DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch

The final four teams remaining in the 2019 NCAA Division III women's soccer championship will compete for spots in the national title game on Friday, Dec. 6. The national champion will then be crowned on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Messiah will face Carnegie Mellon in Friday's first semifinal game, followed by Pomona-Pitzer vs. William Smith. Both semifinal games and the national title match will be available to live stream right here on NCAA.com.

Below is the updated bracket, round-by-round results and live stream information for the 2019 championship.

2019 DIII women's soccer championship: The bracket

Sixty-four schools were originally selected to the single-elimination tournament back on Nov. 11. Forty-three conference champions were awarded automatic qualification while 21 were selected on an at-large basis.

Here is a look at the 2019 DIII women's soccer championship bracket ahead of the national semifinals.

2019 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores

Winners are bolded. All times ET unless noted otherwise.

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Dec. 6)

CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Dec. 7)

PREVIOUS ROUNDS

QUARTERFINALS (Nov. 23 or 24)

Nov. 23:

Nov. 24:

THIRD ROUND (Nov. 22 or 23)

Nov. 22:

Nov. 23:

SECOND ROUND (Nov. 16 or 17)

Nov. 16:

Nov. 17:

FIRST ROUND (Nov. 15 or 16)

Nov. 15:

Nov. 16:

Division III women's soccer championship history

Williams has won the past two national titles, and three of the last four championships. But there will be a new national champion this year following the Ephs' quarterfinals exit in the 2019 tournament.

