2019 NCAA DIII women's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

On Monday, Nov. 11, the 2019 NCAA Division III women’s soccer bracket will be revealed at 1 p.m. ET. The announcement will come in a selection show available to watch on NCAA.com.

Sixty-four teams will be selected to the 2019 championship bracket. Of them, 43 will receive automatic berths via conference tournament or regular season championships. The remaining 21 participating teams will be selected as at-large bids based on criteria including won-lost record against DIII opponents, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition against DIII opponents and additional factors.

Here are the 43 conferences that receive automatic qualification in the tournament:

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference New England Small College Athletic Conference American Rivers Conference New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference American Southwest Conference New Jersey Athletic Conference Capital Athletic Conference North Atlantic Conference Centennial Conference North Coast Athletic Conference City University of New York Athletic Conference North Eastern Athletic Conference College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Northern Athletics Collegiate Colonial States Athletic Conference Northwest Conference Commonwealth Coast Conference Ohio Athletic Conference Empire 8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Great Northeast Athletic Conference Presidents’ Athletic Conference Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Skyline Conference Landmark Conference Southern Athletic Association Liberty League Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Little East Conference Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association State University of New York Athletic Conference Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth University Athletic Association Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Midwest Conference USA South Athletic Conference Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference New England Collegiate Conference

The 2019 DIII women's soccer tournament begins with first and second rounds matches on Friday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 17. All games in the opening rounds will be played at on-campus sites to be determined.

Sectionals will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24. Those games will also be played campus sites to be later determined.

The tournament culminates with the four sectional winners advancing to the national semifinals. Those games take place on Friday, Dec. 6 and the winners will meet in the national championship match on Saturday, Dec. 7. Final site matches will be hosted by UNC Greensboro at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In 2018, Williams won its second consecutive national championship, the program’s third in four years. Below is the complete Division III women's soccer championship history since 1986.

