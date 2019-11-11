2019 Division I women's soccer championship bracket revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 38th NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

In the opening round, Prairie View A&M, the automatic qualifier from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, will face Stanford. North Carolina will host Belmont from the Ohio Valley Conference. Florida State will host South Alabama from the Sun Belt Conference, and Virginia will host Radford, the automatic qualifier from the Big South Conference.

Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2019 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 16 teams are seeded and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows geographic proximity parameters. The top 16 teams will host, and all other sites were selected for the first round to create the least number of flights.

The four No. 1 seeds include Stanford, the automatic qualifier out of the Pac-12 Conference, and North Carolina, the automatic qualifier from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State and Virginia also earned No. 1 seeds.

Additionally, the No. 2 seeds include UCLA, South Carolina, Southern California and BYU. Followed by Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin earning the No. 3 seed. Lastly, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas Tech and Washington each earned a No. 4 seed completing the top 16-seeded teams.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 Conference each have nine teams in the tournament, followed by the Big 12 Conference with seven representatives in this year's tournament.

All preliminary-round competition will take place at campus sites. First-round games will be played Nov. 15, 16 and 17. Second- and third-round games will be played Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24, and Quarterfinal games will be played Nov. 29 or 30.

The 38th annual NCAA Women's College Cup will be played Dec. 6 and 8 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California with the San Jose Sports Authority and West Coast Conference serving as co-hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time Friday, Dec. 6, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m. Eastern time live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, Dec. 8 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU.

CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION (31):

CONFERENCE SCHOOL America East Conference Stony Brook American Athletic Conference South Florida Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Louis Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina ASUN Conference Lipscomb Big 12 Conference Kansas Big East Conference Xavier Big Sky Conference Northern Colorado Big South Conference Radford Big Ten Conference Penn State Big West Conference Cal State Fullerton Colonial Athletic Association Hofstra Conference USA North Texas Horizon League Milwaukee The Ivy League Brown Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Monmouth Mid-American Conference Bowling Green Missouri Valley Conference Loyola Chicago Mountain West Conference Boise State Northeast Conference Central Connecticut State Ohio Valley Conference Belmont Pac-12 Conference Stanford Patriot League Navy Southeastern Conference South Carolina Southern Conference Samford Southland Conference Lamar Southwestern Athletic Conference Prairie View A&M The Summit League South Dakota State Sun Belt Conference South Alabama West Coast Conference BYU Western Athletic Conference Seattle

To find the complete 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket visit NCAA.com.