2019 NCAA women's soccer: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

The women's college soccer postseason is here. Before the NCAA tournament gets underway, conferences have to let their own tournaments/regular season play out.

The NCAA tournament field is made up of 64 teams, with 31 of those teams being automatic qualifiers. Automatic qualifiers obtain their bid by winning their respective conference. Three AQs are granted to the regular-season champions of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference since these three conferences don't have tournaments. The other 33 teams are chosen on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.

In the table below, click the name of each conference to see the bracket and other information pertaining to each tournament. Brackets will be updated as matches are completed on their set date.

(Note: Most early-round matches will take place at the campus of the higher-seeded team. The sites listed in the table below indicate the sites of the final rounds of play. Also, some brackets and championship information has not been posted by a few conferences. This will be updated once they do. The champion section of the table will be updated once a tournament champion is determined.)

NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: Schedule

Selection Show | Monday, November 11, 2019

The 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket will be revealed the Monday prior to the first round of competition. Find out when all of the rounds of competition begin below.

First Round | November 15 - 17, 2019

The first round will begin on Nov. 15, as 32 two-team matches kick-off between the 15th and the 17th. The matches will be held at campus sites that aren't predetermined. Each round is single elimination, so winners of each first-round match will move onto the second round.

Second and Third Rounds | November 22 - 24, 2019

Second and third round of action in the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship will be broken up and held at eight non-predetermined campus sites. At each site, four teams will compete in a single-elimination second round. Each winning team will advance to the third round, where they will again play a single-elimination match. Winners of third-round games will advance to the national quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals | November 29 - 30, 2019

Quarterfinals will be held at four non-predetermined school sites. Two teams will play one single-elimination match at one of those sites. The winners will advance to the 2019 NCAA Women's College Cup in San Jose to battle it out for women's college soccer's ultimate prize in a semi-final to final format.

Women's College Cup | December 6 - 8, 2019

The 2019 NCAA Women's College Cup will be held at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California. The format of the cup will take on the traditional semi-final to final process with four teams competing for the cup. Two teams will play in one semi-final with the winner advancing to the final. The other semi-final will follow the exact same format. The semi-final matches will take place on Nov. 30 with times still to be determined. The final will be on Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

NCAA Women's Soccer: Champions, Women's College Cup winners