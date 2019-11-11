FALL CHAMP SELECTIONS:

DI women's soccer bracket

DII M and W cross country

DII field hockey bracket

DIII women's volleyball bracket

soccer-women-d1 flag

NCAA.org | November 11, 2019

2019 Division I women's soccer championship bracket revealed

DI Women's Soccer: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 38th NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

In the opening round, Prairie View A&M, the automatic qualifier from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, will face Stanford. North Carolina will host Belmont from the Ohio Valley Conference. Florida State will host South Alabama from the Sun Belt Conference, and Virginia will host Radford, the automatic qualifier from the Big South Conference.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 bracket | Buy tickets | Broadcast schedule | Selection show

Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2019 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 16 teams are seeded and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows geographic proximity parameters. The top 16 teams will host, and all other sites were selected for the first round to create the least number of flights.

The four No. 1 seeds include Stanford, the automatic qualifier out of the Pac-12 Conference, and North Carolina, the automatic qualifier from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State and Virginia also earned No. 1 seeds.

Additionally, the No. 2 seeds include UCLA, South Carolina, Southern California and BYU. Followed by Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin earning the No. 3 seed. Lastly, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas Tech and Washington each earned a No. 4 seed completing the top 16-seeded teams.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 Conference each have nine teams in the tournament, followed by the Big 12 Conference with seven representatives in this year's tournament.

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

All preliminary-round competition will take place at campus sites. First-round games will be played Nov. 15, 16 and 17. Second- and third-round games will be played Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24, and Quarterfinal games will be played Nov. 29 or 30.

The 38th annual NCAA Women's College Cup will be played Dec. 6 and 8 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California with the San Jose Sports Authority and West Coast Conference serving as co-hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time Friday, Dec. 6, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m. Eastern time live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, Dec. 8 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU.

CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION (31):

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
America East Conference Stony Brook
American Athletic Conference South Florida
Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Louis
Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina
ASUN Conference Lipscomb
Big 12 Conference Kansas
Big East Conference Xavier
Big Sky Conference Northern Colorado
Big South Conference Radford
Big Ten Conference Penn State
Big West Conference Cal State Fullerton
Colonial Athletic Association Hofstra
Conference USA North Texas
Horizon League Milwaukee
The Ivy League Brown
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Monmouth
Mid-American Conference Bowling Green
Missouri Valley Conference Loyola Chicago
Mountain West Conference Boise State
Northeast Conference Central Connecticut State
Ohio Valley Conference Belmont
Pac-12 Conference Stanford
Patriot League Navy
Southeastern Conference South Carolina
Southern Conference Samford
Southland Conference Lamar
Southwestern Athletic Conference Prairie View A&M
The Summit League South Dakota State
Sun Belt Conference South Alabama
West Coast Conference BYU
Western Athletic Conference Seattle

To find the complete 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket visit NCAA.com.

3 women's basketball teams who could make their first Final Four in 2020

UCLA, Florida State and Kentucky are among the teams who might have what it takes to make their first women's college basketball Final Four this season.
READ MORE

College basketball: Florida State topples No. 6 Florida in Sunshine Showdown for sixth-straight season

For five straight years, the Seminoles had dominated the Sunshine Showdown, and that tradition continued for a sixth consecutive year with a 63-51 victory over sixth-ranked Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville.
READ MORE

Women's college soccer 2019 conference tournament break down

It's officially the last week of the women's college soccer regular season as conference tournaments and conference play wrap up. Check out what to keep an eye on this week as teams play their last matches before the NCAA tournament begins.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners