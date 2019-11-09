College Football:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | November 9, 2019

2019 NCAA DIII women's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Williams wins 2018 DIII women's soccer national championship

On Monday, Nov. 11, the 2019 NCAA Division III women’s soccer bracket will be revealed at 1 p.m. ET. The announcement will come in a selection show available to watch on NCAA.com.

Sixty-four teams will be selected to the 2019 championship bracket. Of them, 43 will receive automatic berths via conference tournament or regular season championships. The remaining 21 participating teams will be selected as at-large bids based on criteria including won-lost record against DIII opponents, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition against DIII opponents and additional factors.

CHAMPIONSHIP ESSENTIALS: 2019 interactive bracket | Broadcast schedule

Here are the 43 conferences that receive automatic qualification in the tournament:

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference New England Small College Athletic Conference
American Rivers Conference New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
American Southwest Conference New Jersey Athletic Conference
Capital Athletic Conference North Atlantic Conference 
Centennial Conference North Coast Athletic Conference
City University of New York Athletic Conference North Eastern Athletic Conference
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Northern Athletics Collegiate
Colonial States Athletic Conference Northwest Conference
Commonwealth Coast Conference Ohio Athletic Conference
Empire 8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Presidents’ Athletic Conference 
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Skyline Conference 
Landmark Conference Southern Athletic Association 
Liberty League Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Little East Conference Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference 
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association State University of New York Athletic Conference 
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth University Athletic Association
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Upper Midwest Athletic Conference 
Midwest Conference USA South Athletic Conference
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
New England Collegiate Conference  

The 2019 DIII women's soccer tournament begins with first and second rounds matches on Friday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 17. All games in the opening rounds will be played at on-campus sites to be determined.

Sectionals will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24. Those games will also be played campus sites to be later determined.

The tournament culminates with the four sectional winners advancing to the national semifinals. Those games take place on Friday, Dec. 6 and the winners will meet in the national championship match on Saturday, Dec. 7. Final site matches will be hosted by UNC Greensboro at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

In 2018, Williams won its second consecutive national championship, the program’s third in four years. Below is the complete Division III women's soccer championship history since 1986.

Division III women's soccer champions

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo.
2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo.
2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio
2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio
2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio
2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio
2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio
2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C.
2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State
2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith
2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan
2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts
1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams
1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca
1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown
1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst
1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton
1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego
1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith
1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington
1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State
1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland
1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego
1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith
1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester
1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland

