2019 DII women's soccer championship bracket released

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship. The Atlantic, South and South Central regions received six championship berths. The Central and West regions received seven championship berths. The East, Midwest and Southeast regions received eight championship berths. Championship berths were determined based on the number of institutions sponsoring the sport in each region.

For first- and second-round competition, teams will compete at three- or four-team sites. Depending on the number of regional berths, the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds may have a bye in the first round. In regions with six berths, teams will be paired in their respective regions with the No. 4 seed playing the No. 5 seed; and the No. 3 seed facing the No. 6 seed. The winner of the No. 4/5 seed game will advance to play the No. 1 seed and the winner of the No. 3/6 seed game will take on the No. 2 seed. In regions with seven berths, the No. 2 seed will play the No. 7 seed in the first round. In regions with eight berths, the No. 1 seed will play the No. 8 seed in the first round.

First-round matches will take place Thursday, Nov. 21 or Friday, Nov. 22 and second-round matches will take place either Saturday, Nov. 23 or Sunday, Nov. 24. All games will be played on the campus of a participating institution and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each subregion will advance to third- and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Thursday, Dec. 5 or Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 or Sunday, Dec. 8. The semifinals and championship games will take place Dec. 12 and 14 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh hosted by Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, and SportsPITTSBURGH.

In the 2018 NCAA Division II Women's Soccer national championship game Bridgeport defeated Grand Valley State to win the program’s first national title. Bridgeport scored a goal in the 78th minute and used a strong defense and terrific goalie play to win 1-0.

The first-round sites and team matchups are as follows. All matches are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24, unless otherwise noted.

Atlantic Region

Millersville (14-4-1) vs. East Stroudsburg (14-6-0);

*#Bloomsburg (16-2-1) vs. Winner of Millersville/East Stroudsburg

Concord (19-1-0) vs. West Chester (12-5-2);

*#Slippery Rock (18-3-0) vs. Winner of Concord/West Chester

Central Region

Augustana (SD) (15-4-1) vs. Central Okla. (14-4-3);

*Minnesota St. (17-3-1) vs. Winner of Augustana (SD)/Central Okla.

Concordia-St. Paul (17-2-2) vs. Northeastern St. (14-4-3);

*Central Mo. (17-2-1) vs. Southwestern Okla. (13-4-3);

Winner of Concordia-St. Paul/Northeastern St. vs. Winner of Central Mo./Southwestern Okla.

East Region

Stonehill (11-4-4) vs. Jefferson (15-5-0);

*Saint Rose (17-2-1) vs. Daemen (11-3-3);

Winner of Stonehill/Jefferson vs. Winner of Saint Rose/Daemen

Molloy (14-4-2) vs. Bentley (10-7-2);

*Mercy (13-3-2) vs. Southern N.H. (10-6-1);

Winner of Molloy/Bentley vs. Winner of Mercy/Southern N.H.

Midwest Region

Ashland (14-4-1) vs. McKendree (15-3-3);

*Grand Valley St. (19-1-0) vs. Southern Ind. (12-6-2);

Winner of Ashland/McKendree vs. Winner of Grand Valley St./Southern Ind.

Walsh (16-4-0) vs. UIndy (13-4-1);

*#Findlay (14-2-1) vs. Rockhurst (14-5-0);

Winner of Walsh/UIndy vs. Winner of Findlay/Rockhurst.

South Region

Montevallo (14-3-4) vs. Nova Southeastern (14-3-2);

*Mississippi Col. (15-2-0) vs. Winner of Montevallo/Nova Southeastern.

Rollins (12-4-1) vs. Embry-Riddle (FL) (10-5-2);

*Lee (16-5-0) vs. Winner of Rollins/Embry-Riddle (FL).

Southeast Region

Lincoln Memorial (16-4-0) vs. UNC Pembroke (14-4-1);

*Flagler (19-0-1) vs. Catawba (11-3-3);

Winner of Lincoln Memorial/UNC Pembroke vs. Winner of Flagler/Catawba.

North Georgia (15-2-2) vs. Mount Olive (14-0-3);

*Lenoir-Rhyne (15-3-0) vs. Wingate (13-4-2);

Winner of North Georgia/Mount Olive vs. Winner of Lenoir-Rhyne/Wingate.

South Central Region

Texas Woman’s (15-5-0) vs. Dixie St. (10-3-5);

*UC-Colo. Springs (19-1-0) vs. Winner of Texas Woman’s/Dixie St.

Colo. Sch. of Mines (18-2-1) vs. St. Edward’s (13-6-2);

*#Dallas Baptist University (17-0-2) vs. Winner of Colo. Sch. of Mines/St. Edward’s.

West Region

Cal Poly Pomona (13-4-3) vs. Point Loma (12-4-2);

*#UC San Diego (16-1-1) vs. Winner of Cal Poly Pomona/Point Loma.

Western Wash. (18-2-0) vs. Stanislaus St. (15-5-0);

*Sonoma St. (15-3-1) vs. Cal State LA (8-7-1);

Winner of Western Wash./Stanislaus St. vs. Winner of Sonoma St./Cal State LA.

Note: * Denotes host institution.

# Denotes contests will be played Thursday, Nov. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths

Conference School California Collegiate Athletic Association UC San Diego Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Thomas Jefferson University Conference Carolinas Mount Olive East Coast Conference Molloy Great American Conference Southwestern Oklahoma State Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Grand Valley State Great Lakes Valley Conference Southern Indiana Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Washington Gulf South Conference Montevallo Lone Star Conference Dallas Baptist University Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Central Oklahoma Mountain East Conference Concord Northeast-10 Conference Saint Rose Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota State Mankato Pacific West Conference Point Loma Peach Belt Conference Flagler Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Slippery Rock Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado School of Mines South Atlantic Conference Lincoln Memorial Sunshine State Conference Embry-Riddle (Florida)

