1 thing to know about every team in the 2019 NCAA women’s soccer tournament

The 2019 DI women's soccer tournament field is set. Stanford, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida State landed the four No. 1 seeds in the tournament.

Sixty other teams join those four as conference champions hope to keep up their momentum and sleepers look to shock the women's college soccer world as they embark on a single-elimination adventure leading to a College Cup.

Here's one thing to know about every team in the 2019 DI women's soccer tournament:

Stanford's region

No. 1 Stanford (18-1): The Cardinal boasts the highest-powered offense in DI women's soccer. They've scored 72 goals and average 3.79 goals per game.

Prairie View A&M (13-7): The Panthers just won their first SWAC title in program history. They'll need all the momentum they can get when they go up against Stanford.

Hofstra (15-3-2): The Colonial champs are led by Lucy Porter. She set a program record with most points in a single-season with 40. That mark puts her seventh in DI women's soccer.

Loyola Chicago (14-4-1): The Ramblers are building quite a reputation in the Missouri Valley Conference. Fresh off of back-to-back MVC regular season and tournament championships, an MVC dynasty could be brewing.

Arizona (11-6-1): Arizona escaped a brutal Pac-12 to make it to the postseason. This is their third-straight NCAA tournament appearance.

TCU (11-7-3): Don't sleep on the Horned Frogs. TCU entered the Big 12 tournament as the six-seed and almost came away as champions. They dropped the Big 12 final to Kansas 1-0.

Stony Brook (14-5-1): The America East champions will embark on a rematch of their 2017 first-round matchup versus Penn State. The Seawolves will be looking for some revenge as the Nittany Lions pounded them 7-0 last time out.

No. 4 Penn State (15-6-1): The Big Ten champs ride a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament.

No. 3 Arkansas (16-3-2): The Razorbacks are the 2019 SEC runner-ups and are the only team to beat No. 1 seed North Carolina, this year. Watch out world, Arkansas can beat anybody.

North Texas (15-5-1): Mean Green Soccer just won their sixth straight conference championship. The C-USA champion has also never had a losing season.

N.C. State (10-6-4): The Wolfpack has one of the top goal-scorers in the entire ACC in Tziarra King. King was third in the conference with 13 goals.

Navy (16-2-3): Navy dramatically won the Patriot League. Victoria Tran put in the game-winner while she was on the ground. Can't get more exciting than that.

Louisville (12-4-3): Louisville was once ranked No. 12 in the country and had a shot to compete for the ACC crown at one point. The Cardinals could be the surprise out of this part of the bracket.

Lipscomb (13-5-2): The Atlantic Sun champs are now in their second straight NCAA tournament. They'll travel up the road to try and pull the upset over Louisville in the first round.

Boise State (18-4): The Broncos are led by one of the most prolific goal-scorers in women's soccer — Ramie Sherle. With 16 goals, she is tied for tenth for most in Division I. They'll need her for a chance to knock off undefeated BYU.

No. 2 BYU (18-0-1): BYU is the only undefeated team left in women's soccer, and were a goal away from being perfect. Their only non-win came against Santa Clara, a 2-2 tie.

Florida State's region

No. 1 Florida State (15-5): The defending national champs have five losses on the season. All five of them have come against top-5 teams.

South Alabama (16-3-2): The Jaguars outscored their Sun Belt Conference opponents 8-1 in their conference tournament. This was their sixth Sun Belt title in seven years.

Monmouth (14-2-2): The Hawks won the MAAC on the back of their wall of a goalkeeper. Amanda Knaub has the third-highest save percentage in the Division I women's soccer saving 91.7 percent of shots.

Brown (14-1-2): The Bears were ranked No. 17 in the latest edition of the United Soccer Coaches rankings, and now are Ivy League champions. They'll most likely get a major test in Florida State in the second round.

South Florida (14-4): USF has one of the best goal-scorers in the game. Forward Evelyn Viens has 20 goals and is ranked third in total goals scored in the country.

Florida (11-8-1): The Gators grabbed their 22nd NCAA tournament berth in program history. They've made every tournament except three in their 25-year history.

