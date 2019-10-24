The leading goal scorers in DII women's soccer, right now

There is just about a month left in the DII women's soccer season. As we come down the home stretch, let's take a look at the top goal scorers this season.

Here are the six student-athletes with the most goals scored through games played on Oct. 22.

17 —Madisyn Hunt, F, Kentucky Wesleyan

Hunt is having a big season for the Panthers. She has become the all-time leader in goals and points for Kentucky Wesleyan. She has led the Panthers in goals in each of the past two seasons — 11 in 2017 and 10 in 2018 — and is now tied for the lead in all of DII women's soccer with a career-best season.

17 — Dana Poetzsch, M, Molloy

Poetzsch is no stranger to the spotlight. The East Coast Conference rookie of the year has been a goal-scoring machine since her 2017 freshman campaign when she scored 16 goals. She's now set a career-high in goals with 17, while also putting in a career-best five game-winners — all with four games still on the slate.

16 — Maegan Doyle, F, Bridgeport

What else can be said about Meagan Doyle? She entered the season third amongst active goal scorers and has now moved into second place before the calendar turns to November. The reigning DII player of the year — and national champion — may not reach her 28-goal mark from last year, but with five games left a second 20-goal season is certainly in reach.

15 — Ava Cook, F, Grand Valley State

Cook began the season tied for fifth amongst active goal scorers and now sits all alone in third place, her 15 goals giving her 52 in her illustrious career. She's the lone junior in a top 10 active leaders full of seniors. Like last year — when she scored 11 of her 24 goals in the postseason — Cook is heating up when it matters most, having scored in seven of her last eight games.

15 — Jenna Fannon, M, Goldey-Beacom

Fannon is one goal shy of the Lightning single-season record, tied for the most with 15 right now. She is on absolute fire right now, scoring in five straight games with nine of her goals coming during that span. She has six games left to add to her already big season.

15 — Sara Sandberg, F, Flagler

Sandberg has matched her total goals from her 2018 debut in six fewer games. The Saints are a perfect 12-0 and five of those wins have come on game-winning goals from their star forward. She's already tied for second with the most goals in her Flagler career and has five regular-season games left to score four goals and own the Flagler single-season record with 19.

