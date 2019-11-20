2019 DII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 DII women's soccer championship opened with an upset as No. 7-seed Indianapolis took down No. 2 Walsh, 1-0 in the tournament's first match. The rest of the first and second rounds will be played Thursday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 24.

2019 DII women's soccer championship: Schedule and scores

The first round of the NCAA DII tournament gets underway Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22, around the eight regions. Here is the first-round action. We'll update each round, so be sure to check back daily.

Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 22

Saturday, Nov. 23

DII women's soccer championship: What to watch

Grand Valley State doesn't lose at home. Well, they have before, it's just been an incredibly long time. Wrap your head around this: Grand Valley State hasn't lost at GVSU Soccer Field since October of 2016. That includes the GLIAC tournament and NCAA tournament as well. Thus far, the Lakers have added 11 more wins at home, giving them 52 in a row, the second-longest streak in DII history. They drew the No.1 seed in the Midwest, so once again, teams will have to solve the enigma that has become GVSU Soccer Field to its visitors.

Be sure to keep your eyes on the Mountain Lions as well. UC-Colorado Springs enters the first-round as the No. 1 team in the country — a first for the program. The Mountain Lions obviously earned the top seed in the South Central and will be hosting the first two rounds for the second year in a row. This is a program trending in the right direction, making it to the national semifinals in their NCAA tournament debut just two years ago.

History of the DII women's soccer championship

Bridgeport won its first title in program history in 2018, defeating Grand Valley State. While the Purple Knights won't have a chance to defend their crown, the Lakers are back in the hunt again. Grand Valley State will be looking to make history with its sixth national championship, and first since the Lakers won three in a row from 2013-15.

STREAKING: Here's how Grand Valley State posted 13-straight shutouts

Here's a complete look at the history of the DII women's soccer championship match.