Track the automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII women's soccer tournament

The 2019 DII women's college soccer regular season is coming to a close and conference tournaments begin Nov. 8. Here's the schedule for the conference tournaments whose champions will earn an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA DII tournament.

The 56-team field is made up from the eight regions, with each region allocated a different amount of berths, but more on that in a bit. Of those 56 teams, 21 gain automatic entry to the bracket when selections are announced right here on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18.

Twenty conference tournaments will decide the bulk of the automatic qualifiers while one conference — the Pacific West — sends its regular-season champion to the DII women's soccer championship.

DII women's soccer automatic qualifiers: Schedule and winner for every conference championship CONFERENCE DATES LOCATION WINNER CCAA Nov. 12, 15, 17 UC San Diego CACC Nov. 12, 15, 17 N/A CC Nov. 9, 14, 16 at highest seed ECC Nov. 13, 17 at highest seed GAC Nov. 14-16 at regular-season champion GLIAC Nov. 10, 15, 17 at highest seed GLVC Nov. 10, 15, 17 at highest seed G-MAC Nov. 9-16 at Dayton, OH GNAC Nov. 14-16 at Seattle Pacific GSC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at Pensacola, Fl. LSC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at No. 1 seed MEC Nov. 12-17 at highest seed MIAA Nov. 8, 15, 17 at highest seed NE10 Nov. 10, 14, 17 at high seeds NSIC Nov. 13, 15, 17 at high seed PacWest Regular-season champion N/A PBC Nov. 12, 15-17 at Evans, GA PSAC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at top West Division seed RMAC Nov. 8, 10, 16 at high seeds SAC Nov. 9, 15, 17 at Matthews, NC SSC Nov. 11, 14, 17 at high seed

DII women's soccer championship: How the bracket works

There are 56 teams that make the tournament bracket, hoping to find themselves in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 12-14 for the national semifinals and championship match. Three regional rankings are released before the selection show, ranking the top teams in each of the eight regions. Here's a quick look at how the bracket is made up:

Region Berths Teams ranked per region Atlantic 6 8 Central 7 9 East 8 10 Midwest 8 10 South 6 8 South Central 6 8 Southeast 8 10 West 7 9

History of the DII women's soccer championship

Once the 21 conference champions earn their automatic bid to the championship, the selection committee picks the remaining 35 at-large teams. First-round action gets underway either Thursday, Nov. 21, or Friday, Nov. 22.

Bridgeport shut down Grand Valley State's high-octane offense to capture its first DII women's soccer title last year. While the Purple Knights haven't been able to replicate last year's success, Grand Valley State — winners of five of the last ten national championships — is once again right back in the hunt, sitting at No. 2 in the top 25 and the No. 1-ranked team in the Midwest Region.

Here's a look at the complete history of the DII women's soccer championship match.