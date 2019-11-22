TRENDING:

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | November 23, 2019

2019 DI women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

Second round highlights of the 2019 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament

The second round of the 2019 DI women's soccer tournament ended with a bang Friday evening, with five seeded teams falling. Washington stunned No. 1 seed Virginia as one of the teams to advance and join Thursday winners BYU and N.C. State in the third round. Here are some of the top moments from Friday's games.

  • Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to fall in the 2019 tournament, suffering a 3-2 loss to Washington State. Goals by Averie Collins and Morgan Weaver powered the Cougars' offense, but the Cavaliers recovered from two separate one-goal deficits before MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson's game-winning goal 82nd minute lifted WSU into the third round.

2019 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament: Bracket

The 2019 NCAA women's soccer tournament bracket.

For a high-resolution image of the bracket click here

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 bracket | Buy tickets | Broadcast schedule | Scoreboard

2019 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores, how to watch

THIRD ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 23)

THIRD ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 24)

QUARTERFINALS (Friday, Nov. 29 or Saturday Nov. 30)

  • TBD

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Dec. 6)

  • 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. (at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California)

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Dec. 8)

  • 8:30 p.m. (at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California)

SECOND ROUND (Friday, Nov. 22)

SECOND ROUND (Thursday, Nov. 21)

FIRST ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

FIRST ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

FIRST ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

Here is the complete schedule by round:

