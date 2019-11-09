How Grand Valley State women's soccer hasn't allowed a goal since Sept. 15

The Grand Valley State women's soccer team is on a run to remember. The Lakers haven't allowed a goal since a Sept. 15 loss to Minnesota State and ran their conference schedule with a 9-0 record.

All nine games were shutouts, which was a first in the 25-year history of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's soccer.

Let's take a look at the incredible streak, so far.

GLIAC women's soccer domination

We know the Lakers can win games. They are tied for the most national championships in DII women's soccer history with five, and their resume in the GLIAC is even more impressive. Grand Valley State hasn't lost or tied a game in the GLIAC since 2014, the first season of head coach Jeff Hosler's tenure. The Lakers have gone 60-1-1 in the GLIAC regular season in his six years, with six GLIAC regular-season titles and five GLIAC tournament championships, so far.

This is the first time the Lakers absolutely dominated the GLIAC by posting nine-straight shutouts. As always, Grand Valley State has a turbocharged offense with a DII-best 4.47 goals per game. The Lakers have outscored their GLIAC schedule 47-0 over the nine-game run.

A solid record against the DII women's soccer top 25

The Lakers incredible shutout streak is clearly the most impressive stat of their season, but don't overlook their performance against the best that DII women's soccer has to offer.

Grand Valley State is 5-1 against ranked competition, its lone loss coming on Sept. 15 to Minnesota State in 1-0 fashion. The rest of the five games against the top 25?

Yup — all shutouts.

Sept. 7: No. 6 Lee, 3-0

Sept. 13: No. 18 Bemidji State, 2-0

Sept. 21: No. 13 Columbus State, 1-0

Oct. 27: RV Ferris State, 7-0

Nov. 1 No. 11 Ashland, 2-0

Chasing DII women's soccer history

The record for consecutive DII women's soccer shutouts is 15, set by Franklin Pierce back in the 1995 season. The Lakers — who have 13 shutouts in a row — can set the record by sweeping through the GLIAC tournament with three-straight shutouts. Of course, Grand Valley State's main concern is winning the tournament, but making more history along the way wouldn't hurt.

The tournament begins on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Lakers' first opponent is Northern Michigan, which they defeated 5-0 on Oct. 18.

How about that goalkeeper? How close is Jessica Radice to making DII women's soccer history? The junior goalie has allowed 0.19 goals against. The record for goals against was set in 2005 by West Chester's Hilary Smart, who allowed just two goals in 1,251 minutes for a 0.14 GAA. Radice has allowed three goals in 1,395 minutes with 12 solo shutouts. Her current goals-against average is the seventh-best in DII women's soccer single-season history.

(Historical records taken from the official DII women's soccer record book.)