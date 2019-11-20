2019 DII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

SOCCER:

The 2019 DII women's soccer championship opened with an upset as No. 7-seed Indianapolis took down No. 2 Walsh, 1-0 in the tournament's first match. The rest of the first and second rounds will be played Thursday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 24.

2019 TOURNAMENT: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show

Here is where you can find the schedule, bracket, and scores from the first kick to the final whistle of the 2019 DII women's soccer championship. 

2019 DII women's soccer championship: Schedule and scores

The first round of the NCAA DII tournament gets underway Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22, around the eight regions. Here is the first-round action. We'll update each round, so be sure to check back daily. 

Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 22

Saturday, Nov. 23

NCAA.org 2019 NCAA DII women's soccer bracket.

Tap or click here for a full-size, printable view of the bracket.

DII women's soccer championship: What to watch

Grand Valley State doesn't lose at home. Well, they have before, it's just been an incredibly long time. Wrap your head around this: Grand Valley State hasn't lost at GVSU Soccer Field since October of 2016. That includes the GLIAC tournament and NCAA tournament as well. Thus far, the Lakers have added 11 more wins at home, giving them 52 in a row, the second-longest streak in DII history. They drew the No.1 seed in the Midwest, so once again, teams will have to solve the enigma that has become GVSU Soccer Field to its visitors.

Be sure to keep your eyes on the Mountain Lions as well. UC-Colorado Springs enters the first-round as the No. 1 team in the country — a first for the program. The Mountain Lions obviously earned the top seed in the South Central and will be hosting the first two rounds for the second year in a row. This is a program trending in the right direction, making it to the national semifinals in their NCAA tournament debut just two years ago. 

History of the DII women's soccer championship

Bridgeport won its first title in program history in 2018, defeating Grand Valley State. While the Purple Knights won't have a chance to defend their crown, the Lakers are back in the hunt again. Grand Valley State will be looking to make history with its sixth national championship, and first since the Lakers won three in a row from 2013-15.

STREAKING: Here's how Grand Valley State posted 13-straight shutouts

Here's a complete look at the history of the DII women's soccer championship match. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa.
2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo.
2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo.
2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla.
2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga.
2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga.
2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky.
2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa
2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala.
2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas
2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas
2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach
2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach
2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego
2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry
1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry
1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn
1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills
1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn
1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce
1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce
1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry
1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi
1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills
1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry
1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry
1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry

2019 DII women's soccer championship bracket released

On Nov. 18, the Division II women's soccer championship bracket was unveiled. Check out the 56-team field below.
2019 DI women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The 2019 DI women's soccer championship is underway. Get the bracket, schedule and scores here.
2019 DII women's college soccer automatic bid tracker

The DII women's soccer championship tournament begins on Nov. 21. Here's where you can find the 21 schools that earned an automatic bid to the bracket by winning their conference.
