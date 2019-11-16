NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS:

NCAA.com | November 17, 2019

2019 DII women's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Bridgeport crowned 2018 DII women's soccer national champs

The 2019 Division II women's soccer selection will air on Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

A total of 56 teams will make the single-elimination tournament. Twenty-one schools will automatically qualify by winning their respective conference tournament.

The selection show can be watched at NCAA.com at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

DII women's soccer tournament: Automatic bids

The 21 conferences that have been awarded automatic qualifying berths are listed in the table below.

California Collegiate Athletic Association Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Mountain East Conference
Conference Carolinas Northeast-10 Conference
East Coast Conference Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Great American Conference Pacific West Conference
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Peach Belt Conference
Great Lakes Valley Conference Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
Great Northwest Athletic Conference South Atlantic Conference
Gulf South Conference Sunshine State Conference
Lone Star Conference  

The remaining 35 teams will be selected on an at-large basis by the Division II Women's Soccer Committee. 

First round games will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22. The national semifinals and final will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 14, respectively, at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Slippery Rock University will serve as the host institution. 

DII women's soccer: Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa.
2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo.
2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo.
2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla.
2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga.
2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga.
2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky.
2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa
2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala.
2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas
2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas
2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach
2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach
2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego
2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry
1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry
1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn
1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills
1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn
1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce
1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce
1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry
1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi
1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills
1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry
1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry
1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.