Seattle (12-7-2): Seattle has become a staple for WAC soccer. They now have five WAC tournament titles and five WAC regular-season titles.

No. 4 Washington (11-6-2): The Huskies were able to hang around the Pac-12 during the regular season — something that is an accomplishment in itself — and beat rival Washington State for the first time since 2003.

No. 3 Wisconsin (14-3-2): The Badgers lost star player Victoria Pickett to injury before the season started but that didn't stop them from winning the Big Ten regular-season title.

Milwaukee (17-1-1): The Horizon League champions only had one loss and one tie on the year. They lost to Eastern Kentucky and tied Oakland.

Utah (8-8-4): The Utes were thrilled to reach the NCAA tournament this season. As a bubble team, Utah secured their spot after they knocked off Washington and Colorado to close out the regular season.

Duke (8-3-7): The Blue Devils have a jaw-dropping seven ties on their record — just two away from the all-time single-season record. William & Mary had nine draws in 2005.

Vanderbilt (14-5-1): The Commodores are led by one of the most lethal duos in the SEC. Haley Hopkins (13 goals) and Madison Elwell (10 assists) will lead Vanderbilt against Clemson for a chance to most likely take on No. 2 seed UCLA in the second round.

Clemson (11-6-1): The Tigers were a top-10 team at one point in the season. They have key wins against SEC champions South Carolina and Utah.

Lamar (16-6): The Southland Conference champions have the nation's leading goal-scorer. Esther Okoronkwo has 25 goals, two goals more than Stanford's Catarina Macario. The Cardinals also have Lucy Ashworth, the fourth highest goal-scorer in the country (21). Watch out UCLA, Lamar can light up the scoreboard.

No. 2 UCLA: The Bruins started to fall in the rankings in the middle of the season, but a five-game winning streak has propelled them to a two-seed.

Virginia's region

No. 1 Virginia: The Cavs are led by the ACC's top-two goal scorers — Meghan McCool and Diana Ordonez each with 14 goals apiece. These two are the engine behind the fourth most high-powered offense in the nation.

Radford (16-5): Radford won their second-consecutive Big South championship on the back of tournament MVP Nelia Perez. Perez notched the game-winner over Gardner-Webb in the championship match.

Washington State (12-6-1): The Cougars were once in the mix for the Pac-12 title, but after dropping three out of their last five games, WSU finds themselves up against a tough Memphis squad in the first round of the tournament.

Memphis (17-2-1): Memphis ranked No. 8 in last week's United Soccer Coaches rankings. Now they could play Virginia in the second round. Watch out Tigers, or should I say watch out Cavs?

Georgetown (13-4-3): The three-time Big East champs came up short this year versus Xavier in the Big East final. They'll hope to bounce back in their first match against West Virginia.

West Virginia (10-7-2): WVU was the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the preseason United Soccer Coaches poll, but after a regular season that fell below expectations, the Mountaineers look to redeem themselves in the NCAA tournament.

Central Connecticut State (12-4-4): The Blue Devils opened their season against Rutgers in what resulted in a 2-1 loss. They'll try to redeem that result in what they hope won't be their last match of the season.

No. 4 Rutgers (15-3-2): The Scarlet Knights were one of the teams favored to win the Big Ten tournament, but a 2-1 loss on their home turf against Michigan kept them from the finals.

No. 3 Kansas (15-4-3): The Jayhawks came away from the season with a Big 12 championship, but if they don't want to stop they'll have to ride on the back of their leading scorer, Katie McClure. She is second in the Big 12 in scoring with 14 goals.

Iowa (15-4-1): Screams erupted after the Hawkeyes were announced as Kansas' opponent in the first round. This is the second time in program history Iowa has made it to the NCAA tournament.

Virginia Teach (12-4-2): The Hokies started the year 9-0, and then they entered the treacherous stretch that is ACC play. VT got three more wins — something that was good enough to earn a bid according to the NCAA tournament committee.

Xavier (16-3-2): The Big East champions are on a tear entering the NCAA tournament. The Musketeers are riding a seven-game winning streak and don't plan on slowing down.

