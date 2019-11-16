2019 DII women's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The 2019 Division II women's soccer selection will air on Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com.
A total of 56 teams will make the single-elimination tournament. Twenty-one schools will automatically qualify by winning their respective conference tournament.
DII women's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch
The selection show can be watched at NCAA.com at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
DII women's soccer tournament: Automatic bids
The 21 conferences that have been awarded automatic qualifying berths are listed in the table below.
|California Collegiate Athletic Association
|Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
|Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
|Mountain East Conference
|Conference Carolinas
|Northeast-10 Conference
|East Coast Conference
|Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
|Great American Conference
|Pacific West Conference
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Peach Belt Conference
|Great Lakes Valley Conference
|Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
|Great Midwest Athletic Conference
|Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
|Great Northwest Athletic Conference
|South Atlantic Conference
|Gulf South Conference
|Sunshine State Conference
|Lone Star Conference
The remaining 35 teams will be selected on an at-large basis by the Division II Women's Soccer Committee.
First round games will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22. The national semifinals and final will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 14, respectively, at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Slippery Rock University will serve as the host institution.
DII women's soccer: Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Bridgeport (20-4-1)
|Magnus Nilerud
|1-0
|Grand Valley St.
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Central Missouri (26-0-0)
|Lewis Theobald
|1-1 (5-3 PKs)
|Carson-Newman
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2016
|Western Washington (23-0-1)
|Travis Connell
|3-2
|Grand Valley State
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2015
|Grand Valley State (23-1-1)
|Jeff Hosler
|2-0
|Columbus State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2014
|Grand Valley State (22-2-2)
|Jeff Hosler
|3-0
|Rollins
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Grand Valley State (24-0-1)
|Dave Dilanni
|2-0
|West Florida
|Evans, Ga.
|2012
|West Florida (24-1-0)
|Joe Bartlinski
|1-0
|UC San Diego
|Evans, Ga.
|2011
|Saint Rose (24-1-1)
|Laurie Darling Gutheil
|2-1
|Grand Valley State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2010
|Grand Valley State (22-1-2)
|Dave Dilanni
|4-0
|UC San Diego
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Grand Valley State (22-0-4)
|Dave Dilanni
|1-0
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|Tampa
|2008
|Seattle Pacific (22-1-2)
|Chuck Sekyra
|1-0 (2OT)
|West Florida
|Tampa
|2007
|*Tampa (20-2-3)
|Gerry Lucey
|0-0 (2OT, PK)
|Franklin Pierce
|Orange Beach, Ala.
|2006
|Metro State (24-2)
|Danny Sanchez
|1-0 (OT)
|Grand Valley State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Nebraska-Omaha (20-2)
|Don Klosterman
|2-1 (OT)
|Seattle Pacific
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2004
|Metro State (25-1)
|Danny Sanchez
|3-2
|Adelphi
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2003
|Kennesaw State (25-1)
|Rob King
|2-0
|Franklin Pierce
|Virginia Beach
|2002
|Christian Brothers (22-1)
|Gareth O'Sullivan
|2-1
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Virginia Beach
|2001
|UC San Diego (21-2)
|Brian McManus
|2-0
|Christan Brothers
|UC San Diego
|2000
|UC San Diego (21-2)
|Brian McManus
|2-1
|Northern Kentucky
|Barry
|1999
|Franklin Pierce (20-1)
|Jeff Bailey
|3-1
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Barry
|1998
|Lynn (19-1)
|Rocky Orezzoli
|3-1
|Sonoma State
|Lynn
|1997
|Franklin Pierce (21-0)
|Jeff Bailey
|3-0
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|1996
|Franklin Pierce (18-1)
|Jeff Bailey
|1-0
|Lynn
|Lynn
|1995
|Franklin Pierce (19-0)
|Mark Krikorian
|5-0
|Barry
|Franklin Pierce
|1994
|Franklin Pierce (20-0)
|Mark Krikorian
|2-0
|Regis (Colo.)
|Franklin Pierce
|1993
|Barry (17-1)
|Mike Covone
|2-0
|Cal Poly
|Barry
|1992
|Barry (17-2)
|Mike Covone
|3-2
|Adelphi
|Adelphi
|1991
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1)
|Marine Cano
|2-1
|Sonoma State
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|1990
|Sonoma State (14-4)
|Peter Reynaud
|2-0
|Keene State
|Barry
|1989
|Barry (17-0-1)
|Mike Covone
|4-0
|Keene State
|Barry
|1988
|Cal State East Bay (18-2)
|Colin Lindores
|1-0
|Barry
|Barry
*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.