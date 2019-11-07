Trending:

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | November 7, 2019

NCAA DI women's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch, championship format

Check out the women's soccer top plays of the week

The 2019 NCAA Division I women's soccer championship bracket will be announced at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11. The bracket will be revealed in a selection show available to watch right here on NCAA.com. 

The NCAA tournament field is made up of 64 teams, with 31 of those teams being automatic qualifiers. Automatic qualifiers obtain their bid by winning their respective conference. Three AQs are granted to the regular season champions of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference since these three conferences don't have tournaments. 

The other 33 teams who did not win their conference are chosen on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. 

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

Below are the conferences who receive automatic bids into the NCAA tournament. Each conference title is linked with a bracket or championship hub for that respective conference. 

(Note: Most early-round matches will take place at the campus of the higher-seeded team. The sites listed in the table below indicate the sites of the final rounds of play.)

CONFERENCE (BRACKET) LOCATION DATES
ACC Cary, NC Nov. 3-10
America East Highest seed in each round hosts Nov. 3-10
American Athletic Memphis, TN Nov. 3-10
Atlantic 10 St. Louis, MO Nov. 3-10
Atlantic Sun Highest seed in each round hosts Nov. 3-9
Big 12 Kansas City, MO Nov. 3-10
Big East Omaha, NE Nov. 3-10
Big Sky Greeley, CO Nov. 6-10
Big South Matthews, NC Nov. 1-10
Big Ten Piscataway, NJ Nov. 3-10
Big West Fullerton, CA Nov. 7-10
Colonial Highest seed in each round hosts Nov. 1-9
Conference USA Denton, TX Nov. 6-10
Horizon Milwaukee, WI Nov. 4-9
Ivy No Tournament N/A
Metro Atlantic Highest seed in each round hosts     Nov. 3-10
Mid-American Highest seed in each round hosts Nov. 3-10
Missouri Valley Springfield, MO Nov. 3-10
Mountain West Boise, ID Nov. 5-9
Northeast Highest seed in each round hosts     Nov. 8-10
Ohio Valley Cape Girardeau, MO  Nov. 1-10
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A
Patriot Annapolis, MD Nov. 5-10
SEC Orange Beach, AL Nov. 3-10
Southern Greensboro, NC Oct. 30-Nov. 10
Southland Conway, AR Nov. 6-10
SWAC Praire View, TX Nov. 7-10
Summit Brookings, SD Nov. 7-9
Sun Belt Foley, AL Nov. 6-10
WAC Seattle, WA Nov. 6-10
West Coast No Tournament N/A

The 2019 DI women's soccer tournament kicks-off with its first round of play on Friday, Nov. 15, as 32 two-team matches will be played between the 15th and the 17th. The matches will be held at campus sites that aren't predetermined. Winners will advance to the second round.

Second and third round action takes place on Friday Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24 and is located at eight non-predetermined campus locations. At each site, four teams will compete in a single-elimination second round. Each winning team will advance to the third round, where they will again play a single-elimination match. Winners of third-round games will advance to the national quarterfinals. 

The quarterfinals will begin Friday, Nov. 29 and run through the 30th. They will be held at four non-predetermined school sites and winners will advance to the 2019 Division I women's soccer College Cup. 

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 interactive bracket | Buy tickets | Full broadcast schedule

The College Cup will be held at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California on Friday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 8. It will consist of the four quarterfinal winners. 

Last year, Florida State took home the cup as they knocked off powerhouse North Carolina 1-0 in Cary, North Carolina. DI women's soccer has produced four different champions over the past four years as parity continues to be a theme of a sport that was so long dominated by the Tar Heels. Below is the complete Division I women's soccer championship history since 1982.

NCAA Women's Soccer: Champions, Women's College Cup winners

YEAR TEAM (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C.
2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla.
2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif.
2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C.
2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla.
2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C.
2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif.
2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga.
2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C.
2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M
2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M
2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M
2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C.
2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas
2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU
2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State
1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State
1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro
1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro
1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara
1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina
1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland
1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina
1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina
1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina
1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State
1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina
1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts
1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason
1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason
1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF
1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF

 

Women's college soccer 2019 conference tournament break down

It's officially the last week of the women's college soccer regular season as conference tournaments and conference play wrap up. Check out what to keep an eye on this week as teams play their last matches before the NCAA tournament begins.
READ MORE

Conference tournament seeding on the line this week in women's soccer

This is the last week in the women's college soccer regular-season for most teams, as conference tournament seeding shall be determined at the end of this weekend.
READ MORE

Rematch of 2018 College Cup final leads what to watch this week in women's soccer

There are several ranked vs. ranked matches this week, but nothing beats a top-5 national championship rematch. No. 3 North Carolina plays No. 5 Florida this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
READ MORE