NOTE: All times ET

Round Day Date Time
FIRST ROUND      
Clemson 0, Vanderbilt 0 (PKs) Friday Nov. 15 5 p.m.
Xavier 1, Virginia Tech 0 Friday Nov. 15 5 p.m.
No. 4 Penn State 3, Stony Brook 1 Friday Nov. 15 6 p.m.
Louisville 1, Lipscomb 0 Friday Nov. 15 6 p.m.
Duke 4, Utah 0 Friday Nov. 15 6 p.m.
No. 3 Wisconsin 1, Milwaukee 0 Friday Nov. 15 6 p.m.
N.C. State 3, Navy 0 Friday Nov. 15 7 p.m.
South Florida 4, Florida 2 Friday Nov. 15 7 p.m.
Central Connecticut State 1, No. 4 Rutgers 0 Friday Nov. 15 7 p.m.
Michigan 2, Bowling Green 1 Friday Nov. 15 7 p.m.
No. 3 Arkansas 3, North Texas 0 Friday Nov. 15 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M 4, Texas 1 Friday Nov. 15 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Texas Tech 2, Pepperdine 2 (PKs) Friday Nov. 15 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 BYU 5, Boise State 1 Friday Nov. 15 8 p.m.
Washington State 1, Memphis 0 Friday Nov. 15 8 p.m.
No. 3 Oklahoma State 1, South Dakota State 0 Friday Nov. 15 8 p.m.
No. 2 UCLA 4, Lamar 1 Friday Nov. 15 9 p.m.
No. 1 Stanford 15, Prairie View A&M 0 Friday Nov. 15 10 p.m.
West Virginia 2, Georgetown 0 Saturday Nov. 16 12 p.m.
Brown 0, Monmouth 0 (PKs) Saturday Nov. 16 12:30 p.m.
Hofstra 1, Loyola Chicago 0 Saturday Nov. 16 1 p.m.
Colorado 6, Northern Colorado 0 Saturday Nov. 16 2 p.m.
Santa Clara 1, California 0 (OT) Saturday Nov. 16 4 p.m.
No. 2 Southern Cal 5, CSU Fullerton 1 Saturday Nov. 16 4 p.m.
No. 1 Florida State 2, South Alabama 0 Saturday Nov. 16 6 p.m.
No. 1 North Carolina 5, Belmont 0 Saturday Nov. 16 6 p.m.
No. 2 South Carolina 3, Samford 0 Saturday Nov. 16 6 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas 1, Iowa 0 Saturday Nov. 16 6 p.m.
No. 1 Virginia 3, Radford 0 Saturday Nov. 16 7 p.m.
Arizona 1, TCU 0 Saturday Nov. 16 8 p.m.
Washington 1, Seattle U 0 Saturday Nov. 16 9 p.m.
Notre Dame 1, Saint Louis 0 Sunday Nov. 17 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND      
North Carolina State 2, No. 3 Arkansas 1 Thursday Nov. 21 5 p.m.
No. 2 BYU 4, Louisville 0 Thursday Nov. 21 8 p.m.
South Florida 2, No. 4 Washington 0    Friday Nov. 22 2 p.m.
Santa Clara 3, No. 3 Oklahoma State 1 Friday Nov. 22 2 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas 3, Xavier 0 Friday Nov. 22 3 p.m.
Michigan 3, No. 4 Texas Tech 2  Friday Nov. 22 3 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Central Connecticut State Friday Nov. 22 4 p.m.
No. 2 Southern California vs. Texas A&M Friday Nov. 22 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Florida State vs. Brown Friday Nov. 22 5 p.m.
No. 1 North Carolina vs. Colorado Friday Nov. 22 6 p.m.
No. 2 South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Friday Nov. 22 6 p.m.
No. 4 Penn State vs. Arizona Friday Nov. 22 7 p.m.
No. 1 Virginia vs. Washington State Friday Nov. 22 7 p.m.
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. Duke Friday Nov. 22 8 p.m.
No. 1 Stanford vs. Hofstra Friday Nov. 22 10 p.m.
No. 2 UCLA vs. Clemson Friday Nov. 22 11 p.m.
THIRD ROUND      
No. 2 BYU vs. North Carolina State Saturday Nov. 23 8 p.m.
No. 1 North Carolina vs. Michigan Sunday Nov. 24 1 p.m.
No. 1 Florida State vs. South Florida Sunday Nov. 24 1 p.m.
No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Kansas Sunday Nov. 24 2 p.m.
No. 4 Penn State vs. TBD Sunday Nov. 24 4 p.m.
No. 2 Southern California vs. Santa Clara Sunday Nov. 24 4:30 p.m.
Washington State vs. West Virginia Sunday Nov. 24 5 p.m.
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. TBD Sunday Nov. 24 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS      
TBD Friday Nov. 29  
TBD Friday Nov. 29  
TBD Saturday Nov. 30  
TBD Saturday Nov. 30  
SEMIFINALS      
TBD Friday Dec. 6 7 p.m.
TBD Friday Dec. 6 9:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP      
TBD Sunday Dec. 8 8:30 p.m.

2019 Division I women's soccer championship: How to watch

Only the two semifinals and national championship game will be broadcast. All three games will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Bracket Breakdown

Stanford's region breakdown

Other teams in Stanford's quadrant of the bracket include Big Ten champion and No. 4 seed Penn State, SEC runner-up No. 3 seed Arkansas and the only undefeated team left in women's college soccer No. 2 seed BYU. 

The Cardinal finished their season as strong as they could — they won 13 straight matches and finished conference play undefeated in the Pac-12. Stanford will most likely face their first real test in the third round if the Nittany Lions can get there. Penn State started off the season a little slow, including opening the season with a 2-1 loss to Stanford. Now they are a force to be reckoned with, riding a nine-match winning streak with a Big Ten crown on their heads, the Nittany Lions could face a Stanford team led by defending MAC Hermann award winner and the Division I leader in assists Catarina Macario. Macario also leads the country in points (64) with 23 goals and 18 assists. 

On the opposite side of the region No. 2 seed, BYU will face an early test in Mountain West champion Boise State. It'll be a battle between two top-10 goal scorers in the Elise Flake from BYU (18 goals) and Raimee Sherle from Boise State (16 goals).

SEC runner-up No. 3 seed Arkansas also sits on that side of the bracket. The Razorbacks are coming off of a 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the SEC championship game, but their reputation as the only team to beat powerhouse North Carolina this year should send shivers down the spine of any opponent they face. 

