Women's soccer: North Carolina wins ACC title, hands No. 1 Virginia first loss

CARY, N.C. — Tournament Most Valuable Player Alessia Russo scored the game-winning goal 1:48 into the second overtime period to lift third-ranked North Carolina to a 2-1 victory over top-ranked Virginia Sunday afternoon in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship game at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Tar Heels won the 22nd ACC Tournament championship in their history before a crowd of 2,942 fans and a national TV audience on ESPNU.

The Tar Heels improved to 19-1-1 on the season with the victory over the Cavaliers, while Virginia dropped its first match of the season and is now 16-1-3 on the campaign. Carolina was playing in its fourth successive ACC Tournament final, having also won in 2017 and finishing as the runner-up in 2016 and 2018. The appearance in the final was Virginia's first since the 2015 season.

RANKINGS: Updated United Soccer Coaches Poll

Emily Fox set up Russo's game-winning goal at 101:48 by sending a ball over the top from the right side of the field just over the midfield line. Russo took the ball in stride, dribbled just inside the box and set a low shot from 16 yards out into the lower left side of the frame for the game-winner. It was her ninth goal of the season and in the process she took over the team lead in game-winning goals with four.

Russo was named the tournament MVP after scoring twice in the ACC semifinal versus NC State on Friday night and then tallying the game-winning goal against the Cavaliers on Sunday. She was joined on the All-Tournament Team by four other Tar Heels — freshman defender Maycee Bell, sophomore goalkeeper Claudia Dickey, junior defender Fox and junior defender Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Carolina dominated the game statistically, outshooting the Cavaliers 16-4 and earning 10 corner kicks to one for Virginia. Dickey went all 101 plus minutes in the game in goal and made one save and allowed one goal. It was the first goal Dickey had allowed in a game since the Arkansas match on September 15.

Laurel Ivory played 84:47 in goal for UVA before being injured. She made three saves and allowed one goal. Michaela Moran made one save and allowed one goal while playing the last 17:01 of the match.

SCOREBOARD: Stay updated with other championship matches

The Tar Heels jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 6:47 into the match on Bell's second goal of the season. Alessia Russo charged up the right side and took a shot that Virginia goalkeeper Ivory pushed over the cross bar leading to a corner kick. Wubben-Moy sent her corner kick from the right side perfectly on to the head of Bell in the center of the penalty area and she redirected the ball perfectly over the Virginia defensive line and into the back net.

Each goalkeeper was forced to make a big save just seconds apart later in the half. Meghan McCool had a shot from 15 yards out in the right side of the box after she had slipped past the UNC defense but Dickey made the save. Forty-nine seconds later, Rachel Jones had a shot just inside the top of the box for Carolina but Ivory smothered it for her second save of the game.

UNDEFEATED: Meet the only undefeated team left in DI women's soccer

Carolina outshot the Cavaliers 7-2 in the first half and UNC had four corner kicks in the half.

Virginia tied the match at 67:58 after a foul by the Tar Heels in the midfield. On the resulting free kick, the ball was headed out by a Carolina defender off the end line, but it went straight to Diana Ordonez who buried a shot from 12 yards out into the upper left corner. It was the 14th goal of the season for Ordonez. The shot was the only one taken in the second half by the Cavaliers.

The win for the Tar Heels was the first for Carolina over a No. 1-ranked team in the United Soccer Coaches poll since November 30, 2012 when UNC beat top-ranked Stanford in double overtime in the NCAA Tournament semifinals by a 1-0 score in the San Diego, Calif.

For the 22nd time in @ACCWSoccer history, Carolina is the tournament champion.



🎥HIGHLIGHTS⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NDAyc7gauV — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) November 10, 2019

All-Tournament Team

Alessia Russo, Jr., F, North Carolina - MVP

Maycee Bell, Fr., D, North Carolina

Claudia Dickey, So., GK, North Carolina

Emily Fox, Jr., D, North Carolina

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jr., D, North Carolina

Alexa Spaanstra, So., F, Virginia

Rebecca Jarrett, So., F, Virginia

Zoe Morse, Sr., M, Virginia

Diana Ordonez, Fr., F, Virginia

Deyna Castellanos, Sr., F, Florida State

Tziarra King, Sr., M, NC State

Game notes