State visits Chapel Hill to take on No. 3 North Carolina.

Both the Tar Heels and the Seminoles come into this match looking very balanced on offense. Neither team has one singular player in which the offense depends on. They both have at least three players in double-digits in points.

For FSU, their unequivocal leader, especially on the offensive end, is Deyna Castellanos. Although the Venezuelan forward does lead the team in goals (8) and assists (8), she isn't the only one making noise up top for the Noles. Yujie Zhao and Jenna Nighswonger have also made significant contributions to FSU this season. Zhao has 14 points on the year, with 5 goals and 4 assists, as Nighswonger has clocked 13 points with 5 goals and 3 assists.

No. 5 @FSUSoccer vs. No. 3 @uncwomenssoccer



It's a National Championship rematch on ACCN!



📺: 7️⃣ PM ET pic.twitter.com/XYW6gvuBtS — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 24, 2019

As for the Tar Heels, their success is more evenly distributed up top. Led by Brianna Pinto (8 goals, 3 assists and 19 points) who is tenth in the ACC in total points, North Carolina also has a flock of players, outside of Pinto, who have clocked into the double-digits in the points category this season. Bridgette Andrzejewski has made a name for herself late in matches this season with 3 game-winning goals, 5 total goals and 5 assists on the year. Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy are also in double-digits in points, as Russo has 13 because of her 6 goals and 1 assist on the season and Wubben-Moy has 10 with 3 goals and 4 assists.

MEET THE UNDEFEATED: BYU and Virginia are the last two undefeated teams left in women's soccer

Although both teams are in the top-three in the ACC in offensive efficiency (North Carolina scoring an average of 2.6 goals per game and Florida State scoring an average of 2.47 goals per game), a weakness on FSU's defensive end could help North Carolina get revenge versus the Seminoles.

Florida State is in the bottom half of the conference in goals allowed average so far this season, allowing just over a goal per game. Compared to North Carolina's 0.33 goals allowed per game (second-best in the ACC), FSU's rating could spell trouble for them this Thursday in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels' defensive efficiency is a testament to one of their best players, and one of the best players in the country, Emily Fox. Fox, who was recently named the fourth-best player in the country by TopDrawerSoccer.com, has been on of the most versatile players for North Carolina this year. Playing as a defensive-minded midfielder, Fox can use her incredible speed to push the ball up the flanks of the pitch or chase down attackers on the opposing team.

Before the season began, UNC's legendary coach Anson Dorrance praised Fox on her experience and ability to get up and down the pitch quickly.

“One of the elite players on our roster who competed for a spot on the summer roster for U.S. Soccer in 2019. Her chief quality is remarkable speed. Emily Fox, Mary Elliott McCabe and Hallie Klanke will all be competing as the fastest player on the 2019 team," Dorrance said.

VIRGINIA STILL NO. 1: Virginia No. 1 for sixth straight week, Arkansas continues school-record rise in latest rankings

Both Carolina and Florida State sit atop the standings in the ACC, with UNC having the slight edge — 19 points to FSU's 18. This match is the biggest test left on the year for both teams, as the winner will likely go on to be crowned the ACC regular-season champion.

The road ahead is much easier for both the Noles and Tar Heels. Florida State will close out the regular season against Wake Forest and No. 9 Duke, as Carolina will face Virginia Tech and Miami.

North Carolina-Florida State women's soccer history

The Tar Heels lead the all-time series versus Florida State 28-12-3. Throughout the 1990s, North Carolina dominated college women's soccer and FSU didn't get a pass. From 1995 to 1999, UNC went 9-0 against the Seminoles outscoring them 62-2. Carolina's dominance has faded as of late though, as Florida State leads the series 9-6-1 since 2010, and has claimed the last two matches, including 2018's national championship match.

FSU will try to hand North Carolina's first ACC loss of the year, as UNC's only non-win came against No. 9 Duke in a 0-0 draw. The Noles one ACC loss was against No. 1 Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 13.