Louisville could also make noise in this region. The Cardinals have been ranked as high as No. 12 in the United Soccer coaches rankings this year and could play BYU as early as the second round. 

Florida State's region breakdown

Florida State shares its quadrant with No. 2 seed UCLA, No. 3 seed Wisconsin and No. 4 seed Washington. The Seminoles could see a test in Brown in the second round. The Bears emerged as Ivy League champions and sat at No. 17 in the latest edition of the United Soccer Coaches rankings. 

On UCLA's side of the bracket, the No. 2 seed could see a potential challenger in Lamar in the first round. The Southland champions currently have one of the best weapons in the game of college women's soccer — Esther Okoronkwo. She leads the nation in goals scored (25). The road doesn't get easier for the Bruins, as they'll face either Clemson or Vanderbilt if they make it to the second round. The Tigers and Commodores were at one point threats to make a challenge for their respective conference crowns. 

Another team to keep an eye on in this region is South Florida. The Bulls are led by Evelyn Viens, who is one of the top-scoring forwards in the game right now. She has 20 goals on the year. USF also just won the AAC, a conference that had No. 8 Memphis' name written all over it throughout the season. 

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

Virginia's region breakdown 

Virginia, who is fresh off their first loss of the season versus North Carolina in the ACC championship game, might have gotten the toughest draw of any of the other No. 1 seeds. If the Cavs can get past their first-round matchup in Radford, they'll face the winner of Washington State and Memphis. Remember Memphis? The team who was No. 8 in the land prior tho the AAC tournament? The team who was a couple of goals away from potentially being considered for a top-three seed? Yeah, that team might play Virginia as early as the second round. I'm not sure who might need more luck, Memphis or Virginia. 

On the flip side of the bracket, South Carolina and Kansas sit as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds respectively. The SEC and Big 12 champions could play each other in the third round but will have to get past a couple of challengers first. The Gamecocks open play up against Southern conference champions Samford, as the Jayhawks face a foe out of the Big Ten in Iowa. With a seemingly simple path for South Carolina and Kansas, Xavier is a team to keep an eye on that side of the bracket, and as a sleeper team in general. The Musketeers are on a seven-match win streak including plowing through the Big East tournament where they shutout both Villanova and Georgetown 2-0. Xavier could meet Kansas in the second round. 

North Carolina's region breakdown

North Carolina dethroned No. 1 Virginia in the ACC championship game to give the Hoos their first loss of the season. The Tar Heels are joined by Southern Cal, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech as the No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds respectively. 

Looking at USC's side of the bracket, they'll face Big West champion Cal State Fullerton before potentially facing either Texas or Texas A&M. The battle between the Aggies and Longhorns is an intriguing one, as both squads were considered to have the talent be key competitors in the respective conferences and nationally. Texas is led by Haley Berg and Julia Grosso who have 25 and 23 points on the season respectively. A&M has Ally Watt and Jimena Lopez a pair of players who complement each other's games. Watt has 15 goals on the season, as Lopez has 13 assists. 

Other teams who could make some noise in this region are Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders and Cowgirls were supposed to meet each other in the Big 12 final, but due to late-game heroics by Kansas against Oklahoma State and an upset by TCU over Texas Tech, the two fell short. Looking to bounce back, this pair of 2 and 3 seeds will face a tough road to the College Cup with Southern Cal and North Carolina more than likely waiting for them in their third-round matches.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: Find out all the teams who automatically qualified for the tournament 

Selection show and tournament breakdown 

The NCAA tournament field is made up of 64 teams, with 31 of those teams being automatic qualifiers. Automatic qualifiers obtain their bid by winning their respective conferences. Three AQs are granted to the regular-season champions of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference since these three conferences don't have tournaments. 

The other 33 teams who did not win their conference are chosen on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. 

