Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 7, 2019

Track the automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII women's soccer tournament

Chayse Richardson's acrobatic flip throw scores the game-winning goal

The 2019 DII women's college soccer regular season is coming to a close and conference tournaments begin Nov. 8. Here's the schedule for the conference tournaments whose champions will earn an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA DII tournament. 

The 56-team field is made up from the eight regions, with each region allocated a different amount of berths, but more on that in a bit. Of those 56 teams, 21 gain automatic entry to the bracket when selections are announced right here on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18.

Twenty conference tournaments will decide the bulk of the automatic qualifiers while one conference — the Pacific West — sends its regular-season champion to the DII women's soccer championship. 

DII women's soccer automatic qualifiers: Schedule and winner for every conference championship

CONFERENCE DATES LOCATION WINNER
CCAA Nov. 12, 15, 17 UC San Diego  
CACC Nov. 12, 15, 17 N/A  
CC Nov. 9, 14, 16 at highest seed  
ECC Nov. 13, 17 at highest seed  
GAC Nov. 14-16 at regular-season champion  
GLIAC Nov. 10, 15, 17 at highest seed  
GLVC Nov. 10, 15, 17 at highest seed  
G-MAC Nov. 9-16 at Dayton, OH  
GNAC Nov. 14-16 at Seattle Pacific  
GSC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at Pensacola, Fl.  
LSC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at No. 1 seed  
MEC Nov. 12-17 at highest seed  
MIAA Nov. 8, 15, 17 at highest seed  
NE10 Nov. 10, 14, 17 at high seeds  
NSIC Nov. 13, 15, 17 at high seed  
PacWest Regular-season champion N/A  
PBC Nov. 12, 15-17 at Evans, GA  
PSAC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at top West Division seed  
RMAC Nov. 8, 10, 16 at high seeds  
SAC Nov. 9, 15, 17 at Matthews, NC  
SSC Nov. 11, 14, 17 at high seed  

DII women's soccer championship: How the bracket works

There are 56 teams that make the tournament bracket, hoping to find themselves in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 12-14 for the national semifinals and championship match. Three regional rankings are released before the selection show, ranking the top teams in each of the eight regions. Here's a quick look at how the bracket is made up:

Region Berths Teams ranked per region
Atlantic 6 8
Central 7 9
East 8 10
Midwest 8 10
South 6 8
South Central 6 8
Southeast 8 10
West 7 9
Once the 21 conference champions earn their automatic bid to the championship, the selection committee picks the remaining 35 at-large teams. First-round action gets underway either Thursday, Nov. 21, or Friday, Nov. 22.

History of the DII women's soccer championship

Bridgeport shut down Grand Valley State's high-octane offense to capture its first DII women's soccer title last year. While the Purple Knights haven't been able to replicate last year's success, Grand Valley State — winners of five of the last ten national championships — is once again right back in the hunt, sitting at No. 2 in the top 25 and the No. 1-ranked team in the Midwest Region. 

HISTORY: Programs with the most DII women's soccer championships

Here's a look at the complete history of the DII women's soccer championship match.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa.
2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo.
2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo.
2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla.
2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga.
2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga.
2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky.
2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa
2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala.
2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas
2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas
2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach
2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach
2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego
2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry
1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry
1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn
1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills
1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn
1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce
1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce
1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry
1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi
1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills
1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry
1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry
1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry

