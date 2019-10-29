2019 NCAA women's soccer: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

The women's college soccer postseason is here. Before the NCAA tournament gets underway, conferences have to let their own tournaments/regular season play out.
The NCAA tournament field is made up of 64 teams, with 31 of those teams being automatic qualifiers. Automatic qualifiers obtain their bid by winning their respective conference. Three AQs are granted to the regular-season champions of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference since these three conferences don't have tournaments. The other 33 teams are chosen on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.
In the table below, click the name of each conference to see the bracket and other information pertaining to each tournament. Brackets will be updated as matches are completed on their set date.
(Note: Most early-round matches will take place at the campus of the higher-seeded team. The sites listed in the table below indicate the sites of the final rounds of play. Also, some brackets and championship information has not been posted by a few conferences. This will be updated once they do. The champion section of the table will be updated once a tournament champion is determined.)
|CONFERENCE (BRACKET)
|LOCATION
|DATES
|CHAMPION
|ACC
|Cary, NC
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|America East
|Highest seed in each round hosts
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|American Athletic
|Memphis, TN
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|Atlantic 10
|St. Louis, MO
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|Atlantic Sun
|Highest seed in each round hosts
|Nov. 3-9
|Undetermined
|Big 12
|Kansas City, MO
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|Big East
|Omaha, NE
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|Big Sky
|Greeley, CO
|Nov. 6-10
|Undetermined
|Big South
|Matthews, NC
|Nov. 1-10
|Undetermined
|Big Ten
|Piscataway, NJ
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|Big West
|Fullerton, CA
|Nov. 7-10
|Undetermined
|Colonial
|Highest seed in each round hosts
|Nov. 1-9
|Undetermined
|Conference USA
|Denton, TX
|Nov. 6-10
|Undetermined
|Horizon
|Milwaukee, WI
|Nov. 4-9
|Undetermined
|Ivy
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Undetermined
|Metro Atlantic
|Highest seed in each round hosts
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|Mid-American
|Highest seed in each round hosts
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|Missouri Valley
|Springfield, MO
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|Mountain West
|Boise, ID
|Nov. 5-9
|Undetermined
|Northeast
|Highest seed in each round hosts
|Nov. 8-10
|Undetermined
|Ohio Valley
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Nov. 1-10
|Undetermined
|Pac-12
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Undetermined
|Patriot
|Annapolis, MD
|Nov. 5-10
|Undetermined
|SEC
|Orange Beach, AL
|Nov. 3-10
|Undetermined
|Southern
|Greensboro, NC
|Oct. 30-Nov. 10
|Undetermined
|Southland
|Conway, AR
|Nov. 6-10
|Undetermined
|SWAC
|Praire View, TX
|Nov. 7-10
|Undetermined
|Summit
|Brookings, SD
|Nov. 7-9
|Undetermined
|Sun Belt
|Foley, AL
|Nov. 6-10
|Undetermined
|WAC
|Seattle, WA
|Nov. 6-10
|Undetermined
|West Coast
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Undetermined
NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: Schedule
Selection Show | Monday, November 11, 2019
The 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket will be revealed the Monday prior to the first round of competition. Find out when all of the rounds of competition begin below.
BEST IN THE GAME: 5 women's soccer MAC Hermann Trophy contenders to keep an eye on
Second and third round of action in the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship will be broken up and held at eight non-predetermined campus sites. At each site, four teams will compete in a single-elimination second round. Each winning team will advance to the third round, where they will again play a single-elimination match. Winners of third-round games will advance to the national quarterfinals.
WALLS IN THE BACK: 5 women’s college soccer goalkeepers with the most impact right now
The 2019 NCAA Women's College Cup will be held at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California. The format of the cup will take on the traditional semi-final to final process with four teams competing for the cup. Two teams will play in one semi-final with the winner advancing to the final. The other semi-final will follow the exact same format. The semi-final matches will take place on Nov. 30 with times still to be determined. The final will be on Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. ET.
NCAA Women's Soccer: Champions, Women's College Cup winners
|YEAR
|TEAM (RECORD)
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Florida State (20-4-3)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|Cary, N.C.
|2017
|Stanford (23-1-0)
|3-2
|UCLA
|Orlando, Fla.
|2016
|Southern California (19-4-2)
|3-1
|West Virginia
|San Jose, Calif.
|2015
|Penn State (22-3-2)
|1-0
|Duke
|Cary, N.C.
|2014
|Florida State (23-1-1)
|1-0
|Virginia
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|2013
|UCLA (22-1-3)
|1-0 (OT)
|Florida State
|Cary, N.C.
|2012
|North Carolina (15-5-3)
|4-1
|Penn State
|San Diego, Calif.
|2011
|Stanford (25-0-1)
|1-0
|Duke
|Kennesaw, Ga.
|2010
|Notre Dame (21-2-2)
|1-0
|Stanford
|Cary, N.C.
|2009
|North Carolina (23-3-1)
|1-0
|Stanford
|Texas A&M
|2008
|North Carolina (25-1-2)
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|Cary, N.C.
|2007
|Southern California (20-3-2)
|2-0
|Florida State
|Texas A&M
|2006
|North Carolina (27-1)
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|Cary, N.C.
|2005
|Portland (23-0-2)
|4-0
|UCLA
|Texas A&M
|2004
|*Notre Dame (25-1-1)
|1-1 (2 ot, pk)
|UCLA
|Cary, N.C.
|2003
|North Carolina (27-0)
|6-0
|Connecticut
|Cary, N.C.
|2002
|Portland (20-4-2)
|2-1 (2 ot)
|Santa Clara
|Austin, Texas
|2001
|Santa Clara (23-2)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|SMU
|2000
|North Carolina (21-3)
|2-1
|UCLA
|San Jose State
|1999
|North Carolina (24-2)
|2-0
|Notre Dame
|San Jose State
|1998
|Florida (26-1)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|UNC Greensboro
|1997
|North Carolina (27-0-1)
|2-0
|Connecticut
|UNC Greensboro
|1996
|North Carolina (25-1)
|1-0 (2 ot)
|Notre Dame
|Santa Clara
|1995
|Notre Dame (21-2-2)
|1-0 (3 ot)
|Portland
|North Carolina
|1994
|North Carolina (25-1-1)
|5-0
|Notre Dame
|Portland
|1993
|North Carolina (23-0)
|6-0
|George Mason
|North Carolina
|1992
|North Carolina (25-0)
|9-1
|Duke
|North Carolina
|1991
|North Carolina (25-0)
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|North Carolina
|1990
|North Carolina (24-0)
|6-0
|Connecticut
|North Carolina
|1989
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Colorado College
|North Carolina State
|1988
|North Carolina (18-0-3)
|4-1
|North Carolina State
|North Carolina
|1987
|North Carolina (23-0-1)
|1-0
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts
|1986
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Colorado College
|George Mason
|1985
|George Mason (18-2-1)
|2-0
|North Carolina
|George Mason
|1984
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Connecticut
|North Carolina
|1983
|North Carolina (19-1)
|4-0
|George Mason
|UCF
|1982
|North Carolina (19-2)
|2-0
|UCF
|UCF