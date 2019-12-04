DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

NCAA.com | December 4, 2019

DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch

DIII Women's Soccer: 2019 Selection Show

The final four teams remaining in the 2019 NCAA Division III women's soccer championship will compete for spots in the national title game on Friday, Dec. 6. The national champion will then be crowned on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Messiah will face Carnegie Mellon in Friday's first semifinal game, followed by Pomona-Pitzer vs. William Smith. Both semifinal games and the national title match will be available to live stream right here on NCAA.com.

Below is the updated bracket, round-by-round results and live stream information for the 2019 championship.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | 2019 printable bracket | Scoreboard

2019 DIII women's soccer championship: The bracket

Sixty-four schools were originally selected to the single-elimination tournament back on Nov. 11. Forty-three conference champions were awarded automatic qualification while 21 were selected on an at-large basis.

Here is a look at the 2019 DIII women's soccer championship bracket ahead of the national semifinals.

DIII women's soccer bracket

Click or tap here for a high-resolution view of the DIII women's soccer bracket.

2019 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores

Winners are bolded. All times ET unless noted otherwise.

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Dec. 6)

CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Dec. 7)

  • TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m. (UNCG Soccer Stadium — Greensboro, NC) | Watch live on NCAA.com

PREVIOUS ROUNDS

QUARTERFINALS (Nov. 23 or 24)

Nov. 23:

Nov. 24:

THIRD ROUND (Nov. 22 or 23)

Nov. 22:

Nov. 23:

SECOND ROUND (Nov. 16 or 17)

Nov. 16:

Nov. 17:

FIRST ROUND (Nov. 15 or 16)

Nov. 15:

Nov. 16:

Division III women's soccer championship history

Williams has won the past two national titles, and three of the last four championships. But there will be a new national champion this year following the Ephs' quarterfinals exit in the 2019 tournament.

Here is the full DIII women's soccer championship history since 1986.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo.
2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo.
2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio
2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio
2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio
2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio
2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio
2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C.
2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State
2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith
2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan
2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts
1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams
1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca
1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown
1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst
1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton
1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego
1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith
1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington
1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State
1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland
1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego
1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith
1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester
1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.

