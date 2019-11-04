Purdue stuns top-seed Wisconsin in Big Ten women's soccer tournament

Check out the women's soccer top plays of the week

MADISON, WIS. — The Purdue women's soccer team (8-8-3, 3-6-2 B1G) took down the Big Ten regular season champions and the No. 7 nationally-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (14-3-2, 10-0-1 B1G) in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 1-0.

It is just the fourth time in conference history a No. 8 seed has bested the No. 1 seed (last time: 2014), however only three of those games were outright victories (No. 8 WIS advanced on PKs in 2003).

Senior Ena Sabanagic silenced the Wisconsin crowd, scoring the eventual game-winner with just 58 seconds left in the first half. The Hanover Park, Illinois, native secured the win with assists from Skylurr Patrick (first of the year) and Ally Mussallum (second).

Purdue is the only Big Ten team to score first against the regular season champions and Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Jordyn Bloomer. Moreover, the victory severed the Badger's undefeated home game streak, ending the run at 17 consecutive games.

In a defensively-sound performance, the Boilermaker back-line was led by Skylurr Patrick, who produced multiple blocked shots and passes to disrupt the Badger offense. Additionally, sophomore keeper Marisa Bova recorded her ninth shutout of the year with the result. In a stellar performance in-net, Bova registered six saves, one shy of her game-high of seven.

Purdue moves on to the Big Ten Semifinals, where the Boilermakers will take on the No. 4 seeded Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday at 11 a.m. ET. The match will air live on BTN.

25th Minute

Bova makes a critical save on a shot by the Big Ten Forward of the Year Dani Rhodes.

32nd Minute

Bova made a dangerous stop, reaching to tip the ball up and over the crossbar.

44th Minute

From center-field, Patrick split the defense on a long ball to Mussallem, who served it into the box on her first touch. Sabanagic volleyed the ball to the back of the net with one touch, despite a defender on her.

67th Minute

Freshman Leanna Rebimbas earned a breakaway, sending a shot to the bottom-center of the goal and into the goalkeeper's waiting hands.

71st Minute

Sarah Griffith ripped a shot from the top of the 18-yard box, sending it to the low-far post. The Badger keeper dives to make the stop, but the ball is just off.