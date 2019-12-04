DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch

The final four teams remaining in the 2019 NCAA Division III women's soccer championship will compete for spots in the national title game on Friday, Dec. 6. The national champion will then be crowned on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Messiah will face Carnegie Mellon in Friday's first semifinal game, followed by Pomona-Pitzer vs. William Smith. Both semifinal games and the national title match will be available to live stream right here on NCAA.com.
Below is the updated bracket, round-by-round results and live stream information for the 2019 championship.
2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | 2019 printable bracket | Scoreboard
2019 DIII women's soccer championship: The bracket
Sixty-four schools were originally selected to the single-elimination tournament back on Nov. 11. Forty-three conference champions were awarded automatic qualification while 21 were selected on an at-large basis.
Here is a look at the 2019 DIII women's soccer championship bracket ahead of the national semifinals.
Click or tap here for a high-resolution view of the DIII women's soccer bracket.
2019 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores
Winners are bolded. All times ET unless noted otherwise.
SEMIFINALS (Friday, Dec. 6)
- Messiah vs. Carnegie Mellon | 11 a.m. (UNCG Soccer Stadium — Greensboro, NC) | Watch live on NCAA.com
- Pomona-Pitzer vs. William Smith | 1:45 p.m (UNCG Soccer Stadium — Greensboro, NC) | Watch live on NCAA.com
CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Dec. 7)
- TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m. (UNCG Soccer Stadium — Greensboro, NC) | Watch live on NCAA.com
PREVIOUS ROUNDS
QUARTERFINALS (Nov. 23 or 24)
Nov. 23:
Nov. 24:
- Messiah 2, Williams 2 (PK)
- William Smith 2, Johns Hopkins 0
- Pomona-Pitzer 0, WashU 0 (PK)
- Carnegie Mellon 2, Denison 2 (PK)
THIRD ROUND (Nov. 22 or 23)
Nov. 22:
Nov. 23:
- Messiah 2, Trinity 0
- William Smith 3, Stevens 2
- WashU 2, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1
- Johns Hopkins 2, Dickinson 0
- Williams 2, Tufts 1
- Pomona-Pitzer 1, Chicago 0
SECOND ROUND (Nov. 16 or 17)
Nov. 16:
Nov. 17:
- Dickinson 1, Amherst 0
- Williams 1, MIT 1 (PK)
- Messiah 4, Randolph-Macon 0
- Stevens 2, Middlebury 1
- Ohio Northern 0, Scranton 0
- William Smith 2, Mary Washington 0
- Chicago 4, Augsburg 1
- St. Thomas 1, Illinois Wesleyan 0
- WashU 2, Adrian 0
- Tufts 2, TCNJ 0
- Trinity 2, Hardin-Simmons 0
- Pomona-Pitzer 1, Wartburg 0
- Carnegie Mellon 1, Swarthmore 0
- Johns Hopkins 2, Christopher Newport 0
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0, Cal Lutheran 0 (PK)
FIRST ROUND (Nov. 15 or 16)
Nov. 15:
Nov. 16:
- Amherst 5, Maine Maritime 0
- MIT 3, Johnson & Wales 0
- Messiah 5, Lesley 0
- Middlebury 2, U. New England 0
- Ohio Northern 2, Grove City 0
- William Smith 3, Utica 0
- Chicago 5, Pitt.-Greensburg 0
- St. Thomas 1, Monmouth 0
- WashU 4, Maryville 0
- TCNJ 8, John Jay 0
- Scranton 2, Centre 2 (PK)
- Dickinson 3, Farmingdale State 1
- Randolph-Macon 2, Haverford 0
- Mary Washington 3, SUNY Geneseo 0
- Stevens 3, UMass Boston 0
- Williams 2, Gettysburg 0
- Trinity 2, Pacific Lutheran 1
- Adrian 1, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 0
- Augsburg 1, Rose Hulman 0
- Illinois Wesleyan 2, Wisconsin-Whitewater 1
- Pomona-Pitzer 6, St. Scholastica 0
- Tufts 3, SUNY Cortland 1
- Hardin-Simmons 4, Southwestern 1
- Carnegie Mellon 7, Cairn 0
- Johns Hopkins 2, Penn State-Berks 0
- Wartburg 4, Concordia 0
- Swarthmore 1, Arcadia 0
- Christopher Newport 2, Worchester State 0
- Cal Lutheran 4, UC Santa Cruz 1
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2, Emory 1
Division III women's soccer championship history
Williams has won the past two national titles, and three of the last four championships. But there will be a new national champion this year following the Ephs' quarterfinals exit in the 2019 tournament.
