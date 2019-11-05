Track the automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII women's soccer tournament

The 2019 DII women's college soccer regular season is coming to a close and conference tournaments begin Nov. 8. Here's the schedule for the conference tournaments whose champions will earn an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA DII tournament.
The 56-team field is made up from the eight regions, with each region allocated a different amount of berths, but more on that in a bit. Of those 56 teams, 21 gain automatic entry to the bracket when selections are announced right here on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18.
Twenty conference tournaments will decide the bulk of the automatic qualifiers while one conference — the Pacific West — sends its regular-season champion to the DII women's soccer championship.
DII women's soccer championship: How the bracket works
There are 56 teams that make the tournament bracket, hoping to find themselves in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 12-14 for the national semifinals and championship match. Three regional rankings are released before the selection show, ranking the top teams in each of the eight regions. Here's a quick look at how the bracket is made up:
|Region
|Berths
|Teams ranked per region
|Atlantic
|6
|8
|Central
|7
|9
|East
|8
|10
|Midwest
|8
|10
|South
|6
|8
|South Central
|6
|8
|Southeast
|8
|10
|West
|7
|9
History of the DII women's soccer championship
Bridgeport shut down Grand Valley State's high-octane offense to capture its first DII women's soccer title last year. While the Purple Knights haven't been able to replicate last year's success, Grand Valley State — winners of five of the last ten national championships — is once again right back in the hunt, sitting at No. 2 in the top 25 and the No. 1-ranked team in the Midwest Region.
Here's a look at the complete history of the DII women's soccer championship match.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Bridgeport (20-4-1)
|Magnus Nilerud
|1-0
|Grand Valley St.
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Central Missouri (26-0-0)
|Lewis Theobald
|1-1 (5-3 PKs)
|Carson-Newman
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2016
|Western Washington (23-0-1)
|Travis Connell
|3-2
|Grand Valley State
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2015
|Grand Valley State (23-1-1)
|Jeff Hosler
|2-0
|Columbus State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2014
|Grand Valley State (22-2-2)
|Jeff Hosler
|3-0
|Rollins
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Grand Valley State (24-0-1)
|Dave Dilanni
|2-0
|West Florida
|Evans, Ga.
|2012
|West Florida (24-1-0)
|Joe Bartlinski
|1-0
|UC San Diego
|Evans, Ga.
|2011
|Saint Rose (24-1-1)
|Laurie Darling Gutheil
|2-1
|Grand Valley State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2010
|Grand Valley State (22-1-2)
|Dave Dilanni
|4-0
|UC San Diego
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Grand Valley State (22-0-4)
|Dave Dilanni
|1-0
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|Tampa
|2008
|Seattle Pacific (22-1-2)
|Chuck Sekyra
|1-0 (2OT)
|West Florida
|Tampa
|2007
|*Tampa (20-2-3)
|Gerry Lucey
|0-0 (2OT, PK)
|Franklin Pierce
|Orange Beach, Ala.
|2006
|Metro State (24-2)
|Danny Sanchez
|1-0 (OT)
|Grand Valley State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Nebraska-Omaha (20-2)
|Don Klosterman
|2-1 (OT)
|Seattle Pacific
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2004
|Metro State (25-1)
|Danny Sanchez
|3-2
|Adelphi
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2003
|Kennesaw State (25-1)
|Rob King
|2-0
|Franklin Pierce
|Virginia Beach
|2002
|Christian Brothers (22-1)
|Gareth O'Sullivan
|2-1
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Virginia Beach
|2001
|UC San Diego (21-2)
|Brian McManus
|2-0
|Christan Brothers
|UC San Diego
|2000
|UC San Diego (21-2)
|Brian McManus
|2-1
|Northern Kentucky
|Barry
|1999
|Franklin Pierce (20-1)
|Jeff Bailey
|3-1
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Barry
|1998
|Lynn (19-1)
|Rocky Orezzoli
|3-1
|Sonoma State
|Lynn
|1997
|Franklin Pierce (21-0)
|Jeff Bailey
|3-0
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|1996
|Franklin Pierce (18-1)
|Jeff Bailey
|1-0
|Lynn
|Lynn
|1995
|Franklin Pierce (19-0)
|Mark Krikorian
|5-0
|Barry
|Franklin Pierce
|1994
|Franklin Pierce (20-0)
|Mark Krikorian
|2-0
|Regis (Colo.)
|Franklin Pierce
|1993
|Barry (17-1)
|Mike Covone
|2-0
|Cal Poly
|Barry
|1992
|Barry (17-2)
|Mike Covone
|3-2
|Adelphi
|Adelphi
|1991
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1)
|Marine Cano
|2-1
|Sonoma State
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|1990
|Sonoma State (14-4)
|Peter Reynaud
|2-0
|Keene State
|Barry
|1989
|Barry (17-0-1)
|Mike Covone
|4-0
|Keene State
|Barry
|1988
|Cal State East Bay (18-2)
|Colin Lindores
|1-0
|Barry
|Barry