Meet the only undefeated team left in DI women's soccer

There is only one remaining undefeated women's college soccer team left in the NCAA Division I: No. 4 BYU.

Top-ranked Virginia was the other remaining undefeated team, but the Cavaliers lost on a golden goal from North Carolina in the ACC title game on Sunday, Nov. 10.

How did BYU make it this far without a loss on its record? Let's find out as we track BYU's progress throughout this season.

No. 4 BYU (18-0-1)

Last match: def. Loyola Marymount, 8-1 on Saturday, Nov. 9

Next match: TBD

Ties: Santa Clara 2-2

BYU was on the brink of perfection until it traveled to Santa Clara on Oct. 5 and recorded its first tie of the season. The Cougars had to battle back after giving up a 2-0 deficit at the half, but thanks to goals from Ashton Brockbank and Cameron Tucker, they salvaged a 2-2 draw. It was something head coach Jennifer Rockwood said had to happen to make up for the defensive mistakes made in the first half

“The girls battled extremely hard and I thought we played very well,” Rockwood said after the match. “We were a bit unfortunate with a couple of defensive mistakes that led to their goals, but for the most part defensively we were very solid. I am just proud of the way we fought through.”

Although the Cougars have fallen short of perfection, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since 2003 when North Carolina went 27-0-0 to finish the season as national champion without a loss or a tie, they have bounced back nicely.

BYU trounced the Saint Mary's Gaels 8-0 at home on Friday, Oct. 18, and then beat Portland and San Diego. They got a scare at San Francisco, but Sarajayne Affleck scored an overtime winner.