Here is the full DIII women's soccer championship history since 1986.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Williams (19-1-4)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-1 (3-2 PKs)
|Middlebury
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Williams (22-1-1)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-0
|Chicago
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2016
|Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3)
|Jim Conlon
|1-1 (5-4 PKs)
|Messiah
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Williams (21-1-2)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2014
|*Lynchburg (26-0-2)
|Todd Olsen
|0-0 (4-3 PKs)
|Williams
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2013
|William Smith (23-1-0)
|Aliceann Wilber
|2-0
|Trinity (Texas)
|San Antonio
|2012
|Messiah (24-1-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|Emory
|San Antonio
|2011
|Messiah (23-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|3-1
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|San Antonio
|2010
|Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1)
|Marcus Wood
|2-1
|Messiah
|San Antonio
|2009
|Messiah (25-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|San Antonio
|2008
|Messiah (24-0-2)
|Scott Frey
|5-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2007
|Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0)
|Pete Felske
|1-0
|Messiah
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2006
|Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2)
|Pete Felske
|2-0
|TCNJ
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2005
|Messiah (22-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|TCNJ
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2004
|*Wheaton (IL) (25-1)
|Pete Felske
|1-1 (2 ot, pk)
|Pugent Sound
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2003
|Oneonta State (21-1-3)
|Tracey Ranieri
|2-1 (ot)
|Chicago
|Oneonta State
|2002
|Ohio Wesleyan (24-0)
|Bob Barnes
|1-0
|Messiah
|William Smith
|2001
|Ohio Wesleyan (22-1)
|Bob Barnes
|1-0
|Amherst
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2000
|TCNJ (23-1)
|Joe Russo
|2-1
|Tufts
|Tufts
|1999
|UC San Diego (19-1-2)
|Brian McManus
|1-0
|Macalester
|Williams
|1998
|Macalester (22-1-1)
|John Leaney
|1-0 (4 ot)
|TCNJ
|Ithaca
|1997
|UC San Diego (20-2)
|Brian McManus
|1-0
|William Smith
|Elizabethtown
|1996
|UC San Diego (21-1)
|Brian McManus
|2-1
|TCNJ
|Amherst
|1995
|UC San Diego (19-2)
|Brian McManus
|3-0
|Methodist
|Richard Stockton
|1994
|TCNJ (15-0)
|Joe Russo
|4-3 (3 ot)
|UC San Diego
|UC San Diego
|1993
|TCNJ (20-1-3)
|Joe Russo
|4-0
|Plymouth State
|William Smith
|1992
|SUNY Cortland (17-2-3)
|Chris Malone
|1-0
|UMass-Dartmouth
|Mary Washington
|1991
|Ithaca (19-2-3)
|Patrick Farmer
|2-0
|Rochester
|Plymouth State
|1990
|Ithaca (18-5-2)
|Patrick Farmer
|1-0 (4 ot, pk)
|SUNY Cortland
|SUNY Cortland
|1989
|UC San Diego (19-1-1)
|Brian McManus
|3-2 (3 ot)
|Ithaca
|UC San Diego
|1988
|William Smith (18-1-1)
|Aliceann Wilber
|1-0
|UC San Diego
|William Smith
|1987
|Rochester (18-1)
|Terry Gurnett
|1-0
|William Smith
|Rochester
|1986
|Rochester (13-2-1)
|Terry Gurnett
|1-0
|Plymouth State
|SUNY Cortland
*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.