Below are the conferences that receive automatic bids into the NCAA tournament. Each conference title is linked with a bracket or championship hub for that respective conference. 

(Note: Most early-round matches will take place at the campus of the higher-seeded team. The sites listed in the table below indicate the sites of the final rounds of play.)

CONFERENCE (BRACKET) LOCATION DATES
ACC Cary, NC Nov. 3-10
America East Highest seed in each round hosts Nov. 3-10
American Athletic Memphis, TN Nov. 3-10
Atlantic 10 St. Louis, MO Nov. 3-10
Atlantic Sun Highest seed in each round hosts Nov. 3-9
Big 12 Kansas City, MO Nov. 3-10
Big East Omaha, NE Nov. 3-10
Big Sky Greeley, CO Nov. 6-10
Big South Matthews, NC Nov. 1-10
Big Ten Piscataway, NJ Nov. 3-10
Big West Fullerton, CA Nov. 7-10
Colonial Highest seed in each round hosts Nov. 1-9
Conference USA Denton, TX Nov. 6-10
Horizon Milwaukee, WI Nov. 4-9
Ivy No Tournament N/A
Metro Atlantic Highest seed in each round hosts     Nov. 3-10
Mid-American Highest seed in each round hosts Nov. 3-10
Missouri Valley Springfield, MO Nov. 3-10
Mountain West Boise, ID Nov. 5-9
Northeast Highest seed in each round hosts     Nov. 8-10
Ohio Valley Cape Girardeau, MO  Nov. 1-10
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A
Patriot Annapolis, MD Nov. 5-10
SEC Orange Beach, AL Nov. 3-10
Southern Greensboro, NC Oct. 30-Nov. 10
Southland Conway, AR Nov. 6-10
SWAC Praire View, TX Nov. 7-10
Summit Brookings, SD Nov. 7-9
Sun Belt Foley, AL Nov. 6-10
WAC Seattle, WA Nov. 6-10
West Coast No Tournament N/A

The 2019 DI women's soccer tournament kicks-off with its first round of play on Friday, Nov. 15, as 32 two-team matches will be played between the 15th and the 17th. The matches will be held at campus sites that aren't predetermined. Winners will advance to the second round.

Second and third-round action takes place on Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24 and is located at eight non-predetermined campus locations. At each site, four teams will compete in a single-elimination second round. Each winning team will advance to the third round, where they will again play a single-elimination match. Winners of third-round games will advance to the national quarterfinals. 

The quarterfinals will begin Friday, Nov. 29 and run through the 30th. They will be held at four non-predetermined school sites and winners will advance to the 2019 Division I women's soccer College Cup. 

The College Cup will be held at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California on Friday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 8. It will consist of the four quarterfinal winners. 

Last year, Florida State took home the cup as they knocked off powerhouse North Carolina 1-0 in Cary, North Carolina. DI women's soccer has produced four different champions over the past four years as parity continues to be a theme of a sport that was so long dominated by the Tar Heels. Below is the complete Division I women's soccer championship history since 1982.

NCAA Women's Soccer: Champions, Women's College Cup winners

YEAR TEAM (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C.
2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla.
2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif.
2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C.
2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla.
2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C.
2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif.
2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga.
2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C.
2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M
2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M
2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M
2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C.
2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas
2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU
2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State
1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State
1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro
1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro
1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara
1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina
1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland
1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina
1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina
1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina
1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State
1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina
1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts
1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason
1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason
1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF
1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF

2019 DII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The DII women's soccer championship begins Thursday, Nov. 21. Here is where you can find everything you need to know for the entire tournament including the schedule, scores and bracket.
2019 DII women's soccer championship bracket released

On Nov. 18, the Division II women's soccer championship bracket was unveiled. Check out the 56-team field below.
2019 DII women's college soccer automatic bid tracker

The DII women's soccer championship tournament begins on Nov. 21. Here's where you can find the 21 schools that earned an automatic bid to the bracket by winning their conference.
