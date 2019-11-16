2019 DII women's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The 2019 Division II women's soccer selection will air on Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

A total of 56 teams will make the single-elimination tournament. Twenty-one schools will automatically qualify by winning their respective conference tournament.

DII women's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The selection show can be watched at NCAA.com at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

DII women's soccer tournament: Automatic bids

The 21 conferences that have been awarded automatic qualifying berths are listed in the table below.

California Collegiate Athletic Association Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Mountain East Conference Conference Carolinas Northeast-10 Conference East Coast Conference Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Great American Conference Pacific West Conference Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Peach Belt Conference Great Lakes Valley Conference Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Great Midwest Athletic Conference Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Great Northwest Athletic Conference South Atlantic Conference Gulf South Conference Sunshine State Conference Lone Star Conference

The remaining 35 teams will be selected on an at-large basis by the Division II Women's Soccer Committee.

First round games will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22. The national semifinals and final will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 14, respectively, at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Slippery Rock University will serve as the host institution.

DII women's soccer: Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo. 2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo. 2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla. 2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky. 2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga. 2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga. 2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa 2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa 2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala. 2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas 2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas 2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach 2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach 2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego 2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry 1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry 1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn 1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills 1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn 1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce 1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce 1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry 1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi 1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills 1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry 1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry 1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.