Notre Dame (10-7-2): The Irish will host Saint Louis in South Bend in the first round of the tournament. Something Notre Dame is familiar with. They played the Billikens on opening night and won 1-0.

Saint Louis (17-3-2): After losing to Notre Dame on opening night Saint Louis went 17-2-2 and cruised through their conference tournament. They outscored their Atlantic 10 opponents 9-1.

Samford (13-3-5): The Bulldogs were led by goalkeeper Morgan McAslan in the Southern Conference tournament. McAslan won Most Outstanding Player in the tournament and Samford took home the title.

No. 2 South Carolina (16-1-3): It looked like the SEC was going to fall to Arkansas, but South Carolina, a top-10 mainstay, had something else to say. The Gamecocks didn't allow a goal throughout the entire SEC tournament and exited champions.

North Carolina's region

No. 1 North Carolina (19-1-1): The Tar Heels dethroned Virginia and gave the Hoos their first loss on the season. They'll need that energy come tournament time as they share a bracket with Southern Cal, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

Belmont (8-8-5): Belmont joins Vanderbilt and Lipscomb as schools from Nashville who have made it to the 2019 NCAA tournament. The Bruins will be a heavy underdog versus the Tar Heels, but it won't stop them from playing their hearts out. Penalty kicks decided their conference championship victory — the first time winning the Ohio Valley since 2008.

Northern Colorado (9-10-4): Carolina isn't the only UNC in the tournament, and it could be UNC vs. UNC in the second round if Northern Colorado can get past Colorado. The Bears were awarded an automatic berth after edging past three Big Sky opponents, each by one goal, to claim the conference title.

Colorado (11-7-2): The Buffs traversed a very tough Pac-12 conference to make it to the NCAA tournament. They'll have to turn it around on the field though. Colorado is 1-3-1 in the past five matches.

Bowling Green (14-5-3): The MAC champions were able to survive a championship game against Eastern Michigan which turned into a PK shootout. They'll hope to push Michigan to OT and try to garner that same result.

Michigan (15-5-1): The Wolverines are back in the NCAA tournament — their first time since 2016. It will be a rematch of a Sept. 8 match when Michigan won 2-0 over Bowling Green.

Pepperdine (11-6-2): The Waves may have six losses on their resume this season, but they are the only team to beat Stanford this year.

No. 4 Texas Tech (15-3-2): The Red Raiders are led by the Big 12 leading scorer Kirsten Davis. She has 16 goals on the season. She also leads the conference in points with 38.

No. 3 Oklahoma State (15-2-3): If Texas Tech got to where they are via Kirsten Davis and their finishing, then the Cowgirls got here through their passing. Oklahoma State is third in the BIg 12 in assists (38).

South Dakota State (15-4-3): The Summit League champs went on a 12 game stretch this season where they went undefeated and outscored their opponents 23-0.

California (13-4-3): The Golden Bears' first-round opponent is Santa Clara. Cal beat them 2-1 earlier in the season.

Santa Clara (13-5-2): The Broncos are the only team in women's college soccer this year who played BYU and didn't lose to them. They tied 2-2.

Texas (11-7-1): It'll be a battle for the Lone Star State when the Longhorns take on the Aggies in the first round. The Longhorns will look to goalkeeper Nicole Curry in this round. She has only allowed nine goals on the year so far and has recorded six shutouts.

Texas A&M (13-4-3): The Aggies will be looking to use their dynamic duo in Ally Watt and Jimena Lopez to take down the Longhorns. The two have combined for 24 goals and 19 assists on the season.

Cal State Fullerton (14-2-4): Cal State Fullerton's first-round matchup is against Southern Cal. The last time the Titans faced the Trojans was in 2015. Cal State Fullerton managed to draw a 3-3 tie that time.

Southern Cal (14-4-1): The Trojans are one of the top teams in the Pac-12 thanks to 26 combined goals from Tara McKeown and Penelope Hocking. They'll need these two to show up if they want to compete in North Carolina's bracket.