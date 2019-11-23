2019 DII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Second-round action resumed on Saturday in the DII women’s soccer championship and five teams moved on to the third round. The round concludes Sunday, Nov. 24 when the final 11 spots to move on are decided. Here is where you can find everything you need to know about the 2019 DII women's soccer tournament.

2019 TOURNAMENT: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show

DII women’s soccer championship: What happened Saturday

Indianapolis and Findlay battled to a 1-0 decision with the Greyhounds advancing to the third round. It was a victory of historic proportions for UIndy: it was the Greyhounds 10th shutout of the season, tied for most in program history. Keeper Sophia Saucerman becomes the first goalie to register two shutouts in the tournament.

Point Loma pulled off a big upset, taking down No. 1-seeded UC San Diego 1-0. The Sea Lions had never shutout an opponent in the NCAA tournament and did so against the top-seeded Tritons.

Dallas Baptist remained unbeaten, improving to 17-0-3 on the season. The Orediggers and Patriots went to penalty kicks, where DBU prevailed 5-4.

West Chester and Slippery Rock battled in a conference showdown that saw a lot of firepower early on. The Golden Rams jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Slippery Rock came storming back to tie it. West Chester overpowered Slippery Rock in the second round to advance.

Saturday, Nov. 23

DII women’s soccer championship: What to watch Sunday

Grand Valley State puts its home winning streak on the line against McKendree. The high-powered Lakers' offense scored seven goals in the opening round win.

Top seed UC-Colorado Springs plays its first game of the tournament, facing off against a Dixie State game that won in penalty kicks against Texas Woman's on Friday.

Here is the full slate for Sunday.

Sunday, Nov. 24

2019 DII women's soccer championship: Schedule and scores

Second-round action resumes Sunday, Nov. 24. We'll update each round, so be sure to check back daily.

Sunday, Nov. 24

DII NEWS: Top women's soccer stories | Follow the DII hub | Sign up for the DII newsletter

THIRD ROUND

Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 22 results

NCAA.org

Tap or click here for a full-size, printable view of the bracket.

DII women's soccer championship: What to watch

Grand Valley State doesn't lose at home. Well, they have before, it's just been an incredibly long time. Wrap your head around this: Grand Valley State hasn't lost at GVSU Soccer Field since October of 2016. That includes the GLIAC tournament and NCAA tournament as well. Thus far, the Lakers have added 11 more wins at home, giving them 52 in a row, the second-longest streak in DII history. They drew the No.1 seed in the Midwest, so once again, teams will have to solve the enigma that has become GVSU Soccer Field to its visitors, already adding another win to the streak in the first round.

DII NEWS: Top women's soccer stories | Follow the DII hub | Sign up for the DII newsletter

Be sure to keep your eyes on the Mountain Lions as well. UC-Colorado Springs enters the first-round as the No. 1 team in the country — a first for the program. The Mountain Lions obviously earned the top seed in the South Central and will be hosting the first two rounds for the second year in a row. This is a program trending in the right direction, making it to the national semifinals in their NCAA tournament debut just two years ago.

History of the DII women's soccer championship

Bridgeport won its first title in program history in 2018, defeating Grand Valley State. While the Purple Knights won't have a chance to defend their crown, the Lakers are back in the hunt again. Grand Valley State will be looking to make history with its sixth national championship, and first since the Lakers won three in a row from 2013-15.

STREAKING: Here's how Grand Valley State posted 13-straight shutouts

Here's a complete look at the history of the DII women's soccer championship match.